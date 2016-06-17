Meme Maker

Meme Maker is a package that allows you to quickly, and easily, generate memes such as the one below:

You must have graphicsmagick installed for this package to work.

Install

npm install meme-maker --save

Usage

Using Meme Maker is easy!

let memeMaker = require ( 'meme-maker' ) let options = { image : 'spiderman.png' , outfile : 'spiderman-meme.png' , topText : 'TODAY IM' , bottomText : 'AN ASS' , font : '/path/to/font.ttf' , fontSize : 50 , fontFill : '#FFF' , textPos : 'center' , strokeColor : '#000' , strokeWeight : 2 } memeMaker(options, function ( err ) { if (e) throw new Error (err) console .log( 'Image saved: ' + options.outfile) });

memeMaker accepts an options object as it's first paramater and a callback function as its second paramater. Upon success an image is created at the location specified in the options.outfile property.

Default Values

The following options have default values set: