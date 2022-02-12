openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

merkle-lib

by bitcoinjs
2.0.10 (see all)

A performance conscious library for merkle root and tree calculations.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

47.8K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Bitcoin API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

merkle-lib

Build Status NPM

js-standard-style

A performance conscious library for merkle root and tree calculations.

Warnings

This implementation is vulnerable to a forgery attack as a second pre-image attack, see these[1][2] crypto.stackexchange questions for an explanation. To avoid this vulnerability, you should pre-hash your leaves using a different hash function than the function provided such that H(x) != H'(x).

Additionally, this implementation is vulnerable to a forgery attack for an unbalanced merkle tree, wherein, in an unbalanced merkle tree, the last leaf node can be duplicated to create an artificial balanced tree, resulting in the same root hash. To avoid this vulnerability [in this implementation], do not accept unbalanced merkle trees in your application.

Examples

Preamble

var crypto = require('crypto')

function sha256 (data) {
  return crypto.createHash('sha256').update(data).digest()
}

var data = [
  'cafebeef',
  'ffffffff',
  'aaaaaaaa',
  'bbbbbbbb',
  'cccccccc'
].map(x => new Buffer(x, 'hex'))

// ... now, the examples

Tree

var merkle = require('merkle-lib')
var tree = merkle(data, sha256)

console.log(tree.map(x => x.toString('hex')))
// => [
//  'cafebeef',
//  'ffffffff',
//  'aaaaaaaa',
//  'bbbbbbbb',
//  'cccccccc',
//  'bda5c39dec343da54ce91c57bf8e796c2ca16a1bd8cae6a2cefbdd16efc32578',
//  '8b722baf6775a313f1032ba9984c0dce32ff3c40d7a67b5df8de4dbaa43a3db0',
//  '3d2f424783df5853c8d7121b1371650c04241f318e1b0cd46bedbc805b9164c3',
//  'bb232963fd0efdeacb0fd76e26cf69055fa5facc19a5f5c2f2f27a6925d1db2f',
//  '2256e70bea2c591190a0d4d6c1415acd7458fae84d8d85cdc68b851da27777d4',
//  'c2692b0e127b3b774a92f6e1d8ff8c3a5ea9eef9a1d389fe294f0a7a2fec9be1'
//]

Root only (equivalent to tree[tree.length - 1])

var fastRoot = require('merkle-lib/fastRoot')
var root = fastRoot(data, sha256)

console.log(root.toString('hex'))
// => 'c2692b0e127b3b774a92f6e1d8ff8c3a5ea9eef9a1d389fe294f0a7a2fec9be1'

Proof (with verify)

var merkleProof = require('merkle-lib/proof')
var proof = merkleProof(tree, data[0])

if (proof === null) {
  console.error('No proof exists!')
}

console.log(proof.map(x => x && x.toString('hex')))
// => [
//   'cafebeef',
//   'ffffffff',
//   null,
//   '8b722baf6775a313f1032ba9984c0dce32ff3c40d7a67b5df8de4dbaa43a3db0',
//   null,
//   '2256e70bea2c591190a0d4d6c1415acd7458fae84d8d85cdc68b851da27777d4',
//   'c2692b0e127b3b774a92f6e1d8ff8c3a5ea9eef9a1d389fe294f0a7a2fec9be1'
// ]

console.log(merkleProof.verify(proof, sha256))
// => true

Credits

Thanks to Meni Rosenfield on bitcointalk for the math.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

bitcoinjs-libA javascript Bitcoin library for node.js and browsers.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
51K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
bip39JavaScript implementation of Bitcoin BIP39: Mnemonic code for generating deterministic keys
GitHub Stars
758
Weekly Downloads
233K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
bitcoreA full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
79
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
bitcore-libA full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
46K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
bitcore-lib-cashA full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
4K
@ledgerhq/hw-app-btcLedger's JavaScript libraries
GitHub Stars
521
Weekly Downloads
3K
See 54 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial