MenuSpy

A JavaScript library to make navigation menus highlight the item based on currently in view section.

No dependencies

Easy to use

Lightweight and fast

Usage

Include MenuSpy

< script src = "menuspy.js" > </ script >

MenuSpy will be available in the global scope.

You can also use NPM / Yarn to install it and then require it as a module.

NPM

npm install menuspy

Yarn

yarn add menuspy

Require the module:

var MenuSpy = require ( 'menuspy' );

Example of menu element:

< header id = "main-header" > < nav > < ul > < li > < a href = "#features" > Features </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#usage" > Usage </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#options" > Options </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#examples" > Examples </ a > </ li > </ ul > </ nav > </ header >

You can also use data-target on the anchor element with a selector. Example:

< a href = "#anything" data-target = "selector" > Anything </ a >

Initialize the plugin on your menu element.

var elm = document .querySelector( '#main-header' ); var ms = new MenuSpy(elm);

The MenuSpy() constructor accepts two arguments: the container element and an options object.

Options