MercadoLibreNode

MercadoLibreNode SDK for Node.js

Install

npm install mercadolibre

Use

var meli = require ( 'mercadolibre' );

var meliObject = new meli.Meli(client_id, client_secret, [access_token], [refresh_token]);

Field Type Required Description client_id int yes ID provided when creating a MELI APP (link to create app guide) client_secret string yes Hash string key provided when creating a MELI APP (link to create app guide) access_token string optional Used to talk to our API resources that require credentials (eg: POST to /items). refresh_token string optional Hash string provided when a user authorizes an A P. Used to get a new valid access_token (only available when offline_access scope in APP settings is checked).

Authorization methods

getAuthURL

meliObject .getAuthURL ( redirect_uri )

Field Type Required Description redirect_uri string yes Callback URL to which the user will be redirected after granting permission to the Meli APP. The code required to obtain the first access_token (required in Authorize method) will be appended to this URL when making this redirect.

returns string

authorize

meliObject .authorize ( code , redirect_uri , callback )

Field Type Required Description code string yes Code received at redirect_uri when user granted permission to the Meli APP. redirect_uri string yes Callback URL to which the API will send the access & refresh tokens. Must be the same as the one configured in the Meli APP settings. callback function yes Callback function is executed when the task is completed

refreshAccessToken

meliObject .refreshAccessToken ( callback )

Field Type Required Description callback function yes Callback function is executed when the task is completed

Request methods

get

meliObject .get ( path , [params,] callback )

Field Type Required Description path string yes API resource path to which the GET request will be sent to. params object optional Additional params (if required). callback function yes Callback function is executed when the task is completed

Examples

//Get categories from mercado libre argentina meliObject.get('sites/MLA/categories', function (err, res) { console.log(err, res); /** returns: err = null res = [ { id: 'MLA5725' , name: 'Accesorios para Vehículos' }, { id: 'MLA1071' , name: 'Animales y Mascotas' }, { id: 'MLA1367' , name: 'Antigüedades' }, { id: 'MLA1368' , name: 'Arte y Artesanías' }, { id: 'MLA1743' , name: 'Autos, Motos y Otros' }, { id: 'MLA1384' , name: 'Bebés' }, ... ] */ }); //Get users with ids 145925943 and 145925951 meliObject.get('users', { ids: [145925943, 145925951 ] }, function (err, res) { console.log(err, res); /** returns: err = null res = [ { id: 145925943 , nickname: 'TETE2780570' , registration_date: '2013-09-17T14:20:30.000-04:00' , country_id: 'AR' , address: { state: 'AR-C' , city: 'Palermo' }, user_type: 'normal' , tags: [ 'normal' , 'test_user' , 'user_info_verified' ], logo: null , points: 100 , site_id: 'MLA' , permalink: 'http://perfil.mercadolibre.com.ar/TETE2780570' , seller_reputation: { level_id: null , power_seller_status: null , transactions: [Object] }, buyer_reputation: { tags: [] }, status: { site_status: 'deactive' } }, { id: 145925951 , nickname: 'TETE1341752' , registration_date: '2013-09-17T14:20:43.000-04:00' , country_id: 'AR' , address: { state: 'AR-C' , city: 'Palermo' }, user_type: 'normal' , tags: [ 'normal' , 'test_user' , 'user_info_verified' ], logo: null , points: 100 , site_id: 'MLA' , permalink: 'http://perfil.mercadolibre.com.ar/TETE1341752' , seller_reputation: { level_id: null , power_seller_status: null , transactions: [Object] }, buyer_reputation: { tags: [] }, status: { site_status: 'deactive' } } ] */ });

post

meliObject .post ( path , body , [params,] callback )

Field Type Required Description path string yes API resource path to which the POST request will be sent to. body object yes Body to be sent when executing the POST request. params object optional Additional params (if required). callback function yes Callback function is executed when the task is completed

upload (post with multipart)

meliObject .upload ( path , body , [params,] callback )

Field Type Required Description path string yes API resource path to which the POST request will be sent to. body object yes Body to be sent when executing the POST request. params object optional Additional params (if required). callback function yes Callback function is executed when the task is completed

put

meliObject .put ( path , body , [params,] callback )

Field Type Required Description path string yes API resource path to which the PUT request will be sent to. body object yes Body to be sent when executing the PUT request. params object optional Additional params (if required). callback function yes Callback function is executed when the task is completed

delete

meliObject .delete ( path , [params,] callback )

Field Type Required Description path string yes API resource path to which the DELETE request will be sent to. params object optional Additional params (if required). callback function yes Callback function is executed when the task is completed

Details necessary

The callback function, in all cases receives the parameters:

var exampleCallback = function ( error, response ) { }

The object passed in the params parameter in functions get, post, put and delete. Is automatically converted to a query string

Example:

meliObject .get ( '/users/' , { ids : [ 77169310 , 1231233 ]}, function (a,b) { })

The request is get ​​to the following address: