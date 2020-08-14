Memo Decorator

This decorator applies memoization to a method of a class.

Usage

Apply the decorator to a method of a class. The cache is local for the method but shared among all instances of the class. Strongly recommend you to use this decorator only on pure methods.

Installation:

npm i memo-decorator --save

Configuration

export interface Config { resolver?: Resolver; cache?: MapLike; }

is a function, which returns the key to be used for given set of arguments. By default, the resolver will use the first argument of the method as the key. MapLike is a cache instance. By default, the library would use Map .

Example:

import memo from 'memo-decorator' ; class Qux { ({ resolver: ( ...args: any [] ) => args[ 1 ], cache: new WeakMap() }) foo(a: number , b: number ) { return a * b; } }

Demo

import memo from 'memo-decorator' ; class Qux { () foo(a: number ) { console .log( 'foo: called' ); return 42 ; } ({ resolver: _ => 1 }) bar(a: number ) { console .log( 'bar: called' ); return 42 ; } } const a = new Qux(); a.foo( 1 ); a.foo( 1 ); a.foo( 2 ); a.bar( 1 ); a.bar( 2 ); const b = new Qux(); b.foo( 1 );

License

MIT