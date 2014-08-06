openbase logo
mercator-projection

Translate latitude and longitude values into 'world' coordinates as used by the Google Map API.

Readme

mercator-projection

Whenever the Google Maps API needs to translate a location in the world to a location on a map (the screen), it needs to first translate latitude and longitude values into a "world" coordinate. This translation is accomplished using the Mercator projection.

More details can be found here.

Ported from here.

Installation

$ npm install -g mercator-projection

Examples

The following examples show you how to use mercator-projection.

var merc = require('mercator-projection');

// translate a latlng to a xy
var xy = merc.fromLatLngToPoint({lat: -27.470127, lng: 153.0147027});
// {x: 236.81045525333332, y: 148.32879785796487}

// translate a xy to a latlng
var ll = merc.fromPointToLatLng({x: 236.81045525333332, y: 148.32879785796487})
// ~ {lat: -27.470127, lng: 153.0147027}

Running tests

$ npm test

