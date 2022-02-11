mercurius

Mercurius is a GraphQL adapter for Fastify

Features:

Caching of query parsing and validation.

Automatic loader integration to avoid 1 + N queries.

Just-In-Time compiler via graphql-jit.

Subscriptions.

Federation support.

Federated subscriptions support.

Gateway implementation, including Subscriptions.

Batched query support.

Customisable persisted queries.

Install

npm i fastify mercurius graphql yarn add fastify mercurius graphql

The previous name of this module was fastify-gql (< 6.0.0).

Quick Start

const Fastify = require ( 'fastify' ) const mercurius = require ( 'mercurius' ) const app = Fastify() const schema = ` type Query { add(x: Int, y: Int): Int } ` const resolvers = { Query : { add : async (_, { x, y }) => x + y } } app.register(mercurius, { schema, resolvers }) app.get( '/' , async function ( req, reply ) { const query = '{ add(x: 2, y: 2) }' return reply.graphql(query) }) app.listen( 3000 )

Examples

Acknowledgements

The project is kindly sponsored by:

NearForm for Matteo's time in maintaining this module.

The Mercurius name was gracefully donated by Marco Castelluccio. The usage of that library was described in https://hacks.mozilla.org/2015/12/web-push-notifications-from-irssi/, and you can find that codebase in https://github.com/marco-c/mercurius.

License

MIT