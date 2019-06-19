openbase logo
Readme

merge-stream

Merge (interleave) a bunch of streams.

build status

Synopsis

var stream1 = new Stream();
var stream2 = new Stream();

var merged = mergeStream(stream1, stream2);

var stream3 = new Stream();
merged.add(stream3);
merged.isEmpty();
//=> false

Description

This is adapted from event-stream separated into a new module, using Streams3.

API

mergeStream

Type: function

Merges an arbitrary number of streams. Returns a merged stream.

merged.add

A method to dynamically add more sources to the stream. The argument supplied to add can be either a source or an array of sources.

merged.isEmpty

A method that tells you if the merged stream is empty.

When a stream is "empty" (aka. no sources were added), it could not be returned to a gulp task.

So, we could do something like this:

stream = require('merge-stream')();
// Something like a loop to add some streams to the merge stream
// stream.add(streamA);
// stream.add(streamB);
return stream.isEmpty() ? null : stream;

Gulp example

An example use case for merge-stream is to combine parts of a task in a project's gulpfile.js like this:

const gulp =          require('gulp');
const htmlValidator = require('gulp-w3c-html-validator');
const jsHint =        require('gulp-jshint');
const mergeStream =   require('merge-stream');

function lint() {
  return mergeStream(
    gulp.src('src/*.html')
      .pipe(htmlValidator())
      .pipe(htmlValidator.reporter()),
    gulp.src('src/*.js')
      .pipe(jsHint())
      .pipe(jsHint.reporter())
  );
}
gulp.task('lint', lint);

License

MIT

