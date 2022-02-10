express-session full featured
MemoryStoremodule without leaks!
A session store implementation for Express using lru-cache.
Because the default
MemoryStore for express-session will lead to a memory leak due to it haven't a suitable way to make them expire.
The sessions are still stored in memory, so they're not shared with other processes or services.
$ npm install express-session memorystore
Pass the
express-session store into
memorystore to create a
MemoryStore constructor.
const session = require('express-session')
const MemoryStore = require('memorystore')(session)
app.use(session({
cookie: { maxAge: 86400000 },
store: new MemoryStore({
checkPeriod: 86400000 // prune expired entries every 24h
}),
resave: false,
secret: 'keyboard cat'
}))
checkPeriod Define how long MemoryStore will check for expired. The period is in ms. The automatic check is disabled by default! Not setting this is kind of silly, since that's the whole purpose of this lib.
max The maximum size of the cache, checked by applying the length
function to all values in the cache. It defaults to
Infinity.
ttl Session TTL (expiration) in milliseconds. Defaults to session.maxAge (if set), or one day. This may also be set to a function of the form
(options, sess, sessionID) => number.
dispose Function that is called on sessions when they are dropped
from the cache. This can be handy if you want to close file
descriptors or do other cleanup tasks when sessions are no longer
accessible. Called with
key, value. It's called before
actually removing the item from the internal cache, so if you want
to immediately put it back in, you'll have to do that in a
nextTick or
setTimeout callback or it won't do anything.
stale By default, if you set a
maxAge, it'll only actually pull
stale items out of the cache when you
get(key). (That is, it's
not pre-emptively doing a
setTimeout or anything.) If you set
stale:true, it'll return the stale value before deleting it. If
you don't set this, then it'll return
undefined when you try to
get a stale entry, as if it had already been deleted.
noDisposeOnSet By default, if you set a
dispose() method, then it'll be called whenever a
set() operation overwrites an existing key. If you set this option,
dispose() will only be called when a key falls out of the cache, not when it is overwritten.
serializer An object containing
stringify and
parse methods compatible with Javascript's
JSON to override the serializer used.
memorystore implements all the required, recommended and optional methods of the express-session store. Plus a few more:
startInterval() and
stopInterval() methods to start/clear the automatic check for expired.
prune() that you can use to manually remove only the expired entries from the store.
To enable debug set the env var
DEBUG=memorystore
Rocco Musolino (@roccomuso)
MIT