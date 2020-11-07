Mendoza decoder in TypeScript.
$ npm install mendoza
// or
$ yarn add mendoza
Basic example:
import {applyPatch} from "mendoza"
let left = {…};
let patch = […];
let right = applyPatch(left, patch);
Incremental patcher:
import {incremental} from "mendoza"
const {Value, rebaseValue, wrap, unwrap, getType, applyPatch} = incremental
// Create an empty initial version:
const ROOT = wrap(null, null);
// Input of patches:
let patches = […];
// `origin` can be whatever you want to identify where a change comes from:
let origin = 0;
// Reference to the latest version:
let value = ROOT;
// Rebasing is for maintaing history across deleted versions:
let rebaseTarget;
for (let patch of patches) {
// Apply the patch:
let newValue = applyPatch(value, patch, origin);
// Rebase if needed:
if (rebaseTarget) {
newValue = rebaseValue(rebaseTarget, newValue);
}
// If the document was deleted, store the previous version so we can rebase:
if (getType(newValue) === "null") {
rebaseTarget = value;
} else {
rebaseTarget = null;
}
value = newValue;
origin++;
}
// Return the final full object:
console.log(unwrap(value));
MIT © Sanity.io