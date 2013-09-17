MercadoLibreNode
MercadoLibreNode SDK for Node.js
Install
npm install mercadolibre
Use
require:
var meli = require('mercadolibre');
Constructor:
var meliObject = new meli.Meli(client_id, client_secret, [access_token], [refresh_token]);
|Field
|Type
|Required
|Description
|client_id
|int
|yes
|ID provided when creating a MELI APP (link to create app guide)
|client_secret
|string
|yes
|Hash string key provided when creating a MELI APP (link to create app guide)
|access_token
|string
|optional
|Used to talk to our API resources that require credentials (eg: POST to /items).
|refresh_token
|string
|optional
|Hash string provided when a user authorizes an A P. Used to get a new valid access_token (only available when offline_access scope in APP settings is checked).
Authorization methods
getAuthURL
meliObject.getAuthURL(redirect_uri)
|Field
|Type
|Required
|Description
|redirect_uri
|string
|yes
|Callback URL to which the user will be redirected after granting permission to the Meli APP. The code required to obtain the first access_token (required in Authorize method) will be appended to this URL when making this redirect.
returns
string
authorize
meliObject.authorize(code, redirect_uri, callback)
|Field
|Type
|Required
|Description
|code
|string
|yes
|Code received at redirect_uri when user granted permission to the Meli APP.
|redirect_uri
|string
|yes
|Callback URL to which the API will send the access & refresh tokens. Must be the same as the one configured in the Meli APP settings.
|callback
|function
|yes
|Callback function is executed when the task is completed
refreshAccessToken
meliObject.refreshAccessToken(callback)
|Field
|Type
|Required
|Description
|callback
|function
|yes
|Callback function is executed when the task is completed
Request methods
get
meliObject.get(path, [params,] callback)
|Field
|Type
|Required
|Description
|path
|string
|yes
|API resource path to which the GET request will be sent to.
|params
|object
|optional
|Additional params (if required).
|callback
|function
|yes
|Callback function is executed when the task is completed
Examples
//Get categories from mercado libre argentina
meliObject.get('sites/MLA/categories', function (err, res) {
console.log(err, res);
/** returns:
err = null
res = [
{ id: 'MLA5725', name: 'Accesorios para Vehículos' },
{ id: 'MLA1071', name: 'Animales y Mascotas' },
{ id: 'MLA1367', name: 'Antigüedades' },
{ id: 'MLA1368', name: 'Arte y Artesanías' },
{ id: 'MLA1743', name: 'Autos, Motos y Otros' },
{ id: 'MLA1384', name: 'Bebés' },
...
]
*/
});
//Get users with ids 145925943 and 145925951
meliObject.get('users', {
ids: [145925943, 145925951]
}, function (err, res) {
console.log(err, res);
/** returns:
err = null
res = [
{
id: 145925943,
nickname: 'TETE2780570',
registration_date: '2013-09-17T14:20:30.000-04:00',
country_id: 'AR',
address: { state: 'AR-C', city: 'Palermo' },
user_type: 'normal',
tags: [ 'normal', 'test_user', 'user_info_verified' ],
logo: null,
points: 100,
site_id: 'MLA',
permalink: 'http://perfil.mercadolibre.com.ar/TETE2780570',
seller_reputation:
{ level_id: null,
power_seller_status: null,
transactions: [Object] },
buyer_reputation: { tags: [] },
status: { site_status: 'deactive' }
},
{
id: 145925951,
nickname: 'TETE1341752',
registration_date: '2013-09-17T14:20:43.000-04:00',
country_id: 'AR',
address: { state: 'AR-C', city: 'Palermo' },
user_type: 'normal',
tags: [ 'normal', 'test_user', 'user_info_verified' ],
logo: null,
points: 100,
site_id: 'MLA',
permalink: 'http://perfil.mercadolibre.com.ar/TETE1341752',
seller_reputation:
{ level_id: null,
power_seller_status: null,
transactions: [Object] },
buyer_reputation: { tags: [] },
status: { site_status: 'deactive' }
}
]
*/
});
post
meliObject.post(path, body, [params,] callback)
|Field
|Type
|Required
|Description
|path
|string
|yes
|API resource path to which the POST request will be sent to.
|body
|object
|yes
|Body to be sent when executing the POST request.
|params
|object
|optional
|Additional params (if required).
|callback
|function
|yes
|Callback function is executed when the task is completed
upload (post with multipart)
meliObject.upload(path, body, [params,] callback)
|Field
|Type
|Required
|Description
|path
|string
|yes
|API resource path to which the POST request will be sent to.
|body
|object
|yes
|Body to be sent when executing the POST request.
|params
|object
|optional
|Additional params (if required).
|callback
|function
|yes
|Callback function is executed when the task is completed
put
meliObject.put(path, body, [params,] callback)
|Field
|Type
|Required
|Description
|path
|string
|yes
|API resource path to which the PUT request will be sent to.
|body
|object
|yes
|Body to be sent when executing the PUT request.
|params
|object
|optional
|Additional params (if required).
|callback
|function
|yes
|Callback function is executed when the task is completed
delete
meliObject.delete(path, [params,] callback)
|Field
|Type
|Required
|Description
|path
|string
|yes
|API resource path to which the DELETE request will be sent to.
|params
|object
|optional
|Additional params (if required).
|callback
|function
|yes
|Callback function is executed when the task is completed
Details necessary
The callback function, in all cases receives the parameters:
var exampleCallback = function(error, response){ }
The object passed in the params parameter in functions get, post, put and delete. Is automatically converted to a query string
Example:
meliObject.get('/users/', {ids: [77169310, 1231233]}, function(a,b) { })
The request is get to the following address:
https: