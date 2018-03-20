MercadoPago SDK module for Payments integration

Deprecation Notes:

We are going to deprecate this version after june, 2018

We recommend use https://github.com/mercadopago/dx-nodejs

The new sdk is compatible with the legacy methods, so you dont have to change anything.

Install

npm install mercadopago

Promises and Callbacks support

Every method supports either promises and callbacks. For example:

var at = mp.getAccessToken (); at.then ( function ( accessToken ) { console .log (accessToken); }, function ( error ) { console .log (error); });

is the same as:

mp.getAccessToken( function ( err, accessToken ) { if (err) { console .log (err); } else { console .log (accessToken); } });

In order to use callbacks, simply pass a function as the last parameter.

Basic checkout

Configure your credentials

var MP = require ( "mercadopago" ); var mp = new MP ( "CLIENT_ID" , "CLIENT_SECRET" );

Preferences

Get an existent Checkout preference

mp.getPreference ( "PREFERENCE_ID" );

Create a Checkout preference

var preference = { "items" : [ { "title" : "Test" , "quantity" : 1 , "currency_id" : "USD" , "unit_price" : 10.5 } ] }; mp.createPreference (preference);

var preference = { "items" : [ { "title" : "Test Modified" , "quantity" : 1 , "currency_id" : "USD" , "unit_price" : 20.4 } ] }; mp.updatePreference ( "PREFERENCE_ID" , preference);

Search for payments

var filters = { "id" : null , "external_reference" : null }; mp.searchPayment (filters) .then ( function success ( data ) { console .log ( JSON .stringify (data, null , 4 )); }, function error ( err ) { console .log (err); } );

Get payment data

mp.getPayment (qs[ "id" ]) .then ( function success ( data ) { console .log ( JSON .stringify (data, null , 4 )); }, function error ( err ) { console .log (err); } );

Cancel (only for pending payments)

mp.cancelPayment ( "ID" );

Refund (only for accredited payments)

mp.refundPayment ( "ID" );

Customized checkout

Configure your credentials

var MP = require ( "mercadopago" ); var mp = new MP ( "ACCESS_TOKEN" );

Create payment

mp.post ({ "uri" : "/v1/payments" , "data" : payment_data }).then (...);

Create customer

mp.post ({ "uri" : "/v1/customers" , "data" : { "email" : "email@test.com" } }).then (...);

Get customer

mp.get ({ "uri" : "/v1/customers/CUSTOMER_ID" }).then (...);

View more Custom checkout related APIs in Developers Site Argentina: https://www.mercadopago.com.ar/developers Brazil: https://www.mercadopago.com.br/developers Mexico: https://www.mercadopago.com.mx/developers Venezuela: https://www.mercadopago.com.ve/developers Colombia: https://www.mercadopago.com.co/developers Uruguay: https://www.mercadopago.com.uy/developers



Generic methods

You can access any resource from the MercadoPago API using the generic methods. The basic structure is:

mp.method(request).then(...)

where request can be:

{ "uri" : "The resource URI, relative to https://api.mercadopago.com" , "params" : "Optional. Key:Value object with parameters to be appended to the URL" , "data" : "Optional. Object or String to be sent in POST and PUT requests" , "headers" : "Optional. Key:Value object with custom headers, like content-type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded" , "authenticate" : "Optional. Boolean to specify if the GET method has to authenticate with credentials before request. Set it to false when accessing public APIs" }

Examples:

mp.get ({ "uri" : "/resource/uri" , "params" : {params}, "authenticate" : true }); mp.post ({ "uri" : "/resource/uri" , "data" : data, "params" : {params} }); mp.put ({ "uri" : "/resource/uri" , "data" : data, "params" : {params} }); mp.delete ({ "uri" : "/resource/uri" , "params" : {params} });

For example, if you want to get the Sites list (no params and no authentication):