Merge Option Objects
merge-options considers plain objects as Option Objects, everything else as Option Values.
$ npm install --save merge-options
const mergeOptions = require('merge-options');
mergeOptions({foo: 0}, {bar: 1}, {baz: 2}, {bar: 3})
//=> {foo: 0, bar: 3, baz: 2}
mergeOptions({nested: {unicorns: 'none'}}, {nested: {unicorns: 'many'}})
//=> {nested: {unicorns: 'many'}}
mergeOptions({[Symbol.for('key')]: 0}, {[Symbol.for('key')]: 42})
//=> {Symbol(key): 42}
const mergeOptions = require('merge-options').bind({ignoreUndefined: true});
mergeOptions({foo: 'bar'}, {foo: undefined})
//=> {foo: 'bar'}
mergeOptions recursively merges one or more Option Objects into a new one and returns that. The
options are merged in order, thus Option Values of additional
options take precedence over previous ones.
The merging does not alter the passed
option arguments, taking roughly the following steps:
const defaultOpts = {
fn: () => false, // functions are Option Values
promise: Promise.reject(new Error()), // all non-plain objects are Option Values
array: ['foo'], // arrays are Option Values
nested: {unicorns: 'none'} // {…} is plain, therefore an Option Object
};
const opts = {
fn: () => true, // [1]
promise: Promise.resolve('bar'), // [2]
array: ['baz'], // [3]
nested: {unicorns: 'many'} // [4]
};
mergeOptions(defaultOpts, opts)
//=>
{
fn: [Function], // === [1]
promise: Promise { 'bar' }, // === [2]
array: ['baz'], // !== [3] (arrays are cloned)
nested: {unicorns: 'many'} // !== [4] (Option Objects are cloned)
}
Type:
object
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Concatenate arrays:
mergeOptions({src: ['src/**']}, {src: ['test/**']})
//=> {src: ['test/**']}
// Via call
mergeOptions.call({concatArrays: true}, {src: ['src/**']}, {src: ['test/**']})
//=> {src: ['src/**', 'test/**']}
// Via apply
mergeOptions.apply({concatArrays: true}, [{src: ['src/**']}, {src: ['test/**']}])
//=> {src: ['src/**', 'test/**']}
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Ignore undefined values:
mergeOptions({foo: 'bar'}, {foo: undefined})
//=> {foo: undefined}
// Via call
mergeOptions.call({ignoreUndefined: true}, {foo: 'bar'}, {foo: undefined})
//=> {foo: 'bar'}
// Via apply
mergeOptions.apply({ignoreUndefined: true}, [{foo: 'bar'}, {foo: undefined}])
//=> {foo: 'bar'}
MIT © Michael Mayer