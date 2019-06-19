Merge (interleave) a bunch of streams.

Synopsis

var stream1 = new Stream(); var stream2 = new Stream(); var merged = mergeStream(stream1, stream2); var stream3 = new Stream(); merged.add(stream3); merged.isEmpty();

Description

This is adapted from event-stream separated into a new module, using Streams3.

API

mergeStream

Type: function

Merges an arbitrary number of streams. Returns a merged stream.

A method to dynamically add more sources to the stream. The argument supplied to add can be either a source or an array of sources.

A method that tells you if the merged stream is empty.

When a stream is "empty" (aka. no sources were added), it could not be returned to a gulp task.

So, we could do something like this:

stream = require ( 'merge-stream' )(); return stream.isEmpty() ? null : stream;

Gulp example

An example use case for merge-stream is to combine parts of a task in a project's gulpfile.js like this:

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const htmlValidator = require ( 'gulp-w3c-html-validator' ); const jsHint = require ( 'gulp-jshint' ); const mergeStream = require ( 'merge-stream' ); function lint ( ) { return mergeStream( gulp.src( 'src/*.html' ) .pipe(htmlValidator()) .pipe(htmlValidator.reporter()), gulp.src( 'src/*.js' ) .pipe(jsHint()) .pipe(jsHint.reporter()) ); } gulp.task( 'lint' , lint);

License

MIT