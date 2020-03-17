Caching (aka memoization) is very powerful optimization technique - however it only makes sense when maintaining the cache itself and looking up cached results is cheaper than performing computation itself again. You don't need WASM to speed up JS

Blazing fast usage-tracking based selection and memoization library, which always works....

Read me - How I wrote the world’s fastest memoization library

Reselect? Memoize-one? Most of memoization libraries remembers the parameters you provided, not what you did inside. Sometimes is not easy to achive high cache hit ratio. Sometimes you have to think about how to properly dissolve computation into the memoizable parts.

I don't want to think how to use memoization, I want to use memoization!

Memoize-state is built to memoize more complex situations, even the ones which are faster to recompute, than to deside that recalculation is not needed. Just because one cheap computation can cause a redraw/reflow/recomputation cascade for a whole application.

Lets imagine some complex function.

const fn = memoize( ( number, state, string ) => ({ result : state[string] + number}) ) let firstValue = fn( 1 , { value : 1 , otherValue : 1 }, 'value' ); firstValue === fn( 1 , { value : 1 , otherValue : 2 }, 'value' ); firstValue === fn( 1 , { value : 1 , somethingElse : 3 }, 'value' ); firstValue !== fn( 2 , { value : 1 , somethingElse : 3 }, 'value' );

All ordinal memoization libraries will drop cache each time, as long state is different each time. More of it - they will return a unique object each time, as long the function is returning a new object each time. But not today!

Memoize-state memoizes tracks used state parts, using the same magic, as you can find in MobX or immer. It will know, that it should react only on some state.value1 change, but not value2 . Perfect.

Now you able just to write functions AS YOU WANT. Memoize-state will detect all really used arguments, variables and keys, and then - react only to the right changes.

API

memoizeState(function, options) - creates memoized variant of a function.

Name, length (argument count), and any other own key will be transferred to memoized result

If argument is an object - memoize will perform proxyequal comparison, resulting true, of you did no access any object member

comparison, resulting true, of you did no access any object member If argument is not an object - memoize will compare values.

result function will have cacheStatistics method. JFYI.

Possible options

cacheSize , default 1. The size of the cache.

, default 1. The size of the cache. shallowCheck , default true. Perform shallow equal between arguments.

, default true. Perform shallow equal between arguments. equalCheck , default true. Perform deep proxyequal comparision.

, default true. Perform deep proxyequal comparision. strictArity , default false. Limit arguments count to the function default.

, default false. Limit arguments count to the function default. nestedEquality , default true. Keep the object equality for sub-proxies.

, default true. Keep the object equality for sub-proxies. safe , default false. Activate the safe memoization mode. See below.

MapStateToProps

You know - it should be a pure function, returning the same results for the same arguments. mapStateToProps, should be strict equal across the different calls mapStateToProps(state) === mapStateToProps(state) or, at least, shallow equal shallowEqual(mapStateToProps(state), mapStateToProps(state)) .

Creating good memoization function, using reselect, avoiding side-effects - it could be hard. I know.

Memoize-state was created to solve this case, especially this case.

Key principe

Memoize-state will track the way you USE the state.

const state = { branch1 : {...}, branch2 : { someKey1 : 1 , someKey2 : 2 } } const aFunction = ( state ) => state.branch2.someKey2 && Math .random(); const fastFunction = memoize(aFunction);

After the first launch memoize-state will detect the used parts of a state, and then react only for changes inside them

const result1 = fastFunction(state); const result2 = fastFunction({ branch2 : { someKey2 : 2 }}) const result3 = fastFunction({ branch2 : { someKey2 : 3 }})

Usage

Wrap mapStateToProps by memoize

Choose the memoization options (unsafe by default).

import memoize from 'memoize-state' ; const mapStateToProps = memoize( ( state, props ) => { });

Memoized composition

You can use compose(flow, flowRight) to pipe result from one memoized function to another. But better to use flow

! All functions accepts Object as input and return __Object as output.

import {memoizedFlow, memoizedFlowRight, memoizedPipe, memoizedCompose} from 'memoize-state' ; const sequence = memoizedFlow([ ( {a,b} ) => ({ sumAB : a+b}), ({a,c}) => ({ sumAC : a+c}), ({sumAB, sumAC}) => ({ result : sumAB+sumAC}) ]); sequence({ a : 1 , b : 1 , c : 1 }) === ({ a : 1 , b : 1 , c : 1 , sumAB : 2 , sumAC : 2 , result : 4 }) import flow from 'lodash.flow' ; const sequence = flow([ ( {a,b, c} ) => ({ sumAB : a+b, a,c}), ({a,c, sumAB}) => ({ sumAC : a+c, sumAB}), ({sumAB, sumAC}) => ({ result : sumAB+sumAC}) ]); sequence({ a : 1 , b : 1 , c : 1 }) === ({ result : 4 })

memoizedFlow is equal to memoizedPipe , and applies functions from first to last.

is equal to , and applies functions from first to last. memoizedFlowRight is equal to memoizedCompose , and applies functions from last to right(right).

Additional API

You also could use memoize-state to double check your selectors.

import {shouldBePure} from 'memoize-state' ; const mapStateToProps = shouldBePure( ( state, props ) => { });

shouldBePure will deactivate itself in production env. Use shallBePure if you need it always enabled.

You said UNSAFE???

Not all functions could be safely memoized. Just not all of them. The wrapped function have to be pure.

let cache = 0 ; const func = ( state ) => (cache || cache = state.a); const memoizedState = memoize(func); memoizedState({ a : 1 }); memoizedState({ a : 2 }); memoizedState({ a : 3 });

PS: this would not happened if state.a is a object. Memoize-state will understand the case, when you are returning a part of a state

It's easy to fix - memoize(func, { safe: true }) , but func will be called twice to detect internal memoization.

In case of internal memoization safe-memoize will deactivate itself.

Check performed only twice. Once on execution, and once on first cached result. In both cases wrapped function should return the "same" result.

Can I memoize-state memoized-state function?

Yes, you could.

But memoize-state could disable another underlying memoizations libraries.

Not everything is simple. Memoize-state works on copies of original object, returning the original object, if you have returned a copy.

That means - if you get an array. sort it and return result - you will return unsorted result.

Input has to be immutable , don't sort it, don't mutate it, don't forget to Array.slice(). but you are the right person to watch over it.

Speed

Uses ES6 Proxy underneath to detect used branches of a state (as MobX ). Removes all the magic from result value. Should be slower than "manual" reselectors, but faster than anything else.

We have a performance test, according to the results -

memoize-state is not slower than major competitors, and 10-100x times faster , for the "state" cases.

than major competitors, and , for the "state" cases. lodash.memoize and fast-memoize could not handle big states as input.

states as input. memoize-one should be super fast, but it is not

But the major difference is

memoize-one are having highest hitratio, than means - it were able to "memoize" most of the cases

function of 3 arguments, all unchanged base x 10230 ops/sec ±2.63% (5 runs sampled) hitratio 0% 5700 /5700 memoize-one x 24150462 ops/sec ±3.02% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 1 /14019795 lodash.memoize x 2954428 ops/sec ±4.02% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 1 /15818699 fast-memoize x 1065755 ops/sec ±3.22% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 1 /16243313 memoize-state x 4910783 ops/sec ±2.55% (5 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 1 /18929141 Fastest is memoize-one function of 1 arguments, object unchanged base x 408704195 ops/sec ±0.55% (5 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 0 /188881067 memoize-one x 77024718 ops/sec ±1.78% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 0 /221442642 lodash.memoize x 3776797 ops/sec ±1.55% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 0 /223654022 fast-memoize x 75375793 ops/sec ±3.08% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 0 /267664702 memoize-state x 5690401 ops/sec ±3.77% (5 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 0 /271589669 Fastest is base function of 1 arguments, object unchanged base x 398167311 ops/sec ±0.50% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 0 /190155405 memoize-one x 76062398 ops/sec ±3.71% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 0 /231172341 lodash.memoize x 3734556 ops/sec ±6.70% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 0 /233243184 fast-memoize x 37234595 ops/sec ±2.30% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 0 /250419641 memoize-state x 639290 ops/sec ±6.09% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 0 /250718787 Fastest is base function of 2 arguments, providing 3, all unchanged base x 10426 ops/sec ±3.01% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 0% 3712 /3712 memoize-one x 24164455 ops/sec ±6.67% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 1 /15190474 lodash.memoize x 2826340 ops/sec ±3.44% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 1 /16624930 fast-memoize x 1070852 ops/sec ±2.70% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 1 /17155394 memoize-state x 4966459 ops/sec ±1.13% (5 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 1 /19324311 Fastest is memoize-one function of 3 arguments, all changed / 10 base x 10189 ops/sec ±3.13% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 0% 3657 /3657 memoize-one x 19842 ops/sec ±2.73% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 63% 5316 /14288 lodash.memoize x 33160 ops/sec ±1.45% (5 runs sampled) hitratio 83% 5782 /33561 fast-memoize x 19029 ops/sec ±6.04% (5 runs sampled) hitratio 86% 6731 /47024 memoize-state x 18527 ops/sec ±10.56% (5 runs sampled) hitratio 93% 3868 /54760 Fastest is lodash.memoize function with an object as argument, returning a part base x 10095 ops/sec ±3.49% (5 runs sampled) hitratio 0% 4107 /4107 memoize-one x 10054 ops/sec ±3.14% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 50% 4141 /8249 lodash.memoize x 1695449 ops/sec ±3.68% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 1 /950379 fast-memoize x 1287216 ops/sec ±1.29% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 1 /1590863 memoize-state x 1574688 ops/sec ±2.24% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 1 /2469327 Fastest is lodash.memoize function with an object as argument, changing value, returning a part base x 10187 ops/sec ±1.66% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 0% 4179 /4179 memoize-one x 10205 ops/sec ±3.96% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 50% 4174 /8354 lodash.memoize x 87943 ops/sec ±12.70% (5 runs sampled) hitratio 92% 4138 /49727 fast-memoize x 90510 ops/sec ±1.05% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 96% 3972 /89439 memoize-state x 76372 ops/sec ±6.67% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 97% 3612 /125554 Fastest is fast-memoize,lodash.memoize function with an object as argument, changing other value, returning a part base x 9867 ops/sec ±7.72% (5 runs sampled) hitratio 0% 4537 /4537 memoize-one x 10066 ops/sec ±4.24% (5 runs sampled) hitratio 47% 5059 /9597 lodash.memoize x 92596 ops/sec ±0.61% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 92% 4515 /54745 fast-memoize x 89224 ops/sec ±1.24% (5 runs sampled) hitratio 96% 3445 /89181 memoize-state x 1469865 ops/sec ±2.95% (5 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 1 /805990 Fastest is memoize-state function with 2 objects as argument, changing both value base x 10127 ops/sec ±2.21% (5 runs sampled) hitratio 0% 5489 /5489 memoize-one x 10030 ops/sec ±3.97% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 60% 3702 /9192 lodash.memoize x 9745 ops/sec ±4.69% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 70% 3997 /13190 fast-memoize x 9268 ops/sec ±5.04% (5 runs sampled) hitratio 77% 3855 /17046 memoize-state x 63493 ops/sec ±6.49% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 94% 2736 /44395 Fastest is memoize-state when changes anything, except the function gonna to consume base x 9901 ops/sec ±3.78% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 0% 5121 /5121 memoize-one x 10087 ops/sec ±2.59% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 57% 3914 /9036 lodash.memoize x 9643 ops/sec ±1.25% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 67% 4361 /13398 fast-memoize x 9554 ops/sec ±1.13% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 76% 4228 /17627 memoize-state x 520442 ops/sec ±1.54% (5 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 1 /270727 Fastest is memoize-state when state is very big, and you need a small part base x 10097 ops/sec ±1.63% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 0% 4428 /4428 memoize-one x 9262 ops/sec ±6.27% (5 runs sampled) hitratio 53% 3974 /8403 lodash.memoize x 276 ops/sec ±3.31% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 12 /8516 fast-memoize x 280 ops/sec ±4.77% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 100% 10 /8615 memoize-state x 83005 ops/sec ±6.47% (6 runs sampled) hitratio 92% 4042 /49019 Fastest is memoize-state

Even more speed

function fn1 ( object ) { return object.value } function fn2 ( object ) { return {...object.value} } const superMemoize = memoize(fn2, { cacheSize : 4 });

The cost of the magic

Executing the function against EMPTY function, but triggering most of internal mechanics.

base x 244.000.431 memoize-one x 18.150.966 lodash.memoize x 3.941.183 fast-memoize x 34.699.858 memoize-state x 4.615.104

this 4 millions operations per second? A bit more that enough

The common memoization

Memoize-state is not a best fit for a common case. It is designed to handle

the complex objects

limited count of stored cache lines (default: 1)

This is a fibonacci test from - fast-memoize. The test uses different performance measuring tool and numbers differs.

│ fast-memoize@current │ 204,819,529 │ ± 0.85% │ 88 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────┼──────────────────────────┼─────────────┤ │ lru-memoize (single cache) │ 84,862,416 │ ± 0.59% │ 93 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────┼──────────────────────────┼─────────────┤ │ iMemoized │ 35,008,566 │ ± 1.29% │ 90 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────┼──────────────────────────┼─────────────┤ │ lodash │ 24,197,907 │ ± 3.70% │ 82 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────┼──────────────────────────┼─────────────┤ │ underscore │ 17,308,464 │ ± 2.79% │ 87 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────┼──────────────────────────┼─────────────┤ │ memoize-state <<---- │ 17,175,290 │ ± 0.80% │ 87 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────┼──────────────────────────┼─────────────┤ │ memoizee │ 12,908,819 │ ± 2.60% │ 78 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────┼──────────────────────────┼─────────────┤ │ lru-memoize (with limit) │ 9,357,237 │ ± 0.47% │ 91 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────┼──────────────────────────┼─────────────┤ │ ramda │ 1,323,820 │ ± 0.54% │ 92 │ ├────────────────────────────┼─────────────┼──────────────────────────┼─────────────┤ │ vanilla │ 122,835 │ ± 0.72% │ 89 │ └────────────────────────────┴─────────────┴──────────────────────────┴─────────────┘

memoize-state is comparable with lodash and underscore, even in this example.

Spread no-op

memoize-state: object spread detected in XXX. Consider refactoring.

Memoize state could not properly work if you "spread" state

const mapStateToProps = ( {prop,i,need,...rest} ) => .... const mapStateToProps = ( state, props ) => ({ ...state, ...props }) const mapState = ( { page, direction, ...state } ) => ({ page, direction, isLoading : isLoading(state) })

It will assume, that you need ALL the keys, meanwhile - you could not.

Workaround - refactor the code

const mapState = state => ({ page : state.page, direction : state.direction, isLoading : isLoading(state) })

See issue for more details

Compatibility

IE11/Android compatible. Contains proxy-polyfill inside.

