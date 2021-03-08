memcache

NodeJS memcached client with the most efficient ASCII protocol parser.

Features

Very efficient memcached ASCII protocol parser by using only NodeJS Buffer APIs.

Optional compression for the data before sending to memcached

Auto reconnects when there's network error or timeout

Support sending arbitrary commands. Read up on the protocol doc here.

Support storing string , numeric , and JSON values

, , and values APIs Support callback or Promise

Support fire and forget requests

Support multiple connections

Packages

This repo uses lerna to manage multiple packages.

memcache-client - The primary package which is the memcached client.

The primary package which is the memcached client. memcache-parser - A very efficient memcached ASCII protocol parser.

A very efficient memcached ASCII protocol parser. memcached-njs - A working memcached server implemented in NodeJS for tests.

Other Implementations

License

Apache-2.0 © Joel Chen