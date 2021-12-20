openbase logo
ms

memory-scroll

by Edward Faulkner
1.0.0 (see all)

An Ember component that remembers its scroll position

Overview

Readme

Memory-scroll

This addon provides Ember components that help you avoiding losing the user's scroll positions unexpectedly as they navigate through the app.

Installation

ember install memory-scroll

Components

memory-scroll

Example:

{{#memory-scroll key="my-fancy-pane"}}
  {{#each items as |item|}}
    {{#link-to "detail" item}}{{item.id}}: {{item.value}}{{/link-to}}
  {{/each}}
{{/memory-scroll}}

{{memory-scroll}} does just two things: when its about to be destroyed it saves its element's scroll position into a Service (which is Ember's standard way to maintain long-lived application state). And when it's just been rendered, it looks in the service to see if it should set its scroll position.

All the rest is up to you, so it's easy to use as a drop-in replacement for any <div> that is already styled for scrolling.

The key attribute is mandatory and it determines what constitutes "the same" component that should share memory. The simplest usage is to use a constant string ID. A more advanced usage is to use part of your model data so the memory is context-dependent, like:

{{memory-scroll key=(concat "person-detail/" model.id)}}

remember-document-scroll

If instead you want to remember the scroll position of the document itself, you can use:

{{remember-document-scroll key=model.id}}

Its key works the same way as memory-scroll, but it reads and writes $(document).scrollTop().

scroll-to

Example:

{{scroll-to position=0 key=model.id}}

This component always scrolls the document to the given position when it renders and when the key changes.

overwrite memory-scroll

You can extend like:

import MemoryScroll from 'memory-scroll/components/memory-scroll';
export default MemoryScroll.extend({
  didRender() {
    this._super(...arguments);
    // your stuff here
  }
});

