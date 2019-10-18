openbase logo
mi

ment.io

by Jeff Collins
0.9.23 (see all)

Mentions and Macros for Angular

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ment.io

@mentions and macros widget based on AngularJS, but with no dependencies on jQuery.

To get started, add the following to your Controller to set up a scope variable called people:

$scope.people = [
    { label: 'Joe'},
    { label: 'Mike'},
    { label: 'Diane'}
]

Then add this to your html:

<input type="text" mentio 
 mentio-typed-text="typedTerm" 
 mentio-items="people | filter:label:typedTerm" 
 ng-model="myval"/>

Now you can type @ into your text field, and see a menu of choices.

There are many other options, including the ability to have multiple trigger characters, templates, binding your menu to an API, converting the selected item to markup, and more.

See the Ment.io Page for a demo and more detailed documentation.

