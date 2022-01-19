MemJS

MemJS is a pure Node.js client library for using memcache, in particular, the MemCachier service. It uses the binary protocol and support SASL authentication.

Documentation can be found here: https://memjs.netlify.com/

TOC

Requirements

Supported Node.js versions

MemJS is tested to work with version 0.10 or higher of Node.js.

Installation

MemJS is available from the npm registry:

npm install memjs

To install from git:

git clone git://github.com/alevy/memjs.git cd memjs npm link

MemJS was designed for the MemCachier memcache service but will work with any memcache server that speaks the binary protocol. Many software repositories have a version of memcached available for installation:

Ubuntu

$ apt- get install memcached

OS X

brew install memcached

Configuration

MemJS understands the following environment variables:

MEMCACHIER_SERVERS - used to determine which servers to connect to. Should be a comma separated list of [hostname:port].

- used to determine which servers to connect to. Should be a comma separated list of [hostname:port]. MEMCACHIER_USERNAME - if present with MEMCACHIER_PASSWORD , MemJS will try to authenticated to the server using SASL.

- if present with , MemJS will try to authenticated to the server using SASL. MEMCACHIER_PASSWORD - if present with MEMCACHIER_USERNAME , MemJS will try to authenticated to the server using SASL.

- if present with , MemJS will try to authenticated to the server using SASL. MEMCACHE_USERNAME - used if MEMCACHIER_USERNAME is not present

- used if is not present MEMCACHE_PASSWORD - used if MEMCACHIER_PASSWORD is not present

Environment variables are only used as a fallback for explicit parameters.

Usage

You can start using MemJS immediately from the node console:

$ var memjs = require ( 'memjs' ) $ var client = memjs.Client.create() $ client.get( 'hello' , function ( err, val ) { console .log(val); })

If callbacks are not specified, the command calls return promises.

Settings Values

client.set( 'hello' , 'world' , { expires : 600 }, function ( err, val ) { });

The set(key, val, options, callback) function accepts the following parameters.

key : key to set

: key to set val : value to set

: value to set options : an object of options. Currently supports only the key expires , which is a time interval, in seconds, after which memcached will expire the object

: an object of options. Currently supports only the key , which is a time interval, in seconds, after which memcached will expire the object callback : a callback invoked after the value is set err : error val : value retrieved

: a callback invoked after the value is set

Getting Values

client.get( 'hello' , function ( err, val ) { });

The get(key, callback) function accepts the following parameters.

Note that values are always returned as Buffer s, regardless of whether a Buffer or String was passed to set .

key : key to retrieve

: key to retrieve callback : a callback invoked after the value is retrieved err : error val : value retrieved as a Buffer

: a callback invoked after the value is retrieved

Contributing

The best way to contribute to the project is by reporting bugs and testing unpublished versions. If you have a staging or development app, the easiest way to do this is using the git repository as your memjs package dependency---in package.json :

{ "name" : "MyAppName" , ... "dependencies" : { ... "memjs" : "git://github.com/alevy/memjs.git#master" ... } }

If you find a bug, please report as an issue. If you fix it, please don't hesitate to send a pull request on GitHub or via e-mail.

Feature suggestions are also welcome! These includes suggestions about syntax and interface design.

Finally, a great way to contribute is to implement a feature that's missing and send a pull request. The list below contains some planned features that have not been addressed yet. You can also implement a feature not a list if you think it would be good.

TODOS

Support flags

Support multi commands

Support CAS

Consistent hashing for keys and/or pluggable hashing algorithm

Copyright

Copyright (c) 2012 Amit Levy, MemCachier. See LICENSE for details.