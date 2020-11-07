Mendoza decoder in TypeScript.

Installation

$ npm install mendoza // or $ yarn add mendoza

Usage

Basic example:

import {applyPatch} from "mendoza" let left = {…}; let patch = […]; let right = applyPatch(left, patch);

Incremental patcher:

import {incremental} from "mendoza" const {Value, rebaseValue, wrap, unwrap, getType, applyPatch} = incremental const ROOT = wrap( null , null ); let patches = […]; let origin = 0 ; let value = ROOT; let rebaseTarget; for ( let patch of patches) { let newValue = applyPatch(value, patch, origin); if (rebaseTarget) { newValue = rebaseValue(rebaseTarget, newValue); } if (getType(newValue) === "null" ) { rebaseTarget = value; } else { rebaseTarget = null ; } value = newValue; origin++; } console .log(unwrap(value));

License

MIT © Sanity.io