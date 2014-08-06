Whenever the Google Maps API needs to translate a location in the world to a location on a map (the screen), it needs to first translate latitude and longitude values into a "world" coordinate. This translation is accomplished using the Mercator projection.

Installation

npm install -g mercator-projection

Examples

The following examples show you how to use mercator-projection.

var merc = require ( 'mercator-projection' ); var xy = merc.fromLatLngToPoint({ lat : -27.470127 , lng : 153.0147027 }); var ll = merc.fromPointToLatLng({ x : 236.81045525333332 , y : 148.32879785796487 })

Running tests