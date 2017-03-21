Merge Files Webpack Plugin

This is a small plugin created to merge files extracted by the extract-text-webpack-plugin into a single one. It is useful, for example, when you have multiple entries in your webpack configuration and you use the extract-text-webpack-plugin plugin to extract all the .css files into a separate one. Without this plugin, extract-text-webpack-plugin will extract a .css file per entry (if you use have set the filename as [name].css) or in the worst case a single file with only the .css file of the last entry (if you have set the filename as style.css).

With this plugin, you can extract all the .css files from all entries into a single .css file.

Use

Install:

npm install merge-files-webpack-plugin --save-dev

You need to use webpack 2+ and extract-text-webpack-plugin 2+. The filename for the extract-text-webpack-plugin has to use [name].something.ext where something.ext is the name that will be used in the test option of this plugin.

A sample file would be:

var webpack = require ( 'webpack' ); var path = require ( 'path' ); var ExtractTextPlugin = require ( 'extract-text-webpack-plugin' ); var MergeFilesPlugin = require ( 'merge-files-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { entry: { 'entry1' : './tests/test1/src/entry1/index.js' , 'entry2' : './tests/test1/src/entry2/index.js' }, output: { path: path.join(__dirname, './tests/test1/public' ), filename: '[name].js' }, module : { rules: [ { use: ExtractTextPlugin.extract({ use: 'css-loader' }), test: /\.css$/ , exclude: /node_modules/ } ] }, plugins: [ new ExtractTextPlugin({ filename: '[name].style.css' }), new MergeFilesPlugin({ filename: 'css/style.css' , test: /style\.css/ , deleteSourceFiles: true }) ] }

The config object passed to MergeFilesPlugin admits:

filename : Final name of the file created by merging the files. The file will be saved in the output path. You can add extra path in front of the filename. Required. String.

: Final name of the file created by merging the files. The file will be saved in the output path. You can add extra path in front of the filename. Required. String. test : Test applied to the different files created by webpack to see which should be merged. For the previous example, the files created by webpack with ExtractTextPlugin will be entry1.js , entry1.style.css , entry2.js and entry2.style.css . We are interested in entry1.style.css and entry2.style.css that are created by the ExtractTextPlugin plugin. As such, a good test will be style.css or /\.css/ if you want to use RegExp. Optional. If it is not specified, filename is used.

: Test applied to the different files created by webpack to see which should be merged. For the previous example, the files created by webpack with ExtractTextPlugin will be , , and . We are interested in and that are created by the ExtractTextPlugin plugin. As such, a good test will be or if you want to use RegExp. Optional. If it is not specified, filename is used. deleteSourceFiles: If true, entry1.style.css and entry2.style.css will be deleted. If false, they will be created. If not specified, by default is setted to true .

Check the test directory in https://github.com/jtefera/merge-files-webpack/tree/master/tests/test1