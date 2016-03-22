Merkle

Builds a Merkle tree using either sha512, sha256, ripemd160, whirlpool, sha1, md5 or none algorithms.

Usage

Build a Merkle tree

var merkle = require ( 'merkle' ); var abcde = [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' , 'd' , 'e' ];

Sync style

var tree = merkle( 'sha1' ).sync(abcde);

Async style

merkle( 'sha1' ).async(abcde, function ( err, tree ) { });

Stream style

var merkleStreamRoot = merkle( 'sha1' ); merkleStreamRoot.pipe(process.stdout); var es = require ( 'event-stream' ); var merkleStreamJson = merkle( 'sha1' ).json(); merkleStreamJson .pipe(es.stringify()) .pipe(process.stdout); abcde.forEach( function ( letter ) { merkleStreamJson.write(letter); }); merkleStreamJson.end();

Working ONLY with lowercase

For historical reasons, hashes were systematically uppercased which could lead to wrong trees (see issue #8).

We've added an extra parameter to avoid this case alteration, so you can work exclusively with lowercase hashes:

var use_uppercase = false ; merkle( 'sha256' , use_uppercase);

We plan to remove this syntax for v1.0.0 and always use lowercase hashes.

Extract tree data

You can get tree root using:

> tree.root(); '114B6E61CB5BB93D862CA3C1DFA8B99E313E66E9'

Get tree depth:

> tree.depth(); 3

Get tree number of levels (depth + level of leaves):

> tree.levels(); 4

Get tree number of nodes

> tree.nodes(); 6

Get a tree level nodes:

> tree.level( 0 ); [ '114B6E61CB5BB93D862CA3C1DFA8B99E313E66E9' ] > tree.level( 1 ); [ '585DD1B0A3A55D9A36DE747EC37524D318E2EBEE' , '58E6B3A414A1E090DFC6029ADD0F3555CCBA127F' ] > tree.level( 2 ); [ 'F4D9EEA3797499E52CC2561F722F935F10365E40' , '734F7A56211B581395CB40129D307A0717538088' , '58E6B3A414A1E090DFC6029ADD0F3555CCBA127F' ] ...

Using different hash algorithms

var sha256tree= merkle( 'sha256' ).sync(abcde); var sha1tree = merkle( 'sha1' ).sync(abcde); var md5tree = merkle( 'md5' ).sync(abcde); var cleartree = merkle( 'none' ).sync(abcde); > sha256tree.root(); '16E6BEB3E080910740A2923D6091618CAA9968AEAD8A52D187D725D199548E2C' > sha1tree.root(); '114B6E61CB5BB93D862CA3C1DFA8B99E313E66E9' > md5tree.root(); '064705BD78652C090975702C9E02E229' > cleartree.root(); 'ABCDE'

Install globally for merkle command

Installing it globally will introduce the merkle command (using sha1 as default):

$ sudo npm install -g merkle $ merkle a 86F7E437FAA5A7FCE15D1DDCB9EAEAEA377667B8

By default, merkle returns the root of the merkle tree:

$ merkle a b c d e 114B6E61CB5BB93D862CA3C1DFA8B99E313E66E9

But it can be asked for some level:

$ merkle a b c d e -l 0 114B6E61CB5BB93D862CA3C1DFA8B99E313E66E9 $ merkle a b c d e -l 1 585DD1B0A3A55D9A36DE747EC37524D318E2EBEE 58E6B3A414A1E090DFC6029ADD0F3555CCBA127F

Or even all levels:

merkle a b c d e --all 114B6E61CB5BB93D862CA3C1DFA8B99E313E66E9 585DD1B0A3A55D9A36DE747EC37524D318E2EBEE 58E6B3A414A1E090DFC6029ADD0F3555CCBA127F F4D9EEA3797499E52CC2561F722F935F10365E40 734F7A56211B581395CB40129D307A0717538088 58E6B3A414A1E090DFC6029ADD0F3555CCBA127F 86F7E437FAA5A7FCE15D1DDCB9EAEAEA377667B8 E9D71F5EE7C92D6DC9E92FFDAD17B8BD49418F98 84A516841BA77A5B4648DE2CD0DFCB30EA46DBB4 3C363836CF4E16666669A25DA280A1865C2D2874 58E6B3A414A1E090DFC6029ADD0F3555CCBA127F

You can also change of hash algorithm:

$ merkle a b c d e -h md5 064705BD78652C090975702C9E02E229 $ merkle a b c d e -h clear ABCDE

And just extract some computation statistics:

$ merkle a b c d e --count 4 => Total number of levels $ merkle a b c d e --nodes 6 => Total number of nodes

Finally, you can ask for help:

$ merkle -- help Build a Merkle Tree and prints its values. Usage: merkle [leaf...] Options: --version Prints version -- help Prints help -l, --level Prints values of the given level. Defaults to 0 (root). -n, --nodes Prints the number of nodes for the given leaves. -c, --count Prints the number of levels for the given leaves. -h, -- hash Hash algorithm to apply on leaves. Values are 'sha1' , 'md5' or 'none' . -a, --all Prints all levels of Merkle tree, from leaves to root. --level [default: 0] -- hash [default: "sha1" ]

Concepts

Here is an example of Merkle tree with 5 leaves (taken from Tree Hash EXchange format (THEX)):

ROOT=H(H+E) / \ / \ H=H(F+G) E / \ \ / \ \ F=H(A+B) G=H(C+D) E / \ / \ \ / \ / \ \ A B C D E Note: H() is some hash function

Where A,B,C,D,E may be already hashed data. If not, those leaves are turned into hashed data (using either sha1, md5 or clear algorithm).

With such a tree structure, merkle considers the tree has exactly 6 nodes: [ROOT,H,E,F,G,E] . For a given level, nodes are just an array.

Adding a Z value would alter the E branch of the tree:

ROOT '=H(H+E' ) / \ / \ H=H(F+G) E' / \ \ / \ \ F=H(A+B) G=H(C+D) E' =H(E+Z) / \ / \ / \ / \ / \ / \ A B C D E Z

ROOT changed to ROOT' , E to E' , but H did not.

License

This software is provided under MIT license.