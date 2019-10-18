@mentions and macros widget based on AngularJS, but with no dependencies on jQuery.

To get started, add the following to your Controller to set up a scope variable called people :

$scope.people = [ { label : 'Joe' }, { label : 'Mike' }, { label : 'Diane' } ]

Then add this to your html:

< input type = "text" mentio mentio-typed-text = "typedTerm" mentio-items = "people | filter:label:typedTerm" ng-model = "myval" />

Now you can type @ into your text field, and see a menu of choices.

There are many other options, including the ability to have multiple trigger characters, templates, binding your menu to an API, converting the selected item to markup, and more.

See the Ment.io Page for a demo and more detailed documentation.