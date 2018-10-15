Merges YAML files together using glob patterns to specify input files, with a CLI to write out the result as a file.

Usage

npm i -g merge-yaml-cli merge-yaml -i example.yaml includes/*.yml -o merged.yml

Node.js API

const mergeYaml = require ( 'merge-yaml-cli' ) mergeYaml.on( 'files' , console .log( 'Files found: ' , files)) const result = mergeYaml.merge([ 'example.yml' , 'includes/*.yml' ])

Tests

The repo contains one simple test case. tests/base.yml is merged with includes/*.yml and the output is compared with expected.yml .