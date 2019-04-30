openbase logo
merge-defaults

by balderdashy
0.2.2 (see all)

A recursive version of `_.defaults`.

npm
GitHub
Documentation
53K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Note: Lodash now includes a defaultsDeep function.

merge-defaults

Implements a deep version of _.defaults.

Important!

This module DOES NOT merge arrays or dates.

Installation

$ npm install merge-defaults

Usage


var _ = require('lodash');

// Override basic `_.defaults`
_.defaults = require('merge-defaults');

// Or you can add it as a new method
_.mergeDefaults = require('merge-defaults');

Why?

This module is a temporary solution, until lodash has something similar in core that can be called as a single method. In the mean time, this is a hack to make our code more readable. i.e. I know what _.defaults means intuitively, but I have to look up _.partialRight every time.

To get the latest status, see the original issue in the lodash repo.

I'll update this repo with install/version info if something comparable is added to lodash core at some point.

License

MIT © Mike McNeil 2014

