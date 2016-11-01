100% twitter compatible
@mentionsregex! Regular expression for matching
@usernamementions, as used on twitter, facebook, github, etc.
npm i --save mentions-regex
npm test
Compatible twitter mentions regex, not only of course!
[dot] {Boolean} if
true it will allow to match dots
return {RegExp}
For more use-cases see tests
var mentionsRegex = require('mentions-regex');
mentionsRegex().test('foo @bar baz');
//=> true
mentionsRegex().exec('foo @bar baz')[1];
//=> 'bar'
mentionsRegex().test('foo email@bar.com baz');
//=> false
mentionsRegex(true).test('foo email@bar.com baz');
//=> false
mentionsRegex(true).test('foo @bar.com baz');
//=> true
mentionsRegex(true).exec('foo @bar.com baz')[1];
//=> 'bar.com'
kind-of with single letter abbreviations to javascript native types, like
kindof(val, 'soa') will return true if
val is string, object or array.
Charlike Mike Reagent
Copyright (c) 2014-2015 Charlike Mike Reagent, contributors.
Released under the
MIT license.
Proudly generated by docks(1) on May 4, 2015