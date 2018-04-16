THIS REPO HAS BEEN ARCHIVED AND IS NO LONGER BEING ACTIVELY MAINTAINED

Do you have a GitHub project that is too big for people to subscribe to all the notifications? The mention bot will automatically mention potential reviewers on pull requests. It helps getting faster turnaround on pull requests by involving the right people early on.

How To Use?

Go to

your project on GitHub > Settings > Webhooks & services > Add Webhook or

your organization on GitHub > Settings > Webhooks > Add Webhook

Payload URL: (https://mention-bot.herokuapp.com/)

Content type: application/json

Secret: Leave blank

Let me select individual events > Check Pull Request

Add Webhook

And you are done. Next time a pull request is opened, you should see the bot add a comment ;)

Configuration

The bot can be configured by adding a .mention-bot file to the base directory of the repo. Here's a list of the possible options:

{ "maxReviewers" : 5 , "numFilesToCheck" : 10 , "message" : "@pullRequester, thanks! @reviewers, please review this." , "alwaysNotifyForPaths" : [ { "name" : "ghuser" , "files" : [ "src/js/**/*.js" ], "skipTeamPrs" : false } ], "fallbackNotifyForPaths" : [ { "name" : "ghuser" , "files" : [ "src/js/**/*.js" ], "skipTeamPrs" : false } ], "findPotentialReviewers" : true , "fileBlacklist" : [ "*.md" ], "userBlacklist" : [], "userBlacklistForPR" : [], "requiredOrgs" : [], "actions" : [ "opened" ], "branches" : [], "skipAlreadyAssignedPR" : false , "skipAlreadyMentionedPR" : false , "assignToReviewer" : false , "createReviewRequest" : false , "createComment" : true , "skipTitle" : "" , "withLabel" : "" , "delayed" : false , "delayedUntil" : "3d" , "skipCollaboratorPR" : false }

The glob matching is an extended form of glob syntax performed by minimatch , with the default options; read the minimatch README for more details.

Note: The .mention-bot file must be valid JSON.

The default config can be overridden via environment config. e.g.:

MENTION_BOT_CONFIG={ "maxReviewers" :1, "delayed" : true }

How Does It Work?

Every time there's a new pull request, GitHub wakes up the mention bot using Webhooks.

Once awakened, the bot will download the diff of the pull request and figure out which files and lines have been touched.

For these, it will download the associated blame to figure out who last touched that line, as they may be a good reviewer.

After running the algorithm described in the next section, it will comment on the pull request notifying those people and go back to sleep.

Algorithm

The problem of finding who the best reviewers are is really hard and I don't think that any algorithm will achieve perfection. Instead, what we want here is to be best effort. We want to notify people that are likely going to be interested and be good reviewers. If we ping a few too many people that's not the end of the world neither if we don't ping the exact right person.

We use two heuristics:

If a line was deleted or modified, the person that last touched that line is likely going to care about this pull request.

If a person last touched many lines in the file where the change was made, they will want to be notified.

Initialization

Create two empty hash map:

DeletedLines for authors of deleted lines.

for authors of deleted lines. AllLines for authors of lines in the changed files.

Filling the data structures

for each deleted line, find the author in the blame and increase its count by one in the DeletedLines map.

map. for each line in every file that was changed, find the author in the blame and increase its count by one in the AllLines map.

Since getting the blame information is sending an http request to GitHub it is pretty expensive. We first sort the files by number of deleted lines and only pick the top 5. Since we're only looking for 3 names and the algorithm is best effort, this greatly speeds up the algorithm in case of large pull requests for little loss in precision.

Putting it all together

delete from AllLines all the names that appear in both maps. We don't want to mention the same person twice.

all the names that appear in both maps. We don't want to mention the same person twice. sort each map by count

concat DeletedLines with AllLines

with take the first three names

How To Contribute or Run Your Own Bot?

If you want to use a different account for the bot, change the message or extend it with more functionalities, we've tried to make it super easy:

git clone https://github.com/facebook/mention-bot.git cd mention-bot npm install npm start

Alternatively, click the button below:

If you would like the mention-bot to function on private repositories, set the GITHUB_USER and GITHUB_PASSWORD environment variables. You must disable two-factor authentication or you will receive a console log like this: Login to ${USERNAME} failed .

You can also set a REQUIRED_ORG environment variable, so you don't have to configure it in each repository of your organization.

You can also build deploy it as a Docker image:

docker build -t mention-bot . docker run -e GITHUB_USER= "a" -p 5000:5000 mention-bot

Build & run the bot locally with docker-compose

Copy .env.example to .env and fill in your bot's information. Build and run the bot:

docker-compose up

The bot will be available at http://localhost.

Configuring a custom message

If you want to change the default message, you can write your custom logic in message.js, or add 'message' in the .mention-bot configuration file.

How to run the bot on GitHub Enterprise

If you want to run the bot on your GitHub Enterprise instance, add the GHE host and path prefix to the config section of package.json

"config" : { "gheHost" : "github.my-GHE-enabled-company.com" , "ghePathPrefix" : "/api/v3" }

If you use http protocol, the config section like this:

"config" : { "gheHost" : "github.my-GHE-enabled-company.com" , "ghePathPrefix" : "/api/v3" , "gheProtocol" : "http" , "ghePort" : 80 }

Programmatic API

When you require mention-bot you will get all the functions exposed by mention-bot.js module. You are expected to manage your own server and also connection to the github repository.

npm install mention-bot github

API can be used like this:

var mentionBot = require ( 'mention-bot' ); var GitHubApi = require ( 'github' ); var github = new GitHubApi({ version : '3.0.0' }); github.authenticate({ type : 'oauth' , token : '...token...' }); mentionBot .guessOwnersForPullRequest( 'https://github.com/fbsamples/bot-testing' , 65 , 'mention-bot' , 'master' , { maxReviewers : 3 }, github ) .then( function ( users ) { console .log(users); }) .catch( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

License

mention-bot is BSD-licensed. We also provide an additional patent grant.