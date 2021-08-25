Meriyah

100% compliant, self-hosted javascript parser with high focus on both performance and stability. Stable and already used in production.

Features

Conforms to the standard ECMAScript® 2021 (ECMA-262 11th Edition) language specification

Support TC39 proposals via option

Support for additional ECMAScript features for Web Browsers

JSX support via option

Does not support TypeScript or Flow

support TypeScript or Flow Optionally track syntactic node locations

Emits an ESTree-compatible abstract syntax tree

No backtracking

Low memory usage

Very well tested (~99 000 unit tests with full code coverage)

Lightweight - ~90 KB minified

ESNext features

Note: These features need to be enabled with the next option.

Installation

npm install meriyah --save-dev

API

Meriyah generates AST according to ESTree AST format, and can be used to perform syntactic analysis (parsing) of a JavaScript program, and with ES2015 and later a JavaScript program can be either a script or a module.

The parse method exposed by meriyah takes an optional options object which allows you to specify whether to parse in script mode (the default) or in module mode.

This is the available options:

{ module : false ; next: false ; ranges: false ; webcompat: false ; loc: false ; raw: false ; directives: false ; globalReturn: false ; impliedStrict: false ; onComment: [] onToken : [] preserveParens : false ; lexical: false ; source: false ; identifierPattern: false ; jsx: false specDeviation : false }

If an array is supplied, comments/tokens will be pushed to the array, the item in the array contains start/end/range information when ranges flag is true, it will also contain loc information when loc flag is true.

If a function callback is supplied, the signature must be

function onComment ( type : string , value: string , start: number , end: number , loc: SourceLocation ): void {} function onToken ( token: string , start: number , end: number , loc: SourceLocation ): void {}

Note the start/end/loc information are provided to the function callback regardless of the settings on ranges and loc flags. onComment callback has one extra argument value: string for the body string of the comment.

Example usage

import { parseScript } from './meriyah' ; parseScript( '({x: [y] = 0} = 1)' );

This will return when serialized in json: