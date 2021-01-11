Recursively merge values in a javascript object.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save merge-deep

Based on mout's implementation of merge

Usage

var merge = require ( 'merge-deep' ); merge({ a : { b : { c : 'c' , d : 'd' }}}, { a : { b : { e : 'e' , f : 'f' }}});

About

