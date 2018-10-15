openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
myc

merge-yaml-cli

by Chris Impey
1.1.2 (see all)

Node.js CLI utility for merging YAML files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

merge-yaml-cli

Known Vulnerabilities Standard - JavaScript Style Guide CircleCI

NPM

Merges YAML files together using glob patterns to specify input files, with a CLI to write out the result as a file.

Usage

npm i -g merge-yaml-cli
merge-yaml -i example.yaml includes/*.yml -o merged.yml

Node.js API

const mergeYaml = require('merge-yaml-cli')

mergeYaml.on('files', console.log('Files found: ', files))

const result = mergeYaml.merge(['example.yml', 'includes/*.yml'])

Tests

The repo contains one simple test case. tests/base.yml is merged with includes/*.yml and the output is compared with expected.yml.

The test can be run with yarn test or npm test but requires Docker and Docker Compose to be installed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial