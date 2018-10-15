Merges YAML files together using glob patterns to specify input files, with a CLI to write out the result as a file.
npm i -g merge-yaml-cli
merge-yaml -i example.yaml includes/*.yml -o merged.yml
const mergeYaml = require('merge-yaml-cli')
mergeYaml.on('files', console.log('Files found: ', files))
const result = mergeYaml.merge(['example.yml', 'includes/*.yml'])
The repo contains one simple test case.
tests/base.yml is merged with
includes/*.yml and the output is compared with
expected.yml.
The test can be run with
yarn test or
npm test but requires Docker and Docker Compose to be installed.