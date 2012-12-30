node.js memcached client

A pure-JavaScript memcached library for node.

Tests

To run the test suite, first insall expresso, then run make test .

If you have node-jscoverage you can also make test-cov for coverage, but that's pretty nerdy.

Usage

Create a Client object to start working. Host and port can be passed to the constructor or set afterwards. They have sensible defaults.

var memcache = require ( './memcache' ); var client = new memcache.Client(port, host); client.port = 11211 ; client.host = 'localhost' ;

The Client object emits 4 important events - connect, close, timeout and error.

client. on ( 'connect' , function (){ // no arguments - w e've connected }); client.on(' clos e', function(){ // no arguments - connection has been closed }); client.on(' timeout ', function(){ // no arguments - socket timed out }); client.on(' error ', function(e){ // there was an error - exception is 1st argument }); // connect to the memcache server after subscribing to some or all of these events client.connect()

After connecting, you can start to make requests.

client.get( 'key' , function ( error, result ) { }); client.set( 'key' , 'value' , function ( error, result ) { }, lifetime); client.delete( 'key' , function ( error, result ) { }); client.version( function ( error, result )) { });

There are all the commands you would expect.

client .set (key, value, callback, lifetime, flags); client .add (key, value, callback, lifetime, flags); client .replace (key, value, callback, lifetime, flags); client .append (key, value, callback, lifetime, flags); client .prepend (key, value, callback, lifetime, flags); client .cas (key, value, unique, callback, lifetime, flags); client .increment ( 'key' , value, callback); client .decrement ( 'key' , value, callback); client .stats (callback); client .stats ( 'settings' , callback); client .stats ( 'items' , callback); client .stats ( 'mongeese' , callback);

Once you're done, close the connection.

client .close ();

There might be bugs. I'd like to know about them.

I bet you also want to read the memcached protocol doc. It's exciting! It also explains possible error messages.