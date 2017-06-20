A simple in-memory cache for node.js

Installation

npm install memory-cache --save

Usage

var cache = require ( 'memory-cache' ); cache.put( 'foo' , 'bar' ); console .log(cache.get( 'foo' )); cache.put( 'houdini' , 'disappear' , 100 , function ( key, value ) { console .log(key + ' did ' + value); }); console .log( 'Houdini will now ' + cache.get( 'houdini' )); setTimeout( function ( ) { console .log( 'Houdini is ' + cache.get( 'houdini' )); }, 200 ); var newCache = new cache.Cache(); newCache.put( 'foo' , 'newbaz' ); setTimeout( function ( ) { console .log( 'foo in old cache is ' + cache.get( 'foo' )); console .log( 'foo in new cache is ' + newCache.get( 'foo' )); }, 200 );

which should print

bar Houdini will now disappear houdini did disappear Houdini is null foo in old cache is baz foo in new cache is newbaz

API

put = function(key, value, time, timeoutCallback)

Simply stores a value

If time isn't passed in, it is stored forever

Will actually remove the value in the specified time in ms (via setTimeout )

) timeoutCallback is optional function fired after entry has expired with key and value passed ( function(key, value) {} )

) Returns the cached value

get = function(key)

Retrieves a value for a given key

If value isn't cached, returns null

del = function(key)

Deletes a key, returns a boolean specifying whether or not the key was deleted

clear = function()

Deletes all keys

size = function()

Returns the current number of entries in the cache

memsize = function()

Returns the number of entries taking up space in the cache

Will usually == size() unless a setTimeout removal went wrong

debug = function(bool)

Turns on or off debugging

hits = function()

Returns the number of cache hits (only monitored in debug mode)

misses = function()

Returns the number of cache misses (only monitored in debug mode)

keys = function()

Returns all the cache keys

exportJson = function()

Returns a JSON string representing all the cache data

Any timeoutCallbacks will be ignored

importJson = function(json: string, options: { skipDuplicates: boolean })

Merges all the data from a previous call to export into the cache

into the cache Any existing entries before an import will remain in the cache

will remain in the cache Any duplicate keys will be overwritten, unless skipDuplicates is true

is Any entries that would have expired since being exported will expire upon being imported (but their callbacks will not be invoked)

Available options : skipDuplicates : If true , any duplicate keys will be ignored when importing them. Defaults to false .

: Returns the new size of the cache

Cache = function()

Cache constructor

note that require('cache') would return the default instance of Cache

would return the default instance of Cache while require('cache').Cache is the actual class

Note on Patches/Pull Requests