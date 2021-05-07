Memcache Plus

Memcache Plus - Better memcache for node

What makes it "Plus"?

Native support for Promises or Callbacks

Elasticache auto discovery baked in

Actively developed and used

Focus on cleanliness and simplicity

Command buffering - start issuing commands right away, memcache-plus will automatically wait until connected then flush that buffer

Ability to disable with just a flag on init - sounds trivial, but nice to test with memcache off without altering any of your code

Compression built in on a per item basis

Cached retrieve (coming soon!) - simply pass a function for retrieving a value and a key and memcache-plus will do the whole "check key, if it exists return it, if not run the function to retrieve it, set the value, and return it" for you

Support for binaries (coming soon!) which the other memcache libraries for Node don't support

