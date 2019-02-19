Merge multiple images into a single image

merge-img merges given images into a single image in right order. This will be helpful in a situation when you have to generate a preview of multiple images into a single image. This module is based on Jimp for image processing.

Install

$ npm install merge-img

Usage

import mergeImg from 'merge-img' ; mergeImg([ 'image-1.png' , 'image-2.jpg' ]) .then( ( img ) => { img.write( 'out.png' , () => console .log( 'done' )); });

API

images Array of (String | Object | Buffer | Jimp) - List of images to concat. If String is passed, it will be considered to the file path. Also you can pass other Jimp object. An Object entry can have following options: src String or Buffer - A single image source to concat. offsetX Number (optional) - x offset to affect this image. Default is 0 . offsetY Number (optional) - y offset to affect this image. Default is 0 .

Array of (String | Object | Buffer | Jimp) - List of images to concat. If is passed, it will be considered to the file path. Also you can pass other Jimp object. An entry can have following options: options Object (optional) direction Boolean - Direction of the merged image. If this value is true , the images will be merged vertically (column). Otherwise, the images will be merged horizontally (row). Default is false . color Number (hex) - Default background color represented by RGBA hex value. Default is 0x00000000 . align String - Aligning of given images. If the images are not all the same size, images will be sorted to largest image. Possible values are start , center and end . Default is start . offset Number - Offset in pixels between each image. Default is 0 . margin (Number | String | Object) - Margin of the result image. If Number or String is passed, it will be considered as standard css shorthand properties (e.g. '40 40 0 10'). An Object entry can have following options: top Number (optional) - Margin on top side of result image. Default is 0 . right Number (optional) - Margin on right side of result image. Default is 0 . bottom Number (optional) - Margin on bottom side of result image. Default is 0 . left Number (optional) - Margin on left side of result image. Default is 0 .

Object (optional)

Returns a Promise that contains Jimp object.

License

MIT