memcache
NodeJS memcached client with the most efficient ASCII protocol parser.
Features
- Very efficient memcached ASCII protocol parser by using only NodeJS Buffer APIs.
- Optional compression for the data before sending to memcached
- Auto reconnects when there's network error or timeout
- Support sending arbitrary commands. Read up on the protocol doc here.
- Support storing
string,
numeric, and
JSON values
- APIs Support callback or Promise
- Support fire and forget requests
- Support multiple connections
Packages
This repo uses lerna to manage multiple packages.
Other Implementations
License
Apache-2.0 © Joel Chen