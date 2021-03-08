openbase logo
memcache-client

by electrode-io
0.10.1 (see all)

Node.js memcached client with the most efficient ASCII protocol parser

Readme

Build Status

memcache

NodeJS memcached client with the most efficient ASCII protocol parser.

Features

  • Very efficient memcached ASCII protocol parser by using only NodeJS Buffer APIs.
  • Optional compression for the data before sending to memcached
  • Auto reconnects when there's network error or timeout
  • Support sending arbitrary commands. Read up on the protocol doc here.
  • Support storing string, numeric, and JSON values
  • APIs Support callback or Promise
  • Support fire and forget requests
  • Support multiple connections

Packages

This repo uses lerna to manage multiple packages.

Other Implementations

License

Apache-2.0 © Joel Chen

