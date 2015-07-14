Copies data between node Buffers and/or ArrayBuffers up to ~75 times faster than in pure JS.

node.js utilizes a non-standard concept of I/O buffers and thus has both its Buffer as well as ArrayBuffer support. While Buffers are nice because they are a lot faster than V8's ArrayBuffers, transferring data between those two types can be ridiculously slow. This is where a node module like memcpy comes into play.

// C++ binding i memcpy.100k > cc Buffer -> Buffer: 22. 756ms i memcpy.100k > cc Buffer -> ArrayBuffer: 23. 861ms i memcpy.100k > cc ArrayBuffer -> Buffer: 22. 955ms i memcpy.100k > cc ArrayBuffer -> ArrayBuffer: 23. 273ms // Native JS i memcpy.100k > js Buffer -> Buffer: 21. 617ms i memcpy.100k > js Buffer -> ArrayBuffer: 993. 361ms i memcpy.100k > js ArrayBuffer -> Buffer: 940. 273ms i memcpy.100k > js ArrayBuffer -> ArrayBuffer: 1626. 182ms

API

Argument Type Optional Description target Buffer | ArrayBuffer Target buffer to copy to targetStart number omittable Target offset to begin copying to, defaults to 0 source Buffer | ArrayBuffer Source buffer to copy from sourceStart number optional Source offset to begin copying from, defaults to 0 sourceEnd number optional Source offset to end copying from, defaults ot source.length @returns number Number of bytes copied

Source and target regions may overlap.

Usage

npm install memcpy

var memcpy = require ( "memcpy" ), memcpy_binding = memcpy.binding, memcpy_native = memcpy.native; ...

Please keep in mind that - besides the nice numbers - this is still to be considered experimental. I'd love if you'd review the C++ code to validate that it's safe. I can't yet think of a sane use case, though, as just sticking with Buffers on node.js and ArrayBuffers in the browser should be best practice.

Contributors

Denys Khanzhiyev (node 0.11.13+ support with nan)

License: Apache License, Version 2.0