Note: Lodash now includes a defaultsDeep function.

Implements a deep version of _.defaults .

Important! This module DOES NOT merge arrays or dates.

Installation

$ npm install merge-defaults

Usage

var _ = require ( 'lodash' ); _.defaults = require ( 'merge-defaults' ); _.mergeDefaults = require ( 'merge-defaults' );

This module is a temporary solution, until lodash has something similar in core that can be called as a single method. In the mean time, this is a hack to make our code more readable. i.e. I know what _.defaults means intuitively, but I have to look up _.partialRight every time.

To get the latest status, see the original issue in the lodash repo.

I'll update this repo with install/version info if something comparable is added to lodash core at some point.

License

MIT © Mike McNeil 2014