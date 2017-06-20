openbase logo
mc

memory-cache

by Paul Tarjan
0.2.0

A simple in-memory cache for nodejs

Overview

Downloads/wk

430K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

memory-cache Build Status

A simple in-memory cache for node.js

Installation

npm install memory-cache --save

Usage

var cache = require('memory-cache');

// now just use the cache

cache.put('foo', 'bar');
console.log(cache.get('foo'));

// that wasn't too interesting, here's the good part

cache.put('houdini', 'disappear', 100, function(key, value) {
    console.log(key + ' did ' + value);
}); // Time in ms

console.log('Houdini will now ' + cache.get('houdini'));

setTimeout(function() {
    console.log('Houdini is ' + cache.get('houdini'));
}, 200);


// create new cache instance
var newCache = new cache.Cache();

newCache.put('foo', 'newbaz');

setTimeout(function() {
  console.log('foo in old cache is ' + cache.get('foo'));
  console.log('foo in new cache is ' + newCache.get('foo'));
}, 200);

which should print

bar
Houdini will now disappear
houdini did disappear
Houdini is null
foo in old cache is baz
foo in new cache is newbaz

API

put = function(key, value, time, timeoutCallback)

  • Simply stores a value
  • If time isn't passed in, it is stored forever
  • Will actually remove the value in the specified time in ms (via setTimeout)
  • timeoutCallback is optional function fired after entry has expired with key and value passed (function(key, value) {})
  • Returns the cached value

get = function(key)

  • Retrieves a value for a given key
  • If value isn't cached, returns null

del = function(key)

  • Deletes a key, returns a boolean specifying whether or not the key was deleted

clear = function()

  • Deletes all keys

size = function()

  • Returns the current number of entries in the cache

memsize = function()

  • Returns the number of entries taking up space in the cache
  • Will usually == size() unless a setTimeout removal went wrong

debug = function(bool)

  • Turns on or off debugging

hits = function()

  • Returns the number of cache hits (only monitored in debug mode)

misses = function()

  • Returns the number of cache misses (only monitored in debug mode)

keys = function()

  • Returns all the cache keys

exportJson = function()

  • Returns a JSON string representing all the cache data
  • Any timeoutCallbacks will be ignored

importJson = function(json: string, options: { skipDuplicates: boolean })

  • Merges all the data from a previous call to export into the cache
  • Any existing entries before an import will remain in the cache
  • Any duplicate keys will be overwritten, unless skipDuplicates is true
  • Any entries that would have expired since being exported will expire upon being imported (but their callbacks will not be invoked)
  • Available options:
    • skipDuplicates: If true, any duplicate keys will be ignored when importing them. Defaults to false.
  • Returns the new size of the cache

Cache = function()

  • Cache constructor
  • note that require('cache') would return the default instance of Cache
  • while require('cache').Cache is the actual class

Note on Patches/Pull Requests

  • Fork the project.
  • Make your feature addition or bug fix.
  • Send me a pull request.

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Waren GonzagaMetro Manila, Philippines53 Ratings621 Reviews
I'm the person who wastes my time just to save yours! ✌😎
November 17, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

