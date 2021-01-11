openbase logo
md

merge-deep

by Jon Schlinkert
3.0.3 (see all)

Recursively merge values in a JavaScript object.

Overview

Categories

Readme

merge-deep NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Recursively merge values in a javascript object.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save merge-deep

Based on mout's implementation of merge

Usage

var merge = require('merge-deep');

merge({a: {b: {c: 'c', d: 'd'}}}, {a: {b: {e: 'e', f: 'f'}}});
//=> { a: { b: { c: 'c', d: 'd', e: 'e', f: 'f' } } }

About

You might also be interested in these projects:

  • assign-deep: Deeply assign the values of all enumerable-own-properties and symbols from one or more source objects… more | homepage
  • defaults-deep: Like extend but recursively copies only the missing properties/values to the target object. | homepage
  • extend-shallow: Extend an object with the properties of additional objects. node.js/javascript util. | homepage
  • merge-deep: Recursively merge values in a javascript object. | homepage
  • mixin-deep: Deeply mix the properties of objects into the first object. Like merge-deep, but doesn't clone… more | homepage
  • omit-deep: Recursively omit the specified key or keys from an object. | homepage

Contributors

CommitsContributor
32jonschlinkert
8doowb

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2021, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on January 11, 2021.

