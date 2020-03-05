openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mem

memejs

by Nuriel Taha
2.0.1 (see all)

Retrieve memes easily from reddit.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

158

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
ItsHypixel

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

memejs

Retrieve memes easily from reddit.

Downloads

Installation

npm install memejs --save

How to use memejs

const { meme } = require('memejs');

memeAsync() // Use meme('subredditname') to filter subreddits
.then(m => console.log(m)) // Get the JSON output
.catch(e => console.log(e)); // Handle any errors

Example of JSON output:

{
  title: 'Me irl',
  url: 'https://i.redd.it/zdaqicupnzq41.jpg',
  author: 'godofeverythingelse',
  subreddit: 'me_irl',
  created: '2020-03-05 19:55:59.000',
  created_utc: '2020-03-05 11:55:59.000'
}

Note: V2 is now out, fully reworked with TypeScript. No need for callbacks anymore!

Created by Kyle and Nuno (nuno#4160)

Honorable mention marshallasch --> reasoning

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Nooc!Australia, NSW13 Ratings0 Reviews
I'm a very basic coder, learning JavaScript and python and coding discord.js.
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Performant

I love using this API for hobbie projects all the time, for Disord Bots or just a simple meme grabber for my laptop, I love using this API. Fast and simple.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial