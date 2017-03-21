This is a small plugin created to merge files extracted by the extract-text-webpack-plugin into a single one. It is useful, for example, when you have multiple entries in your webpack configuration and you use the extract-text-webpack-plugin plugin to extract all the .css files into a separate one. Without this plugin, extract-text-webpack-plugin will extract a .css file per entry (if you use have set the filename as [name].css) or in the worst case a single file with only the .css file of the last entry (if you have set the filename as style.css).
With this plugin, you can extract all the .css files from all entries into a single .css file.
Install:
npm install merge-files-webpack-plugin --save-dev
You need to use webpack 2+ and extract-text-webpack-plugin 2+. The filename for the extract-text-webpack-plugin has to use [name].something.ext where something.ext is the name that will be used in the test option of this plugin.
A sample file would be:
var webpack = require('webpack');
var path = require('path');
var ExtractTextPlugin = require('extract-text-webpack-plugin');
var MergeFilesPlugin = require('merge-files-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
entry: {
'entry1': './tests/test1/src/entry1/index.js',
'entry2': './tests/test1/src/entry2/index.js'
},
output: {
path: path.join(__dirname, './tests/test1/public'),
filename: '[name].js'
},
module: {
rules: [
{
use: ExtractTextPlugin.extract({
use: 'css-loader'
}),
test: /\.css$/,
exclude: /node_modules/
}
]
},
plugins: [
new ExtractTextPlugin({
filename: '[name].style.css'
}),
new MergeFilesPlugin({
filename: 'css/style.css',
test: /style\.css/, // it could also be a string
deleteSourceFiles: true
})
]
}
The config object passed to MergeFilesPlugin admits:
entry1.js,
entry1.style.css,
entry2.js and
entry2.style.css. We are interested in
entry1.style.css and
entry2.style.css that are created by the ExtractTextPlugin plugin. As such, a good test will be
style.css or
/\.css/ if you want to use RegExp. Optional. If it is not specified, filename is used.
entry1.style.css and
entry2.style.css will be deleted. If false, they will be created. If not specified, by default is setted to
true.
Check the test directory in https://github.com/jtefera/merge-files-webpack/tree/master/tests/test1