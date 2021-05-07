openbase logo
by Victor Quinn
0.2.22 (see all)

Memcache Plus - Better memcache for node

Documentation
Downloads/wk

11.4K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Memcache Plus

Memcache Plus - Better memcache for node

Full Documentation at: http://memcache-plus.com

Build Status

NPM

What makes it "Plus"?

  • Native support for Promises or Callbacks
  • Elasticache auto discovery baked in
  • Actively developed and used
  • Focus on cleanliness and simplicity
  • Command buffering - start issuing commands right away, memcache-plus will automatically wait until connected then flush that buffer
  • Ability to disable with just a flag on init - sounds trivial, but nice to test with memcache off without altering any of your code
  • Compression built in on a per item basis
  • Cached retrieve (coming soon!) - simply pass a function for retrieving a value and a key and memcache-plus will do the whole "check key, if it exists return it, if not run the function to retrieve it, set the value, and return it" for you
  • Support for binaries (coming soon!) which the other memcache libraries for Node don't support

Proudly developed in Washington, D.C. by:

SocialRadar

