A truly modular frontend framework
To understand what I mean by truly modular just read the source
'use strict';
var document = require('global/document');
var hg = require('mercury');
var h = require('mercury').h;
function App() {
return hg.state({
value: hg.value(0),
channels: {
clicks: incrementCounter
}
});
}
function incrementCounter(state) {
state.value.set(state.value() + 1);
}
App.render = function render(state) {
return h('div.counter', [
'The state ', h('code', 'clickCount'),
' has value: ' + state.value + '.', h('input.button', {
type: 'button',
value: 'Click me!',
'ev-click': hg.send(state.channels.clicks)
})
]);
};
hg.app(document.body, App(), App.render);
The following examples demonstrate how you can mix & match mercury with other frameworks. This is possible because mercury is fundamentally modular.
Disclaimer: The following are neither "good" nor "bad" ideas. Your milage may vary on using these ideas
mercury is similar to react, however it's larger in scope,
it is better compared against
om or
quiescent
virtual-dom which uses
an immutable vdom structure
observ-struct which uses
immutable data for your state atom
mercury is a small glue layer that composes a set of modules
that solves a subset of the frontend problem.
If
mercury is not ideal for your needs, you should check out
the individual modules and see if you can re-use something.
Alternatively if the default set of modules in
mercury doesn't
work for you, you can just require other modules. It's possible
to for example, swap out
vtree with
react or swap out
observ-struct
with
backbone
See the modules README for more information.
See the documentation folder
See the FAQ document
WIP. In lieu of documentation please see examples :(
npm install mercury
If you want to develop on
mercury you can clone the code
git clone git@github.com:Raynos/mercury
cd mercury
npm install
npm test
npm test runs the tests
npm run jshint will run jshint on the code
npm run disc will open discify (if globally installed)
npm run build will build the html assets for gh-pages
npm run examples will start a HTTP server that shows examples
npm run dist will create a distributed version of mercury
npm run modules-docs will (re)generate docs of mercury modules
A lot of the philosophy and design of
mercury is inspired by
the following:
react for documenting and explaining the concept
of a virtual DOM and its diffing algorithm
om for explaining the concept and benefits of
immutable state and time travel.
elm for explaining the concept of FRP and having a
reference implementation of FRP in JavaScript. I wrote a
pre-cursor to
mercury that was literally a
re-implementation of
elm in javascript
(
graphics)
reflex for demonstrating the techniques used to
implement dynamic inputs.