memorystore

express-session full featured MemoryStore module without leaks!

A session store implementation for Express using lru-cache.

Because the default MemoryStore for express-session will lead to a memory leak due to it haven't a suitable way to make them expire.

The sessions are still stored in memory, so they're not shared with other processes or services.

Setup

$ npm install express- session memorystore

Pass the express-session store into memorystore to create a MemoryStore constructor.

const session = require ( 'express-session' ) const MemoryStore = require ( 'memorystore' )(session) app.use(session({ cookie : { maxAge : 86400000 }, store : new MemoryStore({ checkPeriod : 86400000 }), resave : false , secret : 'keyboard cat' }))

Options

checkPeriod Define how long MemoryStore will check for expired. The period is in ms. The automatic check is disabled by default! Not setting this is kind of silly, since that's the whole purpose of this lib.

Define how long MemoryStore will check for expired. The period is in ms. The automatic check is disabled by default! Not setting this is kind of silly, since that's the whole purpose of this lib. max The maximum size of the cache, checked by applying the length function to all values in the cache. It defaults to Infinity .

The maximum size of the cache, checked by applying the length function to all values in the cache. It defaults to . ttl Session TTL (expiration) in milliseconds. Defaults to session.maxAge (if set), or one day. This may also be set to a function of the form (options, sess, sessionID) => number .

Session TTL (expiration) in milliseconds. Defaults to session.maxAge (if set), or one day. This may also be set to a function of the form . dispose Function that is called on sessions when they are dropped from the cache. This can be handy if you want to close file descriptors or do other cleanup tasks when sessions are no longer accessible. Called with key, value . It's called before actually removing the item from the internal cache, so if you want to immediately put it back in, you'll have to do that in a nextTick or setTimeout callback or it won't do anything.

Function that is called on sessions when they are dropped from the cache. This can be handy if you want to close file descriptors or do other cleanup tasks when sessions are no longer accessible. Called with . It's called before actually removing the item from the internal cache, so if you want to immediately put it back in, you'll have to do that in a or callback or it won't do anything. stale By default, if you set a maxAge , it'll only actually pull stale items out of the cache when you get(key) . (That is, it's not pre-emptively doing a setTimeout or anything.) If you set stale:true , it'll return the stale value before deleting it. If you don't set this, then it'll return undefined when you try to get a stale entry, as if it had already been deleted.

By default, if you set a , it'll only actually pull stale items out of the cache when you . (That is, it's not pre-emptively doing a or anything.) If you set , it'll return the stale value before deleting it. If you don't set this, then it'll return when you try to get a stale entry, as if it had already been deleted. noDisposeOnSet By default, if you set a dispose() method, then it'll be called whenever a set() operation overwrites an existing key. If you set this option, dispose() will only be called when a key falls out of the cache, not when it is overwritten.

By default, if you set a method, then it'll be called whenever a operation overwrites an existing key. If you set this option, will only be called when a key falls out of the cache, not when it is overwritten. serializer An object containing stringify and parse methods compatible with Javascript's JSON to override the serializer used.

Methods

memorystore implements all the required, recommended and optional methods of the express-session store. Plus a few more:

startInterval() and stopInterval() methods to start/clear the automatic check for expired.

prune() that you can use to manually remove only the expired entries from the store.

Debug

To enable debug set the env var DEBUG=memorystore

Author

Rocco Musolino (@roccomuso)

License

MIT