High level way to create menubar desktop applications with Electron.









This module provides boilerplate for setting up a menubar application using Electron. All you have to do is point it at your index.html and menubar will handle the rest.

✅ Only one dependency, and one peer-dependency.

✅ Works on macOS, Windows and most Linuxes. See details.

✅ 💥 3.6kB minified + gzipped 💥

macOS Mojave 10.14 Windows 10 Ubuntu 18.04

Installation

yarn add menubar

Usage

Starting with your own new project, run these commands:

$ yarn add menubar $ touch myApp.js $ touch index.html

Fill index.html with some HTML, and myApp.js like this:

const { menubar } = require ( 'menubar' ); const mb = menubar(); mb.on( 'ready' , () => { console .log( 'app is ready' ); });

Then use electron to run the app:

$ electron myApp.js

Alternatively, see examples/hello-world folder for a simple working example.

Menubar Class

The return value of menubar() is a Menubar class instance, which has these properties:

app : the Electron App instance,

: the Electron App instance, window : the Electron Browser Window instance,

: the Electron Browser Window instance, tray : the Electron Tray instance,

: the Electron Tray instance, positioner : the Electron Positioner instance,

: the Electron Positioner instance, setOption(option, value) : change an option after menubar is created,

: change an option after menubar is created, getOption(option) : get an menubar option,

: get an menubar option, showWindow() : show the menubar window,

: show the menubar window, hideWindow() : hide the menubar window

menubar() Options

You can pass an optional options object into the menubar({ ... }) function:

dir (default process.cwd() ) - the app source directory

(default ) - the app source directory index (default file:// + opts.dir + index.html ) - The URL to load the menubar's browserWindow with. The url can be a remote address (e.g. http:// ) or a path to a local HTML file using the file:// protocol.

(default ) - The URL to load the menubar's browserWindow with. The url can be a remote address (e.g. ) or a path to a local HTML file using the protocol. browserWindow - BrowserWindow options to be passed to the BrowserWindow constructor, see Electron docs. Some interesting fields to passed down are: x (default undefined ) - the x position of the window y (default undefined ) - the y position of the window width (default 400) - window width height (default 400) - window height alwaysOnTop (default false) - if true, the window will not hide on blur

- BrowserWindow options to be passed to the BrowserWindow constructor, see Electron docs. Some interesting fields to passed down are: icon (default opts.dir + IconTemplate.png ) - the png icon to use for the menubar. A good size to start with is 20x20. To support retina, supply a 2x sized image (e.g. 40x40) with @2x added to the end of the name, so icon.png and icon@2x.png and Electron will automatically use your @2x version on retina screens.

(default ) - the png icon to use for the menubar. A good size to start with is 20x20. To support retina, supply a 2x sized image (e.g. 40x40) with added to the end of the name, so and and Electron will automatically use your version on retina screens. tooltip (default empty) - menubar tray icon tooltip text

(default empty) - menubar tray icon tooltip text tray (default created on-the-fly) - an electron Tray instance. if provided opts.icon will be ignored

(default created on-the-fly) - an electron instance. if provided will be ignored preloadWindow (default false) - Create BrowserWindow instance before it is used -- increasing resource usage, but making the click on the menubar load faster.

(default false) - Create BrowserWindow instance before it is used -- increasing resource usage, but making the click on the menubar load faster. loadUrlOptions - (default undefined) The options passed when loading the index URL in the menubar's browserWindow. Everything browserWindow.loadURL supports is supported; this object is simply passed onto browserWindow.loadURL

- (default undefined) The options passed when loading the index URL in the menubar's browserWindow. Everything browserWindow.loadURL supports is supported; this object is simply passed onto browserWindow.loadURL showOnAllWorkspaces (default true) - Makes the window available on all OS X workspaces.

(default true) - Makes the window available on all OS X workspaces. windowPosition (default trayCenter and trayBottomCenter on Windows) - Sets the window position (x and y will still override this), check positioner docs for valid values.

(default trayCenter and trayBottomCenter on Windows) - Sets the window position (x and y will still override this), check positioner docs for valid values. showDockIcon (default false) - Configure the visibility of the application dock icon.

(default false) - Configure the visibility of the application dock icon. showOnRightClick (default false) - Show the window on 'right-click' event instead of regular 'click'

Events

The Menubar class is an event emitter:

ready - when menubar 's tray icon has been created and initialized, i.e. when menubar is ready to be used. Note: this is different than Electron app's ready event, which happens much earlier in the process

- when 's tray icon has been created and initialized, i.e. when is ready to be used. Note: this is different than Electron app's event, which happens much earlier in the process create-window - the line before new BrowserWindow() is called

- the line before is called after-create-window - the line after all window init code is done

- the line after all window init code is done show - the line before window.show() is called

- the line before is called after-show - the line after window.show() is called

- the line after is called hide - the line before window.hide() is called (on window blur)

- the line before is called (on window blur) after-hide - the line after window.hide() is called

- the line after is called after-close - after the .window (BrowserWindow) property has been deleted

- after the (BrowserWindow) property has been deleted focus-lost - emitted if always-on-top option is set and the user clicks away

Compatibility with Electron

menubar Electron Notes 9.x.x 9.x.x | 10.x.x | 11.x.x | 12.x.x | 13.x.x | 14.x.x | 15.x.x | 16.x.x 8.x.x 8.x.x 7.x.x 7.x.x 6.x.x 4.x.x | 5.x.x | 6.x.x Not recommended for security reasons <= 5.x.x <= 3.x.x Please, please don't use these old versions

API Docs

