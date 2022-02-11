openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mer

mercurius

by Matteo Collina
8.12.0 (see all)

Implement GraphQL servers and gateways with Fastify

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.9K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

114

Package

Dependencies

18

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Mercurius Logo

mercurius

CI workflow

Mercurius is a GraphQL adapter for Fastify

Features:

  • Caching of query parsing and validation.
  • Automatic loader integration to avoid 1 + N queries.
  • Just-In-Time compiler via graphql-jit.
  • Subscriptions.
  • Federation support.
  • Federated subscriptions support.
  • Gateway implementation, including Subscriptions.
  • Batched query support.
  • Customisable persisted queries.

Docs

Install

npm i fastify mercurius graphql
# or
yarn add fastify mercurius graphql

The previous name of this module was fastify-gql (< 6.0.0).

Quick Start

'use strict'

const Fastify = require('fastify')
const mercurius = require('mercurius')

const app = Fastify()

const schema = `
  type Query {
    add(x: Int, y: Int): Int
  }
`

const resolvers = {
  Query: {
    add: async (_, { x, y }) => x + y
  }
}

app.register(mercurius, {
  schema,
  resolvers
})

app.get('/', async function (req, reply) {
  const query = '{ add(x: 2, y: 2) }'
  return reply.graphql(query)
})

app.listen(3000)

Examples

Check GitHub repo for more examples.

Acknowledgements

The project is kindly sponsored by:

The Mercurius name was gracefully donated by Marco Castelluccio. The usage of that library was described in https://hacks.mozilla.org/2015/12/web-push-notifications-from-irssi/, and you can find that codebase in https://github.com/marco-c/mercurius.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial