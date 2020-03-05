Retrieve memes easily from reddit.
npm install memejs --save
const { meme } = require('memejs');
memeAsync() // Use meme('subredditname') to filter subreddits
.then(m => console.log(m)) // Get the JSON output
.catch(e => console.log(e)); // Handle any errors
Example of JSON output:
{
title: 'Me irl',
url: 'https://i.redd.it/zdaqicupnzq41.jpg',
author: 'godofeverythingelse',
subreddit: 'me_irl',
created: '2020-03-05 19:55:59.000',
created_utc: '2020-03-05 11:55:59.000'
}
Note: V2 is now out, fully reworked with TypeScript. No need for callbacks anymore!
Created by Kyle and Nuno (nuno#4160)
Honorable mention marshallasch --> reasoning
I love using this API for hobbie projects all the time, for Disord Bots or just a simple meme grabber for my laptop, I love using this API. Fast and simple.