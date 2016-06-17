openbase logo
meme-maker

by 0xDEADBEEF
2.1.2 (see all)

NodeJS module for creating meme images

Readme

Meme Maker

Meme Maker is a package that allows you to quickly, and easily, generate memes such as the one below:

Example of meme created with Meme Maker

You must have graphicsmagick installed for this package to work.

Install

npm install meme-maker --save

Usage

Using Meme Maker is easy!

let memeMaker = require('meme-maker')

let options = {
  image: 'spiderman.png',         // Required
  outfile: 'spiderman-meme.png',  // Required
  topText: 'TODAY IM',            // Required
  bottomText: 'AN ASS',           // Optional
  font: '/path/to/font.ttf',      // Optional
  fontSize: 50,                   // Optional
  fontFill: '#FFF',               // Optional
  textPos: 'center',              // Optional
  strokeColor: '#000',            // Optional
  strokeWeight: 2                 // Optional
}

memeMaker(options, function(err) {
  if(e) throw new Error(err)
  console.log('Image saved: ' + options.outfile)
});

memeMaker accepts an options object as it's first paramater and a callback function as its second paramater. Upon success an image is created at the location specified in the options.outfile property.

Default Values

The following options have default values set:

  • outfile: Randomly generated filename
  • font: impact.ttf
  • fontSize: 100
  • fontFill: #FFF
  • textPos: center
  • strokeColor: #000
  • strokeWeight: 2

