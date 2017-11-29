An efficient memoizer for functions that only receive immutable arguments. Ideal for Redux and similar environments, works with Immutable.js values.
This lib is only compatible with browsers and environments that implement
WeakMap and
Map natively (see compatibility table).
In order to index cached results, most memoizers serialize arguments using
JSON.stringify or similar methods.
When working with immutable data, using a WeakMap based cache is much more CPU and memory efficient.
This memoizer is designed to work with such caches.
npm install --save memoize-immutable
Optionally, you can install alternative caches to be used with this memoizer:
npm install --save namedtuplemap weaktuplemap mixedtuplemap lrumap
memoize( fn [, options ] )
fn: the function to memoize
options (optional):
cache: a cache instance implementing
.has,
.get and
.set methods (defaults to TupleMap)
limit: limit the size of the default cache (incompatible with
cache option)
returns a memoized function.
Note: the
.displayName of the returned function will be
'<original name>Memoized'.
var memoize = require('memoize-immutable');
var nbExecs = 0;
var arraySum = function(arr) {
nbExecs++;
return arr.reduce(function(acc, curr) {
return acc + curr;
}, 0);
};
var arraySumMemoized = memoize(arraySum);
var arr1 = [ 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 ];
var copy = arr1;
expect(arraySumMemoized(arr1)).to.equal(21);
expect(nbExecs).to.equal(1);
expect(arraySumMemoized(copy)).to.equal(21);
expect(nbExecs).to.equal(1);
// Of course, you shouldn't mutate the arguments, or else...
arr1.push(7);
expect(arraySumMemoized(arr1)).to.equal(21);
expect(nbExecs).to.equal(1);
var clone = arr1.concat();
expect(arraySumMemoized(clone)).to.equal(28);
expect(nbExecs).to.equal(2);
NB: When in doubt, don't use an optional cache.
The following instructions will help choose optimal cache store for a given function. Before you proceed, make sure you know the definition of the following terms:
primitive: Any
number,
string,
boolean,
undefined or
null value is considered primitive.
non-primitive: An
object,
array or
function value is non-primitive.
named arguments:
Here is a function that doesn't accept named arguments:
drawRect(20, 50, 100, 150, '#000');
and the same function, accepting named arguments:
drawRect({x: 20, y: 50, width: 100, height: 150, color: '#000'});
which is expected to have the exact same result as:
drawRect({color: '#000', width: 100, height: 150, x: 20, y: 50});
MPL-2.0