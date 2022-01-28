Mercurius Auth is a plugin for Mercurius that adds configurable Authentication and Authorization support.

Features:

Define auth directives on fields anywhere in your schema and this plugin will apply custom policies against these protected fields when a GraphQL request is made.

Works in both normal and gateway mode.

In addition to the matching auth directive, auth policies have access to the same GraphQL information that any GraphQL resolver has access to.

Build up an auth context to load identities onto the context before policies are applied.

Define custom errors.

GraphQL spec compliant.

Install

npm i fastify mercurius mercurius-auth

Quick Start

We have two modes of operation for Mercurius Auth:

Directive (default) mode

Setup in Directive mode as follows (this is the default mode of operation):

const Fastify = require ( 'fastify' ) const mercurius = require ( 'mercurius' ) const mercuriusAuth = require ( 'mercurius-auth' ) const app = Fastify() const schema = ` directive @auth( requires: Role = ADMIN, ) on OBJECT | FIELD_DEFINITION enum Role { ADMIN REVIEWER USER UNKNOWN } type Query { add(x: Int, y: Int): Int @auth(requires: USER) } ` const resolvers = { Query : { add : async (_, { x, y }) => x + y } } app.register(mercurius, { schema, resolvers }) app.register(mercuriusAuth, { authContext (context) { return { identity : context.reply.request.headers[ 'x-user' ] } }, async applyPolicy (authDirectiveAST, parent, args, context, info) { return context.auth.identity === 'admin' }, authDirective : 'auth' }) app.listen( 3000 )

External Policy mode

Instead of using GraphQL Directives, you can implement an External Policy at plugin registration to protect GraphQL fields and types. You can find more information about implementing policy systems and how to build external policies for a GraphQL schema in the External Policy documentation.

const Fastify = require ( 'fastify' ) const mercurius = require ( 'mercurius' ) const mercuriusAuth = require ( 'mercurius-auth' ) const app = Fastify() const schema = ` type Message { title: String message: String adminMessage: String } type Query { messages: [Message] message(title: String): Message } ` const messages = [ { title : 'one' , message : 'one' , adminMessage : 'admin message one' }, { title : 'two' , message : 'two' , adminMessage : 'admin message two' } ] const resolvers = { Query : { messages : async (parent, args, context, info) => { return messages }, message : async (parent, args, context, info) => { return messages.find( message => message.title === args.title) } } } app.register(mercurius, { schema, resolvers }) app.register(mercuriusAuth, { authContext (context) { const permissions = context.reply.request.headers[ 'x-user' ] || '' return { permissions } }, async applyPolicy (policy, parent, args, context, info) { return context.auth.permissions.includes(policy.requires) }, mode : 'external' , policy : { Message : { __typePolicy : { requires : 'user' }, adminMessage : { requires : 'admin' } }, Query : { messages : { requires : 'user' } } } }) app.listen( 3000 )

Examples

Benchmarks

Normal GraphQL Server Mode | Without Auth

Last run: 2021-04-21

┌─────────┬──────┬──────┬───────┬───────┬─────────┬─────────┬───────┐ │ Stat │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ 99% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Max │ ├─────────┼──────┼──────┼───────┼───────┼─────────┼─────────┼───────┤ │ Latency │ 4 ms │ 5 ms │ 9 ms │ 13 ms │ 5.21 ms │ 2.01 ms │ 57 ms │ └─────────┴──────┴──────┴───────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴───────┘ ┌───────────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬──────────┬─────────┬─────────┐ │ Stat │ 1% │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Min │ ├───────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼──────────┼─────────┼─────────┤ │ Req/Sec │ 11135 │ 11135 │ 18223 │ 18671 │ 17550.19 │ 2049.52 │ 11134 │ ├───────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼──────────┼─────────┼─────────┤ │ Bytes/Sec │ 5.86 MB │ 5.86 MB │ 9.58 MB │ 9.82 MB │ 9.23 MB │ 1.08 MB │ 5.86 MB │ └───────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴──────────┴─────────┴─────────┘ Req/Bytes counts sampled once per second. 193k requests in 11.03s, 102 MB read

Normal GraphQL Server Mode | With Auth

Last run: 2021-04-21

┌─────────┬──────┬──────┬───────┬───────┬─────────┬────────┬───────┐ │ Stat │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ 99% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Max │ ├─────────┼──────┼──────┼───────┼───────┼─────────┼────────┼───────┤ │ Latency │ 5 ms │ 5 ms │ 10 ms │ 14 ms │ 5.59 ms │ 2.1 ms │ 64 ms │ └─────────┴──────┴──────┴───────┴───────┴─────────┴────────┴───────┘ ┌───────────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬──────────┬─────────┬─────────┐ │ Stat │ 1% │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Min │ ├───────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼──────────┼─────────┼─────────┤ │ Req/Sec │ 9463 │ 9463 │ 17279 │ 17583 │ 16586.55 │ 2260.65 │ 9459 │ ├───────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼──────────┼─────────┼─────────┤ │ Bytes/Sec │ 4.98 MB │ 4.98 MB │ 9.08 MB │ 9.25 MB │ 8.72 MB │ 1.19 MB │ 4.98 MB │ └───────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴──────────┴─────────┴─────────┘ Req/Bytes counts sampled once per second. 182k requests in 11.03s, 96 MB read

Gateway GraphQL Server Mode | Without Auth

Last run: 2021-04-21

┌─────────┬───────┬───────┬───────┬───────┬──────────┬──────────┬────────┐ │ Stat │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ 99% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Max │ ├─────────┼───────┼───────┼───────┼───────┼──────────┼──────────┼────────┤ │ Latency │ 29 ms │ 32 ms │ 66 ms │ 88 ms │ 34.96 ms │ 11.57 ms │ 195 ms │ └─────────┴───────┴───────┴───────┴───────┴──────────┴──────────┴────────┘ ┌───────────┬────────┬────────┬─────────┬────────┬────────┬────────┬────────┐ │ Stat │ 1% │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Min │ ├───────────┼────────┼────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┤ │ Req/Sec │ 1286 │ 1286 │ 3039 │ 3135 │ 2819.5 │ 543.65 │ 1286 │ ├───────────┼────────┼────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┤ │ Bytes/Sec │ 450 kB │ 450 kB │ 1.06 MB │ 1.1 MB │ 987 kB │ 190 kB │ 450 kB │ └───────────┴────────┴────────┴─────────┴────────┴────────┴────────┴────────┘ Req/Bytes counts sampled once per second. 28k requests in 10.03s, 9.87 MB read

Gateway GraphQL Server Mode | With Auth

Last run: 2021-04-21

┌─────────┬───────┬───────┬───────┬───────┬──────────┬──────────┬────────┐ │ Stat │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ 99% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Max │ ├─────────┼───────┼───────┼───────┼───────┼──────────┼──────────┼────────┤ │ Latency │ 29 ms │ 33 ms │ 69 ms │ 93 ms │ 35.92 ms │ 12.46 ms │ 209 ms │ └─────────┴───────┴───────┴───────┴───────┴──────────┴──────────┴────────┘ ┌───────────┬────────┬────────┬─────────┬────────┬────────┬────────┬────────┐ │ Stat │ 1% │ 2.5% │ 50% │ 97.5% │ Avg │ Stdev │ Min │ ├───────────┼────────┼────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┤ │ Req/Sec │ 1216 │ 1216 │ 2943 │ 3129 │ 2744.7 │ 552.54 │ 1216 │ ├───────────┼────────┼────────┼─────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┤ │ Bytes/Sec │ 426 kB │ 426 kB │ 1.03 MB │ 1.1 MB │ 961 kB │ 193 kB │ 426 kB │ └───────────┴────────┴────────┴─────────┴────────┴────────┴────────┴────────┘ Req/Bytes counts sampled once per second. 27k requests in 10.03s, 9.61 MB read

License

MIT