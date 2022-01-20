CLI app helper
I would recommend reading this guide on how to make user-friendly command-line tools.
--no- prefix
--version
--help
$ npm install meow
$ ./foo-app.js unicorns --rainbow
#!/usr/bin/env node
import meow from 'meow';
import foo from './lib/index.js';
const cli = meow(`
Usage
$ foo <input>
Options
--rainbow, -r Include a rainbow
Examples
$ foo unicorns --rainbow
🌈 unicorns 🌈
`, {
importMeta: import.meta,
flags: {
rainbow: {
type: 'boolean',
alias: 'r'
}
}
});
/*
{
input: ['unicorns'],
flags: {rainbow: true},
...
}
*/
foo(cli.input[0], cli.flags);
Returns an
object with:
input (Array) - Non-flag arguments
flags (Object) - Flags converted to camelCase excluding aliases
unnormalizedFlags (Object) - Flags converted to camelCase including aliases
pkg (Object) - The
package.json object
help (string) - The help text used with
--help
showHelp([exitCode=2]) (Function) - Show the help text and exit with
exitCode
showVersion() (Function) - Show the version text and exit
Type:
string
Shortcut for the
help option.
Type:
object
Type:
object
Pass in
import.meta. This is used to find the correct package.json file.
Type:
object
Define argument flags.
The key is the flag name in camel-case and the value is an object with any of:
type: Type of value. (Possible values:
string
boolean
number)
alias: Usually used to define a short flag alias.
default: Default value when the flag is not specified.
isRequired: Determine if the flag is required. (Default: false)
Function instead of a
boolean, which based on the given flags and other non-flag arguments, should decide if the flag is required. Two arguments are passed to the function:
boolean, true if the flag is required, otherwise false.
isMultiple: Indicates a flag can be set multiple times. Values are turned into an array. (Default: false)
$ foo -u rainbow -u cat. Space- or comma-separated values are currently not supported.
Note that flags are always defined using a camel-case key (
myKey), but will match arguments in kebab-case (
--my-key).
Example:
flags: {
unicorn: {
type: 'string',
alias: 'u',
default: ['rainbow', 'cat'],
isMultiple: true,
isRequired: (flags, input) => {
if (flags.otherFlag) {
return true;
}
return false;
}
}
}
Type:
string | boolean\
Default: The package.json
"description" property
Description to show above the help text.
Set it to
false to disable it altogether.
Type:
string | boolean
The help text you want shown.
The input is reindented and starting/ending newlines are trimmed which means you can use a template literal without having to care about using the correct amount of indent.
The description will be shown above your help text automatically.
Type:
string | boolean\
Default: The package.json
"version" property
Set a custom version output.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Automatically show the help text when the
--help flag is present. Useful to set this value to
false when a CLI manages child CLIs with their own help text.
This option is only considered when there is only one argument in
process.argv.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Automatically show the version text when the
--version flag is present. Useful to set this value to
false when a CLI manages child CLIs with their own version text.
This option is only considered when there is only one argument in
process.argv.
Type:
object\
Default: Closest package.json upwards
package.json as an
object.
You most likely don't need this option.
Type:
string[]\
Default:
process.argv.slice(2)
Custom arguments object.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Infer the argument type.
By default, the argument
5 in
$ foo 5 becomes a string. Enabling this would infer it as a number.
Type:
boolean | null | undefined\
Default:
false
Value of
boolean flags not defined in
argv.
If set to
undefined, the flags not defined in
argv will be excluded from the result.
The
default value set in
boolean flags take precedence over
booleanDefault.
Note: If used in conjunction with
isMultiple, the default flag value is set to
[].
Caution: Explicitly specifying
undefined for
booleanDefault has different meaning from omitting key itself.
Example:
import meow from 'meow';
const cli = meow(`
Usage
$ foo
Options
--rainbow, -r Include a rainbow
--unicorn, -u Include a unicorn
--no-sparkles Exclude sparkles
Examples
$ foo
🌈 unicorns✨🌈
`, {
importMeta: import.meta,
booleanDefault: undefined,
flags: {
rainbow: {
type: 'boolean',
default: true,
alias: 'r'
},
unicorn: {
type: 'boolean',
default: false,
alias: 'u'
},
cake: {
type: 'boolean',
alias: 'c'
},
sparkles: {
type: 'boolean',
default: true
}
}
});
/*
{
flags: {
rainbow: true,
unicorn: false,
sparkles: true
},
unnormalizedFlags: {
rainbow: true,
r: true,
unicorn: false,
u: false,
sparkles: true
},
…
}
*/
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Whether to use
hard-rejection or not. Disabling this can be useful if you need to handle
process.on('unhandledRejection') yourself.
Type
boolean\
Default:
true
Whether to allow unknown flags or not.
Meow will make unhandled rejected promises fail hard instead of the default silent fail. Meaning you don't have to manually
.catch() promises used in your CLI.
See
chalk if you want to colorize the terminal output.
See
get-stdin if you want to accept input from stdin.
See
conf if you need to persist some data.
See
update-notifier if you want update notifications.