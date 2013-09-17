openbase logo
mer

mercadolibre

by Santiago Nahuel Córdoba
0.0.13

MercadoLibreNode SDK for Node.js

npm
GitHub
Overview

Readme

MercadoLibreNode

MercadoLibreNode SDK for Node.js

Install

npm install mercadolibre

Use

require:

var meli = require('mercadolibre');

Constructor:

var meliObject = new meli.Meli(client_id, client_secret, [access_token], [refresh_token]);
FieldTypeRequiredDescription
client_idintyesID provided when creating a MELI APP (link to create app guide)
client_secretstringyesHash string key provided when creating a MELI APP (link to create app guide)
access_tokenstringoptionalUsed to talk to our API resources that require credentials (eg: POST to /items).
refresh_tokenstringoptionalHash string provided when a user authorizes an A P. Used to get a new valid access_token (only available when offline_access scope in APP settings is checked).

Authorization methods

getAuthURL

meliObject.getAuthURL(redirect_uri)
FieldTypeRequiredDescription
redirect_uristringyesCallback URL to which the user will be redirected after granting permission to the Meli APP. The code required to obtain the first access_token (required in Authorize method) will be appended to this URL when making this redirect.

returns string

authorize

meliObject.authorize(code, redirect_uri, callback)
FieldTypeRequiredDescription
codestringyesCode received at redirect_uri when user granted permission to the Meli APP.
redirect_uristringyesCallback URL to which the API will send the access & refresh tokens. Must be the same as the one configured in the Meli APP settings.
callbackfunctionyesCallback function is executed when the task is completed

refreshAccessToken

meliObject.refreshAccessToken(callback)
FieldTypeRequiredDescription
callbackfunctionyesCallback function is executed when the task is completed

Request methods

get

meliObject.get(path, [params,] callback)
FieldTypeRequiredDescription
pathstringyesAPI resource path to which the GET request will be sent to.
paramsobjectoptionalAdditional params (if required).
callbackfunctionyesCallback function is executed when the task is completed
Examples
//Get categories from mercado libre argentina
meliObject.get('sites/MLA/categories', function (err, res) {
    console.log(err, res);
    /** returns:
        err = null
        res = [ 
                { id: 'MLA5725', name: 'Accesorios para Vehículos' },
                { id: 'MLA1071', name: 'Animales y Mascotas' },
                { id: 'MLA1367', name: 'Antigüedades' },
                { id: 'MLA1368', name: 'Arte y Artesanías' },
                { id: 'MLA1743', name: 'Autos, Motos y Otros' },
                { id: 'MLA1384', name: 'Bebés' },
                ...
            ]
    */
});
//Get users with ids 145925943 and 145925951
meliObject.get('users', {
    ids: [145925943, 145925951]
}, function (err, res) {
    console.log(err, res);
   /** returns:
        err = null
        res = [ 
                { 
                    id: 145925943,
                    nickname: 'TETE2780570',
                    registration_date: '2013-09-17T14:20:30.000-04:00',
                    country_id: 'AR',
                    address: { state: 'AR-C', city: 'Palermo' },
                    user_type: 'normal',
                    tags: [ 'normal', 'test_user', 'user_info_verified' ],
                    logo: null,
                    points: 100,
                    site_id: 'MLA',
                    permalink: 'http://perfil.mercadolibre.com.ar/TETE2780570',
                    seller_reputation:
                     { level_id: null,
                       power_seller_status: null,
                       transactions: [Object] },
                    buyer_reputation: { tags: [] },
                    status: { site_status: 'deactive' } 
                },
                {
                    id: 145925951,
                    nickname: 'TETE1341752',
                    registration_date: '2013-09-17T14:20:43.000-04:00',
                    country_id: 'AR',
                    address: { state: 'AR-C', city: 'Palermo' },
                    user_type: 'normal',
                    tags: [ 'normal', 'test_user', 'user_info_verified' ],
                    logo: null,
                    points: 100,
                    site_id: 'MLA',
                    permalink: 'http://perfil.mercadolibre.com.ar/TETE1341752',
                    seller_reputation:
                     { level_id: null,
                       power_seller_status: null,
                       transactions: [Object] },
                    buyer_reputation: { tags: [] },
                    status: { site_status: 'deactive' } 
                }
            ]
    */
});

post

meliObject.post(path, body, [params,] callback)
FieldTypeRequiredDescription
pathstringyesAPI resource path to which the POST request will be sent to.
bodyobjectyesBody to be sent when executing the POST request.
paramsobjectoptionalAdditional params (if required).
callbackfunctionyesCallback function is executed when the task is completed

upload (post with multipart)

meliObject.upload(path, body, [params,] callback)
FieldTypeRequiredDescription
pathstringyesAPI resource path to which the POST request will be sent to.
bodyobjectyesBody to be sent when executing the POST request.
paramsobjectoptionalAdditional params (if required).
callbackfunctionyesCallback function is executed when the task is completed

put

meliObject.put(path, body, [params,] callback)
FieldTypeRequiredDescription
pathstringyesAPI resource path to which the PUT request will be sent to.
bodyobjectyesBody to be sent when executing the PUT request.
paramsobjectoptionalAdditional params (if required).
callbackfunctionyesCallback function is executed when the task is completed

delete

meliObject.delete(path, [params,] callback)
FieldTypeRequiredDescription
pathstringyesAPI resource path to which the DELETE request will be sent to.
paramsobjectoptionalAdditional params (if required).
callbackfunctionyesCallback function is executed when the task is completed

Details necessary

The callback function, in all cases receives the parameters:

var exampleCallback = function(error, response){ }

The object passed in the params parameter in functions get, post, put and delete. Is automatically converted to a query string
Example:

meliObject.get('/users/', {ids: [77169310, 1231233]}, function(a,b) { })

The request is get ​​to the following address:

https://api.mercadolibre.com/users/?ids=77169310,1231233

