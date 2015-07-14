Copies data between node Buffers and/or ArrayBuffers up to ~75 times faster than in pure JS.
node.js utilizes a non-standard concept of I/O buffers and thus has both its Buffer as well as ArrayBuffer support. While Buffers are nice because they are a lot faster than V8's ArrayBuffers, transferring data between those two types can be ridiculously slow. This is where a node module like memcpy comes into play.
// C++ binding
i memcpy.100k > cc Buffer -> Buffer: 22.756ms
i memcpy.100k > cc Buffer -> ArrayBuffer: 23.861ms
i memcpy.100k > cc ArrayBuffer -> Buffer: 22.955ms
i memcpy.100k > cc ArrayBuffer -> ArrayBuffer: 23.273ms
// Native JS
i memcpy.100k > js Buffer -> Buffer: 21.617ms
i memcpy.100k > js Buffer -> ArrayBuffer: 993.361ms
i memcpy.100k > js ArrayBuffer -> Buffer: 940.273ms
i memcpy.100k > js ArrayBuffer -> ArrayBuffer: 1626.182ms
|Argument
|Type
|Optional
|Description
|target
|Buffer | ArrayBuffer
|Target buffer to copy to
|targetStart
|number
|omittable
|Target offset to begin copying to, defaults to
0
|source
|Buffer | ArrayBuffer
|Source buffer to copy from
|sourceStart
|number
|optional
|Source offset to begin copying from, defaults to
0
|sourceEnd
|number
|optional
|Source offset to end copying from, defaults ot
source.length
|@returns
|number
|Number of bytes copied
Source and target regions may overlap.
npm install memcpy
var memcpy = require("memcpy"), // C++ binding if available, else native JS
memcpy_binding = memcpy.binding, // C++ binding or NULL if not available
memcpy_native = memcpy.native; // Native JS
...
Please keep in mind that - besides the nice numbers - this is still to be considered experimental. I'd love if you'd review the C++ code to validate that it's safe. I can't yet think of a sane use case, though, as just sticking with Buffers on node.js and ArrayBuffers in the browser should be best practice.
Denys Khanzhiyev (node 0.11.13+ support with nan)
License: Apache License, Version 2.0