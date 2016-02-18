Merge multiple configuration sources: configuration files (json and yaml), command-line arguments, and environment properties.
It is inspired on nconf library, offering a compatible API. However, there are some important differences:
This module works with a single configuration object. This configuration object is updated with each merge (with preference for the last merge over the first one). The recursive merge is implemented with lodash. This approach is useful to merge a default configuration with a custom configuration where only the configuration properties to be modified are included.
For example, with the following default configuration:
serverPort: 4070
baseLocationUrl: https://telefonica.com
basePath: /sample
logFormat: json
database:
uri: "mongodb://localhost:27017/sample"
options:
db:
bufferMaxEntries: 0
config:
defaultLimit: 100
maxLimit: 1000
To only change the database URI, just merge the following configuration file:
database:
uri: "mongodb://mongodb-1:27017/sample"
npm install merge-config
var Config = require('merge-config');
// Create a config instance
var config = new Config();
// Add a default configuration file (at __dirname/config/config.json)
config.file(path.join(__dirname, 'config', 'config.json'));
// Add all the JSON files in config directory (added in alphabetically order)
config.file(process.env.CONFIG_DIR);
// Add a command-line argument.
config.argv(['logFormat']);
// Add an environment variable (LOG_LEVEL).
config.env(['LOG_LEVEL']);
// Get the whole merged configuration
console.log("Merged configuration: %j", config.get());
// Get a single configuration property
console.log("Log level: %s", config.get('logLevel'));
Constructor of a configuration instance.
var config = new Configuration();
It is possible to specify the delimiter when using keys that refer to an element in the hierarchy of the configuration object. By default, the delimiter is
: to keep compatibility with nconf. It is possible to change the delimiter:
var config = new Configuration({delimiter: '.'});
Retrieve the configuration.
// Get the whole merged configuration as an object
config.get();
It is possible to get a specific element in the configuration object:
// Get the whole merged configuration as an object
config.get('database:uri');
Set a value (string, number, object, array).
// Get the whole merged configuration as an object
config.set('database:uri', 'mongodb://mongodb-1:27017/sample');
Merge a set of sources with the configuration object. These sources must be objects.
// Get the whole merged configuration as an object
config.merge({
database: {
uri: 'mongodb://mongodb-1:27017/sample'
}
});
Load the environment variables into the configuration.
// Add all environment variables into merged configuration
config.env();
It is possible to restrict which environment variables are to be added to the configuration with optional parameter
whitelist (array of strings).
// Add only environment variables: LOG_LEVEL and PORT
config.env(['LOG_LEVEL', 'PORT']);
The keys from environment variables are transformed into camelCase to keep coherence with JSON format.
Load the command-line arguments into the configuration.
// Add all command-line arguments into merged configuration
config.argv();
It is possible to restrict which command-line arguments are to be added to the configuration with optional parameter
whitelist (array of strings).
// Add only environment variables: logLevel and port
config.argv(['logLevel', 'port']);
Loads a configuration file (if path targets a file), a set of configuration files located in a directory (if path targets a directory), or raises an error (if path is invalid).
NOTE: If path targets a directory, the library merges any configuration file located in the directory, in alphabetical order, and without subdirectory recursion.
It support json and yaml configuration files which are identified by the file extension. JSON configuration files are parsed with hjson format to support comments in the JSON document.
