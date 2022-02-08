In-memory file-system with Node's
fs API.
fs API implemented, see API Status
Buffers
memfs-webpack
npm install --save memfs
import { fs } from 'memfs';
fs.writeFileSync('/hello.txt', 'World!');
fs.readFileSync('/hello.txt', 'utf8'); // World!
Create a file system from a plain JSON:
import { fs, vol } from 'memfs';
const json = {
'./README.md': '1',
'./src/index.js': '2',
'./node_modules/debug/index.js': '3',
};
vol.fromJSON(json, '/app');
fs.readFileSync('/app/README.md', 'utf8'); // 1
vol.readFileSync('/app/src/index.js', 'utf8'); // 2
Export to JSON:
vol.writeFileSync('/script.sh', 'sudo rm -rf *');
vol.toJSON(); // {"/script.sh": "sudo rm -rf *"}
Use it for testing:
vol.writeFileSync('/foo', 'bar');
expect(vol.toJSON()).toEqual({ '/foo': 'bar' });
Create as many filesystem volumes as you need:
import { Volume } from 'memfs';
const vol = Volume.fromJSON({ '/foo': 'bar' });
vol.readFileSync('/foo'); // bar
const vol2 = Volume.fromJSON({ '/foo': 'bar 2' });
vol2.readFileSync('/foo'); // bar 2
Use
memfs together with
unionfs to create one filesystem
from your in-memory volumes and the real disk filesystem:
import * as fs from 'fs';
import { ufs } from 'unionfs';
ufs.use(fs).use(vol);
ufs.readFileSync('/foo'); // bar
Use
fs-monkey to monkey-patch Node's
require function:
import { patchRequire } from 'fs-monkey';
vol.writeFileSync('/index.js', 'console.log("hi world")');
patchRequire(vol);
require('/index'); // hi world
spyfs - spies on filesystem actions
unionfs - creates a union of multiple filesystem volumes
linkfs - redirects filesystem paths
fs-monkey - monkey-patches Node's
fs module and
require function
libfs - real filesystem (that executes UNIX system calls) implemented in JavaScript
Unlicense - public domain.