Merge Option Objects

merge-options considers plain objects as Option Objects, everything else as Option Values.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const mergeOptions = require ( 'merge-options' ); mergeOptions({ foo : 0 }, { bar : 1 }, { baz : 2 }, { bar : 3 }) mergeOptions({ nested : { unicorns : 'none' }}, { nested : { unicorns : 'many' }}) mergeOptions({[ Symbol .for( 'key' )]: 0 }, {[ Symbol .for( 'key' )]: 42 })

Usage with custom config

const mergeOptions = require ( 'merge-options' ).bind({ ignoreUndefined : true }); mergeOptions({ foo : 'bar' }, { foo : undefined })

API

mergeOptions recursively merges one or more Option Objects into a new one and returns that. The options are merged in order, thus Option Values of additional options take precedence over previous ones.

The merging does not alter the passed option arguments, taking roughly the following steps:

recursively cloning [1] Option Objects and arrays until reaching Option Values

Option Objects and arrays until reaching Option Values copying[1] references to Option Values to the result object

const defaultOpts = { fn : () => false , promise : Promise .reject( new Error ()), array : [ 'foo' ], nested : { unicorns : 'none' } }; const opts = { fn : () => true , promise : Promise .resolve( 'bar' ), array : [ 'baz' ], nested : { unicorns : 'many' } }; mergeOptions(defaultOpts, opts) { fn : [ Function ], promise : Promise { 'bar' }, array : [ 'baz' ], nested : { unicorns : 'many' } }

config

Type: object

Type: boolean

Default: false

Concatenate arrays:

mergeOptions({ src : [ 'src/**' ]}, { src : [ 'test/**' ]}) mergeOptions.call({ concatArrays : true }, { src : [ 'src/**' ]}, { src : [ 'test/**' ]}) mergeOptions.apply({ concatArrays : true }, [{ src : [ 'src/**' ]}, { src : [ 'test/**' ]}])

Type: boolean

Default: false

Ignore undefined values:

mergeOptions({ foo : 'bar' }, { foo : undefined }) mergeOptions.call({ ignoreUndefined : true }, { foo : 'bar' }, { foo : undefined }) mergeOptions.apply({ ignoreUndefined : true }, [{ foo : 'bar' }, { foo : undefined }])

Notes

copying and cloning take only enumerable own properties into account

License

MIT © Michael Mayer