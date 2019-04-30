defaultsDeep function.
Implements a deep version of
_.defaults.
Important!
This module DOES NOT merge arrays or dates.
$ npm install merge-defaults
var _ = require('lodash');
// Override basic `_.defaults`
_.defaults = require('merge-defaults');
// Or you can add it as a new method
_.mergeDefaults = require('merge-defaults');
This module is a temporary solution, until lodash has something
similar in core that can be called as a single method.
In the mean time, this is a hack to make our code more readable.
i.e. I know what
_.defaults means intuitively, but I have to look
up
_.partialRight every time.
To get the latest status, see the original issue in the lodash repo.
I'll update this repo with install/version info if something comparable is added to lodash core at some point.
MIT © Mike McNeil 2014