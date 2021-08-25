100% compliant, self-hosted javascript parser with high focus on both performance and stability. Stable and already used in production.
Note: These features need to be enabled with the
next option.
npm install meriyah --save-dev
Meriyah generates
AST according to ESTree AST format, and can be used to perform syntactic analysis (parsing) of a JavaScript program, and with
ES2015 and later a JavaScript program can be either a script or a module.
The
parse method exposed by meriyah takes an optional
options object which allows you to specify whether to parse in
script mode (the default) or in
module mode.
This is the available options:
{
// The flag to allow module code
module: false;
// The flag to enable stage 3 support (ESNext)
next: false;
// The flag to enable start, end offsets and range: [start, end] to each node
ranges: false;
// Enable web compatibility
webcompat: false;
// The flag to enable line/column location information to each node
loc: false;
// The flag to attach raw property to each literal and identifier node
raw: false;
// Enabled directives
directives: false;
// The flag to allow return in the global scope
globalReturn: false;
// The flag to enable implied strict mode
impliedStrict: false;
// Allows comment extraction. Accepts either a function or array
onComment: []
// Allows token extraction. Accepts either a function or array
onToken: []
// Enable non-standard parenthesized expression node
preserveParens: false;
// Enable lexical binding and scope tracking
lexical: false;
// Adds a source attribute in every node’s loc object when the locations option is `true`
source: false;
// Distinguish Identifier from IdentifierPattern
identifierPattern: false;
// Enable React JSX parsing
jsx: false
// Allow edge cases that deviate from the spec
specDeviation: false
}
If an array is supplied, comments/tokens will be pushed to the array, the item in the array contains
start/end/range information when ranges flag is true, it will also contain
loc information when loc flag is true.
If a function callback is supplied, the signature must be
function onComment(type: string, value: string, start: number, end: number, loc: SourceLocation): void {}
function onToken(token: string, start: number, end: number, loc: SourceLocation): void {}
Note the
start/end/loc information are provided to the function callback regardless of the settings on ranges and loc flags. onComment callback has one extra argument
value: string for the body string of the comment.
import { parseScript } from './meriyah';
parseScript('({x: [y] = 0} = 1)');
This will return when serialized in json:
{
type: "Program",
sourceType: "script",
body: [
{
type: "ExpressionStatement",
expression: {
type: "AssignmentExpression",
left: {
type: "ObjectPattern",
properties: [
{
type: "Property",
key: {
type: "Identifier",
name: "x"
},
value: {
type: "AssignmentPattern",
left: {
type: "ArrayPattern",
elements: [
{
"type": "Identifier",
"name": "y"
}
]
},
right: {
type: "Literal",
value: 0
}
},
kind: "init",
computed: false,
method: false,
shorthand: false
}
]
},
operator: "=",
right: {
type: "Literal",
value: 1
}
}
}
]
}