Memcache Plus
Memcache Plus - Better memcache for node
Full Documentation at: http://memcache-plus.com
What makes it "Plus"?
- Native support for Promises or Callbacks
- Elasticache auto discovery baked in
- Actively developed and used
- Focus on cleanliness and simplicity
- Command buffering - start issuing commands right away, memcache-plus will automatically wait until connected then flush that buffer
- Ability to disable with just a flag on init - sounds trivial, but nice to test with memcache off without altering any of your code
- Compression built in on a per item basis
- Cached retrieve (coming soon!) - simply pass a function for retrieving a value and a key and memcache-plus will do the whole "check key, if it exists return it, if not run the function to retrieve it, set the value, and return it" for you
- Support for binaries (coming soon!) which the other memcache libraries for Node don't support
Proudly developed in Washington, D.C. by: