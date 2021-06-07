A JavaScript library to make navigation menus highlight the item based on currently in view section.
Include MenuSpy
<script src="menuspy.js"></script>
MenuSpy will be available in the global scope.
You can also use NPM / Yarn to install it and then require it as a module.
NPM
npm install menuspy
Yarn
yarn add menuspy
Require the module:
var MenuSpy = require('menuspy');
Example of menu element:
<header id="main-header">
<nav>
<ul>
<li><a href="#features">Features</a></li>
<li><a href="#usage">Usage</a></li>
<li><a href="#options">Options</a></li>
<li><a href="#examples">Examples</a></li>
</ul>
</nav>
</header>
You can also use
data-target on the anchor element with a selector. Example:
<a href="#anything" data-target="selector">Anything</a>
Initialize the plugin on your menu element.
var elm = document.querySelector('#main-header');
var ms = new MenuSpy(elm);
The
MenuSpy() constructor accepts two arguments: the container element and an options object.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
menuItemSelector
|String
a[href^="#"]
|Menu items selector.
activeClass
|String
active
|Class applied on menu item relative to the currently visible section.
threshold
|Integer
15
|Amount of space between your menu and the next section to be activated.
enableLocationHash
|Boolean
true
|Enable or disable browser's hash location change.
hashTimeout
|Integer
600
|Timeout to apply browser's hash location.
callback
|Function
function(currentItem) {}
|A function to be called every time a new menu item activates.