by Leonardo Santos
1.3.0 (see all)

A JavaScript library to make navigation menus highlight the item based on currently in view section.

Readme

MenuSpy

A JavaScript library to make navigation menus highlight the item based on currently in view section.

  • No dependencies
  • Easy to use
  • Lightweight and fast

Usage

Include MenuSpy

<script src="menuspy.js"></script>

MenuSpy will be available in the global scope.

You can also use NPM / Yarn to install it and then require it as a module.

NPM

npm install menuspy

Yarn

yarn add menuspy

Require the module:

var MenuSpy = require('menuspy');

Example of menu element:

<header id="main-header">
  <nav>
    <ul>
      <li><a href="#features">Features</a></li>
      <li><a href="#usage">Usage</a></li>
      <li><a href="#options">Options</a></li>
      <li><a href="#examples">Examples</a></li>
    </ul>
  </nav>
</header>

You can also use data-target on the anchor element with a selector. Example:

<a href="#anything" data-target="selector">Anything</a>

Initialize the plugin on your menu element.

var elm = document.querySelector('#main-header');
var ms = new MenuSpy(elm);

The MenuSpy() constructor accepts two arguments: the container element and an options object.

Options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
menuItemSelectorStringa[href^="#"]Menu items selector.
activeClassStringactiveClass applied on menu item relative to the currently visible section.
thresholdInteger15Amount of space between your menu and the next section to be activated.
enableLocationHashBooleantrueEnable or disable browser's hash location change.
hashTimeoutInteger600Timeout to apply browser's hash location.
callbackFunctionfunction(currentItem) {}A function to be called every time a new menu item activates.

