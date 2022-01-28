Mercurius Auth is a plugin for Mercurius that adds configurable Authentication and Authorization support.
Features:
npm i fastify mercurius mercurius-auth
We have two modes of operation for Mercurius Auth:
Setup in Directive mode as follows (this is the default mode of operation):
'use strict'
const Fastify = require('fastify')
const mercurius = require('mercurius')
const mercuriusAuth = require('mercurius-auth')
const app = Fastify()
const schema = `
directive @auth(
requires: Role = ADMIN,
) on OBJECT | FIELD_DEFINITION
enum Role {
ADMIN
REVIEWER
USER
UNKNOWN
}
type Query {
add(x: Int, y: Int): Int @auth(requires: USER)
}
`
const resolvers = {
Query: {
add: async (_, { x, y }) => x + y
}
}
app.register(mercurius, {
schema,
resolvers
})
app.register(mercuriusAuth, {
authContext (context) {
return {
identity: context.reply.request.headers['x-user']
}
},
async applyPolicy (authDirectiveAST, parent, args, context, info) {
return context.auth.identity === 'admin'
},
authDirective: 'auth'
})
app.listen(3000)
Instead of using GraphQL Directives, you can implement an External Policy at plugin registration to protect GraphQL fields and types. You can find more information about implementing policy systems and how to build external policies for a GraphQL schema in the External Policy documentation.
'use strict'
const Fastify = require('fastify')
const mercurius = require('mercurius')
const mercuriusAuth = require('mercurius-auth')
const app = Fastify()
const schema = `
type Message {
title: String
message: String
adminMessage: String
}
type Query {
messages: [Message]
message(title: String): Message
}
`
const messages = [
{
title: 'one',
message: 'one',
adminMessage: 'admin message one'
},
{
title: 'two',
message: 'two',
adminMessage: 'admin message two'
}
]
const resolvers = {
Query: {
messages: async (parent, args, context, info) => {
return messages
},
message: async (parent, args, context, info) => {
return messages.find(message => message.title === args.title)
}
}
}
app.register(mercurius, {
schema,
resolvers
})
app.register(mercuriusAuth, {
// Load the permissions into the context from the request headers
authContext (context) {
const permissions = context.reply.request.headers['x-user'] || ''
return { permissions }
},
async applyPolicy (policy, parent, args, context, info) {
// When called on field `Message.adminMessage`
// policy: { requires: 'admin' }
// context.auth.permissions: ['user', 'admin'] - the permissions associated with the user (passed as headers in authContext)
return context.auth.permissions.includes(policy.requires)
},
// Enable External Policy mode
mode: 'external',
policy: {
// Associate policy with the 'Message' Object type
Message: {
// Define policy for 'Message' Object type
__typePolicy: { requires: 'user' },
// Define policy for 'adminMessage' field
adminMessage: { requires: 'admin' }
},
// Associate policy with the Query root type
Query: {
// Define policy for 'message' Query
messages: { requires: 'user' }
}
}
})
app.listen(3000)
Check GitHub repo for more examples.
Last run:
2021-04-21
┌─────────┬──────┬──────┬───────┬───────┬─────────┬─────────┬───────┐
│ Stat │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ 99% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Max │
├─────────┼──────┼──────┼───────┼───────┼─────────┼─────────┼───────┤
│ Latency │ 4 ms │ 5 ms │ 9 ms │ 13 ms │ 5.21 ms │ 2.01 ms │ 57 ms │
└─────────┴──────┴──────┴───────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴───────┘
┌───────────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬──────────┬─────────┬─────────┐
│ Stat │ 1% │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Min │
├───────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼──────────┼─────────┼─────────┤
│ Req/Sec │ 11135 │ 11135 │ 18223 │ 18671 │ 17550.19 │ 2049.52 │ 11134 │
├───────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼──────────┼─────────┼─────────┤
│ Bytes/Sec │ 5.86 MB │ 5.86 MB │ 9.58 MB │ 9.82 MB │ 9.23 MB │ 1.08 MB │ 5.86 MB │
└───────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴──────────┴─────────┴─────────┘
Req/Bytes counts sampled once per second.
193k requests in 11.03s, 102 MB read
Last run:
2021-04-21
┌─────────┬──────┬──────┬───────┬───────┬─────────┬────────┬───────┐
│ Stat │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ 99% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Max │
├─────────┼──────┼──────┼───────┼───────┼─────────┼────────┼───────┤
│ Latency │ 5 ms │ 5 ms │ 10 ms │ 14 ms │ 5.59 ms │ 2.1 ms │ 64 ms │
└─────────┴──────┴──────┴───────┴───────┴─────────┴────────┴───────┘
┌───────────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬──────────┬─────────┬─────────┐
│ Stat │ 1% │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Min │
├───────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼──────────┼─────────┼─────────┤
│ Req/Sec │ 9463 │ 9463 │ 17279 │ 17583 │ 16586.55 │ 2260.65 │ 9459 │
├───────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼──────────┼─────────┼─────────┤
│ Bytes/Sec │ 4.98 MB │ 4.98 MB │ 9.08 MB │ 9.25 MB │ 8.72 MB │ 1.19 MB │ 4.98 MB │
└───────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴──────────┴─────────┴─────────┘
Req/Bytes counts sampled once per second.
182k requests in 11.03s, 96 MB read
Last run:
2021-04-21
┌─────────┬───────┬───────┬───────┬───────┬──────────┬──────────┬────────┐
│ Stat │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ 99% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Max │
├─────────┼───────┼───────┼───────┼───────┼──────────┼──────────┼────────┤
│ Latency │ 29 ms │ 32 ms │ 66 ms │ 88 ms │ 34.96 ms │ 11.57 ms │ 195 ms │
└─────────┴───────┴───────┴───────┴───────┴──────────┴──────────┴────────┘
┌───────────┬────────┬────────┬─────────┬────────┬────────┬────────┬────────┐
│ Stat │ 1% │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Min │
├───────────┼────────┼────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┤
│ Req/Sec │ 1286 │ 1286 │ 3039 │ 3135 │ 2819.5 │ 543.65 │ 1286 │
├───────────┼────────┼────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┤
│ Bytes/Sec │ 450 kB │ 450 kB │ 1.06 MB │ 1.1 MB │ 987 kB │ 190 kB │ 450 kB │
└───────────┴────────┴────────┴─────────┴────────┴────────┴────────┴────────┘
Req/Bytes counts sampled once per second.
28k requests in 10.03s, 9.87 MB read
Last run:
2021-04-21
┌─────────┬───────┬───────┬───────┬───────┬──────────┬──────────┬────────┐
│ Stat │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ 99% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Max │
├─────────┼───────┼───────┼───────┼───────┼──────────┼──────────┼────────┤
│ Latency │ 29 ms │ 33 ms │ 69 ms │ 93 ms │ 35.92 ms │ 12.46 ms │ 209 ms │
└─────────┴───────┴───────┴───────┴───────┴──────────┴──────────┴────────┘
┌───────────┬────────┬────────┬─────────┬────────┬────────┬────────┬────────┐
│ Stat │ 1% │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Min │
├───────────┼────────┼────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┤
│ Req/Sec │ 1216 │ 1216 │ 2943 │ 3129 │ 2744.7 │ 552.54 │ 1216 │
├───────────┼────────┼────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┤
│ Bytes/Sec │ 426 kB │ 426 kB │ 1.03 MB │ 1.1 MB │ 961 kB │ 193 kB │ 426 kB │
└───────────┴────────┴────────┴─────────┴────────┴────────┴────────┴────────┘
Req/Bytes counts sampled once per second.
27k requests in 10.03s, 9.61 MB read
MIT