MemJS is a pure Node.js client library for using memcache, in particular, the MemCachier service. It uses the binary protocol and support SASL authentication.
Documentation can be found here: https://memjs.netlify.com/
MemJS is tested to work with version 0.10 or higher of Node.js.
MemJS is available from the npm registry:
$ npm install memjs
To install from git:
$ git clone git://github.com/alevy/memjs.git
$ cd memjs
$ npm link
MemJS was designed for the MemCachier memcache service but will work with any memcache server that speaks the binary protocol. Many software repositories have a version of memcached available for installation:
$ apt-get install memcached
$ brew install memcached
MemJS understands the following environment variables:
MEMCACHIER_SERVERS - used to determine which servers to connect to. Should be a comma separated list of [hostname:port].
MEMCACHIER_USERNAME - if present with
MEMCACHIER_PASSWORD, MemJS will try to authenticated to the server using SASL.
MEMCACHIER_PASSWORD - if present with
MEMCACHIER_USERNAME, MemJS will try to authenticated to the server using SASL.
MEMCACHE_USERNAME - used if
MEMCACHIER_USERNAME is not present
MEMCACHE_PASSWORD - used if
MEMCACHIER_PASSWORD is not present
Environment variables are only used as a fallback for explicit parameters.
You can start using MemJS immediately from the node console:
$ var memjs = require('memjs')
$ var client = memjs.Client.create()
$ client.get('hello', function(err, val) { console.log(val); })
If callbacks are not specified, the command calls return promises.
client.set('hello', 'world', {expires:600}, function(err, val) {
});
The
set(key, val, options, callback) function accepts the following parameters.
key: key to set
val: value to set
options: an object of options. Currently supports only the key
expires, which is a time interval, in seconds, after which memcached will expire the object
callback: a callback invoked after the value is set
err : error
val : value retrieved
client.get('hello', function(err, val) {
});
The
get(key, callback) function accepts the following parameters.
Note that values are always returned as
Buffers, regardless of whether a
Buffer or
String was passed to
set.
key: key to retrieve
callback: a callback invoked after the value is retrieved
err : error
val : value retrieved as a
Buffer
The best way to contribute to the project is by reporting bugs and testing unpublished
versions. If you have a staging or development app, the easiest way to do this is
using the git repository as your
memjs package dependency---in
package.json:
{
"name": "MyAppName",
...
"dependencies": {
...
"memjs": "git://github.com/alevy/memjs.git#master"
...
}
}
If you find a bug, please report as an issue. If you fix it, please don't hesitate to send a pull request on GitHub or via e-mail.
Feature suggestions are also welcome! These includes suggestions about syntax and interface design.
Finally, a great way to contribute is to implement a feature that's missing and send a pull request. The list below contains some planned features that have not been addressed yet. You can also implement a feature not a list if you think it would be good.
Copyright (c) 2012 Amit Levy, MemCachier. See LICENSE for details.