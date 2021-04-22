Intended for consumer driven contracts. Define a JSON schema for each consumer of a service, then merge those schemas into a single schema that can be used for validating the service provider.
mergeJsonSchemas will:
import mergeJsonSchemas from 'merge-json-schemas'
const consumer1Schema = {
type: 'object',
required: ['name'],
properties: {
name: {
type: 'string',
maxLength: 20,
},
},
};
const consumer2Schema = {
type: 'object',
required: ['gender'],
properties: {
name: {
type: 'string',
minLength: 1,
},
gender: {
type: 'string',
enum: ['male', 'female'],
},
},
};
mergeJsonSchemas([consumer1Schema, consumer2Schema]);
Creates a merged schema of:
{
type: 'object',
required: ['name', 'gender'],
properties: {
name: {
type: 'string',
minLength: 1,
maxLength: 20,
},
gender: {
type: 'string',
enum: ['male', 'female'],
},
},
}
JSON schema supports an
allOf option, which validates against multiple schemas.
const providerSchema = {
allOf: [consumer1Schema, consumer2Schema]
};
However,
mergeJsonSchemas has a few advantages:
allOf validation errors.
This module is written in ES2015 and converted to node-friendly CommonJS via Babel.
To compile the
src directory to
build:
npm run build
npm version [major|minor|patch]
npm run build
npm publish build # publish the build directory instead of the main directory
git push --follow-tags # update github