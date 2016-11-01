100% twitter compatible @mentions regex! Regular expression for matching @username mentions, as used on twitter, facebook, github, etc.

Install

npm i --save mentions-regex npm test

Compatible twitter mentions regex, not only of course!

[dot] {Boolean} if true it will allow to match dots

if it will allow to match dots return {RegExp}

Usage

For more use-cases see tests

var mentionsRegex = require ( 'mentions-regex' ); mentionsRegex().test( 'foo @bar baz' ); mentionsRegex().exec( 'foo @bar baz' )[ 1 ]; mentionsRegex().test( 'foo email@bar.com baz' ); mentionsRegex( true ).test( 'foo email@bar.com baz' ); mentionsRegex( true ).test( 'foo @bar.com baz' ); mentionsRegex( true ).exec( 'foo @bar.com baz' )[ 1 ];

Author

Charlike Mike Reagent

License

Copyright (c) 2014-2015 Charlike Mike Reagent, contributors.

Released under the MIT license.

