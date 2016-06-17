Meme Maker is a package that allows you to quickly, and easily, generate memes such as the one below:
You must have graphicsmagick installed for this package to work.
npm install meme-maker --save
Using Meme Maker is easy!
let memeMaker = require('meme-maker')
let options = {
image: 'spiderman.png', // Required
outfile: 'spiderman-meme.png', // Required
topText: 'TODAY IM', // Required
bottomText: 'AN ASS', // Optional
font: '/path/to/font.ttf', // Optional
fontSize: 50, // Optional
fontFill: '#FFF', // Optional
textPos: 'center', // Optional
strokeColor: '#000', // Optional
strokeWeight: 2 // Optional
}
memeMaker(options, function(err) {
if(e) throw new Error(err)
console.log('Image saved: ' + options.outfile)
});
memeMaker accepts an options object as it's first paramater and a
callback function as its second paramater. Upon success an image is created
at the location specified in the
options.outfile property.
The following options have default values set: