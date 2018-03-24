Yet another memoizer for asynchronous functions.
var memoizeAsync = require('memoizeasync');
function myExpensiveComputation(arg1, arg2, cb) {
// ...
cb(null, result);
}
var memoized = memoizeAsync(myExpensiveComputation);
Now
memoized works exactly like
myExpensiveComputation, except that
the actual computation is only performed once for each unique set of
arguments (apart from the callback):
memoized(42, 100, function (err, result) {
// Got the result!
memoized(42, 100, function (err, result) {
// Got the same result, and much faster this time!
});
});
The function returned by
memoizeAsync invokes the wrapped function
in the context it's called in itself, so
memoizeAsync even works for
memoizing a method that has access to instance variables:
function Foo(name) {
this.name = name;
this.myMethod = memoizeAsync(function (arg1, arg2, cb) {
console.log("Cool, this.name works here!", this.name);
// ...
cb(null, "That was tough, but I'm done now!");
});
}
(Unfortunately setting
Foo.prototype.myMethod = memoizeSync(...)
wouldn't work as the memoizer would be shared among all instances of
Foo).
To distinguish different invocations (whose results need to be cached
separately)
memoizeAsync relies on a naive stringification of the
arguments, which is looked up in an internally kept hash. If the
function you're memoizing takes non-primitive arguments you might want
to provide a custom
argumentsStringifier as an option in the second
argument to
memoizeAsync. Otherwise all object arguments will be
considered equal because they stringify to
[object Object]:
var memoized = memoizeAsync(function functionToMemoize(obj, cb) {
// ...
cb(null, Object.keys(obj).join(''));
}, {
argumentsStringifier: function (args) {
return args.map(function (arg) {return JSON.stringify(arg);}).join(",");
}
);
memoized({foo: 'bar'}, function (err, result) {
// result === 'foo'
memoized({quux: 'baz'}), function (err, result) {
// result === 'quux'
});
});
Had the custom
argumentsStringifier not been provided,
result
would have been
foo both times.
Check out the custom argumentsStringifier test for another example.
You can forcefully clear a specific memoized value using the
purge
method on the memoizer:
var memoized = memoizeAsync(function functionToMemoize(foo, cb) {
// ...
cb(null, theResult);
});
memoized(123, function (err, value) {
memoized.purge(123);
});
memoized.purgeAll() clears all memoized results.
You can also specify a custom ttl (in milliseconds) on the memoized results:
var memoized = memoizeAsync(function functionToMemoize(cb) {
// ...
cb(null, theResult);
}, {maxAge: 1000});
In the above example the memoized value will be considered stale one
second after it has been computed, and it will be recomputed next time
memoizeAsync is invoked with the same arguments.
memoizeAsync uses node-lru-cache to
store the memoized values, and it accepts the same parameters in the
options object. If provided, the
length function will be wrapped
so it's called with the same arguments as the callback to the memoized
function:
var fs = require('fs'),
memoizedFsReadFile = memoizeAsync(fs.readFile, {
max: 1000000,
length: function (err, body) {
return body.length;
},
maxAge: 1000
});
The LRU instance is exposed in the
cache property of the memoized
function in case you need to access it. Note that the values stored in
the cache are arrays of parameters provided to the callback by the
memoized function. In most cases that will be
[err, result]:
var numMemoizedErrors = 0;
memoized.cache.values().forEach(function (resultCallbackParams) {
if (resultCallbackParams[0]) {
numMemoizedErrors += 1;
}
});
Besides the maxAge option that is provided by the LRU module, the memoizer is augmented with a refreshAge option. When the memoizer is asked for a value which is post its refreshAge, it will start fetching a new value, while in the meantime it will return the value.
var memoizedFsReadFile = memoizeAsync(slowAsyncMethod, {
refreshAge: 900,
maxAge: 1000
});
If a memoized function passes an error to its callback, memoizeAsync will catch
and rethrow it, so memoizeAsync is transparent in that regard. By default,
errors won't be saved in the cache, so the original function will be run
again on the next invocation of the memoized function. If you want errors
to be memoized as well, set the
errors option to
true.
Make sure you have node.js and npm installed, then run:
npm install memoizeasync
memoizeAsync uses the UMD wrapper, so it should also work in
browsers. You should also have the node-lru-cache
included:
<script src="lru-cache.js"></script>
<script src="memoizeAsync.js"></script>
<script>
var memoizedFunction = memoizeAsync(function (cb) {
// ...
});
</script>
lru-cache uses
Object.defineProperty and doesn't include an UMD
wrapper, but if you define a
shims config it should be possible to
get it memoizeAsync working with require.js, at least in newer browsers.
3-clause BSD license -- see the
LICENSE file for details.