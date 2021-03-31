Memory-backed storage that implements the Web Storage API, making it a drop-in replacement for
localStorage and
sessionStorage in environments where these are not available.
For Node
npm install --save memorystorage
For browsers
memorystorage can be used directly from CDN, from a local script file, or from a module loader.
This is by far the easiest method and gives good performance to boost. Use this if you are in doubt.
<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/download/memorystorage/0.12.0/dist/memorystorage.min.js"></script>
Download memorystorage.min.js, place it in a folder
lib in the root of your website and include it like this:
<script src="lib/memorystorage.min.js"></script>
Memorystorage implements the Universal Module Pattern and as such, is available to be consumed from Node modules as well as via an AMD loader such as RequireJS.
var MemoryStorage = require('memorystorage');
// here, the MemoryStorage function is available
var myStorage = new MemoryStorage('my-app');
define(['memorystorage'], function(MemoryStorage){
// here, the MemoryStorage function is available
var myStorage = new MemoryStorage('my-app');
});
To be able to load MemoryStorage from CDN as an AMD module, configure the CDN url like so (note the absence of
.js in the url):
require.config({
paths: {
'memorystorage': 'https://cdn.rawgit.com/download/memorystorage/0.12.0/dist/memorystorage.min'
}
});
import MemoryStorage from 'memorystorage'
// here, the MemoryStorage function is available
const myStorage = new MemoryStorage('my-app');
The
MemoryStorage function creates (or returns) a storage object implementing the W3C Web Storage API.
By default, scripts share a
global storage object, so scripts can access and mutate each other's store
object. To have MemoryStorage create a storage object that is isolated from other scripts, you pass in
a unique ID which acts as a namespace:
var isolated = new MemoryStorage('my-app'); // isolated from other scripts, recommended.
If you don't pass in an ID, or use the ID
'global', you get a globally shared storage object:
var global = new MemoryStorage(); // will default to a globally shared storage object.
var global2 = new MemoryStorage('global'); // effectively same as above
For your convenience, the constructor permits
new-less invocation:
var store = MemoryStorage('my-store');
var global = MemoryStorage();
Instances of
MemoryStorage expose an immutable
id property that is set to
the id the store was created with:
alert(store.id); // alerts 'my-store'
alert(global.id); // alerts 'global'
store.setItem('myString', 'Hello MemoryStorage!');
store.myObject = JSON.stringify({my: 'object'}));
alert(store.getItem('My string')); // alerts 'Hello MemoryStorage!'
alert(store['My string']); // alerts 'Hello MemoryStorage!'
alert(store.length); // alerts '2'
alert(store.key(1)); // alerts 'My object'
store.removeItem('My string');
alert(store.length); // alerts '1'
store.clear();
alert(store.length); // alerts '0'
The Web Storage API is pretty small. For discovering which key-value pairs are available within
the storage object, you basically only have the
length property and the
key(idx) function.
The same applies to reading, writing and removing keys. You have the functions
getItem,
setItem
and
removeItem and there is
clear but that pretty much sums it up.
In practice there are many other ways to interact with storage objects, such as
store[myKey] = myValue,
or
delete store[myKey] or
Object.keys(store) etc, but please remember that when you use these
constructs, you venture outside the interface provided by the Web Storage API and run the risk of
incompatibility.
This project is committed to be as compatible as possible with the
localStorage object present in
real-life browsers, but due to inherent limitations to the Javascript language, it's impossible to
guarantee the same behavior in all instances if you go beyond the Web Storage API.
Here is some code to print all the keys and values in the
store object that does not limit itself
to the Web Storage API:
var keys = Object.keys(store);
for (var i=0; i<keys.length; i++) {
var key = keys(i);
var value = store[key];
console.info(key + ': ' + value);
}
Here is the same code, rewritten to stay within the API:
for (var i=0; i<store.length; i++) {
var key = store.key(i);
var value = store.getItem(key);
console.info(key + ': ' + value);
}
MemoryStorage is type-agnostic; it doesn't care about the type of data you store. If you want to remain within the Web Storage API, you should only read and write strings, however if you want you can store other types just as well:
store.myObject = {my: 'object'};
alert(store.myObject.my); // alerts 'object'
var tree = {
nested: {
objects: {
working: 'Sure!'
}
}
}
store.setItem('tree', tree);
alert(store.tree.nested.objects.working); // alerts 'Sure!'
I'd like to draw your attention to the people that contributed to this project with bug reports, documentation, pull requests or other forms of support.
