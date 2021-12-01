memdown

In-memory abstract-leveldown store for Node.js and browsers.

Example

If you are upgrading: please see UPGRADING.md .

const levelup = require ( 'levelup' ) const memdown = require ( 'memdown' ) const db = levelup(memdown()) db.put( 'hey' , 'you' , (err) => { if (err) throw err db.get( 'hey' , { asBuffer : false }, (err, value) => { if (err) throw err console .log(value) }) })

With async/await :

await db.put( 'hey' , 'you' ) const value = await db.get( 'hey' , { asBuffer : false })

Your data is discarded when the process ends or you release a reference to the store. Note as well, though the internals of memdown operate synchronously - levelup does not.

Browser support

Data types

Keys and values can be strings or Buffers. Any other key type will be irreversibly stringified. The only exceptions are null and undefined . Keys and values of that type are rejected.

const db = levelup(memdown()) db.put( 'example' , 123 , (err) => { if (err) throw err db.createReadStream({ keyAsBuffer : false , valueAsBuffer : false }).on( 'data' , (entry) => { console .log( typeof entry.key) console .log( typeof entry.value) }) })

If you desire non-destructive encoding (e.g. to store and retrieve numbers as-is), wrap memdown with encoding-down . Alternatively install level-mem which conveniently bundles levelup , memdown and encoding-down . Such an approach is also recommended if you want to achieve universal (isomorphic) behavior. For example, you could have leveldown in a backend and memdown in the frontend.

const encode = require ( 'encoding-down' ) const db = levelup(encode(memdown(), { valueEncoding : 'json' })) db.put( 'example' , 123 , (err) => { if (err) throw err db.createReadStream({ keyAsBuffer : false , valueAsBuffer : false }).on( 'data' , (entry) => { console .log( typeof entry.key) console .log( typeof entry.value) }) })

Snapshot guarantees

A memdown store is backed by a fully persistent data structure and thus has snapshot guarantees. Meaning that reads operate on a snapshot in time, unaffected by simultaneous writes.

Test

In addition to the regular npm test , you can test memdown in a browser of choice with:

npm run test -browser-local

To check code coverage:

npm run coverage

Contributing

Level/memdown is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.

See the Contribution Guide for more details.

License

MIT