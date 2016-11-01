openbase logo
mentions-regex

by regexhq
2.0.3 (see all)

100% twitter compatible `@mentions` regex! Regular expression for matching `@username` mentions, as used on twitter, facebook, github, etc.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

587

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

100% twitter compatible @mentions regex! Regular expression for matching @username mentions, as used on twitter, facebook, github, etc.

Install

npm i --save mentions-regex
npm test

mentionsRegex

Compatible twitter mentions regex, not only of course!

  • [dot] {Boolean} if true it will allow to match dots
  • return {RegExp}

Usage

For more use-cases see tests

var mentionsRegex = require('mentions-regex');

mentionsRegex().test('foo @bar baz');
//=> true

mentionsRegex().exec('foo @bar baz')[1];
//=> 'bar'

mentionsRegex().test('foo email@bar.com baz');
//=> false

mentionsRegex(true).test('foo email@bar.com baz');
//=> false

mentionsRegex(true).test('foo @bar.com baz');
//=> true

mentionsRegex(true).exec('foo @bar.com baz')[1];
//=> 'bar.com'
  • abbrev-kindof: kind-of with single letter abbreviations to javascript native types, like kindof(val, 'soa') will return true if val is string, object or array.
  • copyright-regex: Regex for matching and parsing copyright statements.
  • dirname-regex: Regular expression for matching the directory part of a file path.
  • glob-path-regex: Regular expression for matching the parts of glob pattern.
  • regexify: Regex everything!

Author

Charlike Mike Reagent

License MIT license

Copyright (c) 2014-2015 Charlike Mike Reagent, contributors.
Released under the MIT license.

Proudly generated by docks(1) on May 4, 2015

