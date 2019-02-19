Merge multiple images into a single image
merge-img merges given images into a single image in right order. This will be helpful in a situation when you have to generate a preview of multiple images into a single image. This module is based on
Jimp for image processing.
Image credit: https://www.pexels.com/
$ npm install merge-img
import mergeImg from 'merge-img';
mergeImg(['image-1.png', 'image-2.jpg'])
.then((img) => {
// Save image as file
img.write('out.png', () => console.log('done'));
});
images Array of (String | Object | Buffer | Jimp) - List of images to concat. If
String is passed, it will be considered to the file path. Also you can pass other Jimp object. An
Object entry can have following options:
src
String or
Buffer - A single image source to concat.
offsetX Number (optional) -
x offset to affect this image. Default is
0.
offsetY Number (optional) -
y offset to affect this image. Default is
0.
options Object (optional)
direction Boolean - Direction of the merged image. If this value is
true, the images will be merged vertically (column). Otherwise, the images will be merged horizontally (row). Default is
false.
color Number (hex) - Default background color represented by RGBA hex value. Default is
0x00000000.
align String - Aligning of given images. If the images are not all the same size, images will be sorted to largest image. Possible values are
start,
center and
end. Default is
start.
offset Number - Offset in pixels between each image. Default is
0.
margin (Number | String | Object) - Margin of the result image. If
Number or
String is passed, it will be considered as standard css shorthand properties (e.g. '40 40 0 10'). An
Object entry can have following options:
top Number (optional) - Margin on top side of result image. Default is
0.
right Number (optional) - Margin on right side of result image. Default is
0.
bottom Number (optional) - Margin on bottom side of result image. Default is
0.
left Number (optional) - Margin on left side of result image. Default is
0.
Returns a
Promise that contains
Jimp object.