memory-cache
A simple in-memory cache for node.js
Installation
npm install memory-cache --save
Usage
var cache = require('memory-cache');
cache.put('foo', 'bar');
console.log(cache.get('foo'));
cache.put('houdini', 'disappear', 100, function(key, value) {
console.log(key + ' did ' + value);
});
console.log('Houdini will now ' + cache.get('houdini'));
setTimeout(function() {
console.log('Houdini is ' + cache.get('houdini'));
}, 200);
var newCache = new cache.Cache();
newCache.put('foo', 'newbaz');
setTimeout(function() {
console.log('foo in old cache is ' + cache.get('foo'));
console.log('foo in new cache is ' + newCache.get('foo'));
}, 200);
which should print
bar
Houdini will now disappear
houdini did disappear
Houdini is null
foo in old cache is baz
foo in new cache is newbaz
API
put = function(key, value, time, timeoutCallback)
- Simply stores a value
- If time isn't passed in, it is stored forever
- Will actually remove the value in the specified time in ms (via
setTimeout)
- timeoutCallback is optional function fired after entry has expired with key and value passed (
function(key, value) {})
- Returns the cached value
get = function(key)
- Retrieves a value for a given key
- If value isn't cached, returns
null
del = function(key)
- Deletes a key, returns a boolean specifying whether or not the key was deleted
clear = function()
size = function()
- Returns the current number of entries in the cache
memsize = function()
- Returns the number of entries taking up space in the cache
- Will usually
== size() unless a
setTimeout removal went wrong
debug = function(bool)
- Turns on or off debugging
hits = function()
- Returns the number of cache hits (only monitored in debug mode)
misses = function()
- Returns the number of cache misses (only monitored in debug mode)
keys = function()
- Returns all the cache keys
exportJson = function()
- Returns a JSON string representing all the cache data
- Any timeoutCallbacks will be ignored
importJson = function(json: string, options: { skipDuplicates: boolean })
- Merges all the data from a previous call to
export into the cache
- Any existing entries before an
import will remain in the cache
- Any duplicate keys will be overwritten, unless
skipDuplicates is
true
- Any entries that would have expired since being exported will expire upon being imported (but their callbacks will not be invoked)
- Available
options:
-
skipDuplicates: If
true, any duplicate keys will be ignored when importing them. Defaults to
false.
- Returns the new size of the cache
Cache = function()
- Cache constructor
- note that
require('cache') would return the default instance of Cache
- while
require('cache').Cache is the actual class
Note on Patches/Pull Requests
- Fork the project.
- Make your feature addition or bug fix.
- Send me a pull request.