File edition helpers working on top of mem-fs
import memFs from 'mem-fs';
import editor from 'mem-fs-editor';
const store = memFs.create();
const fs = editor.create(store);
fs.write('somefile.js', 'var a = 1;');
#read(filepath, [options])
Read a file and return its contents as a string.
You can alternatively get the raw contents buffer if you pass
options.raw = true.
By default, calling
read() on a file path that does not exist throws error. You can, however, pass
options.defaults = 'your default content' to get a default content you pass in, if you prefer to not deal with try/catch.
#readJSON(filepath, [defaults])
Read a file and parse its contents as JSON.
readJSON() internally calls
read() but will not throw an error if the file path you pass in does not exist. If you pass in an optional
defaults, the
defaults content will be returned in case of the target file is missing, instead of
undefined. (Error would still be thrown if
JSON.parse failed to parse your target file.)
#write(filepath, contents)
Replace the content of a file (existing or new) with a string or a buffer.
#writeJSON(filepath, contents[, replacer [, space]])
Replace the content of a file (existing or new) with an object that is to be converted by calling
JSON.stringify().
contents should usually be a JSON object, but it can technically be anything that is acceptable by JSON.stringify.
Optionally pass
replacer and
space as the last two arguments, as defined by JSON.stringify.
spacer is used to format the output string (prettify).
Default value for
space is
2, when not specified.
#append(filepath, contents, [options])
Append the new contents to the current file contents.
options.trimEnd (default
true). Trim trailing whitespace of the current file contents.
options.separator (default
os.EOL). Separator to insert between current and new contents.
options.create (default
false). Create the file if doesn't exists.
#appendTpl(filepath, contents, context[, templateOptions[, [options]])
Append the new
contents to the exsting
filepath content and parse the new contents as an ejs template where
context is the template context (the variable names available inside the template).
options.trimEnd (default
true). Trim trailing whitespace of the current file contents.
options.separator (default
os.EOL). Separator to insert between current and new contents.
#extendJSON(filepath, contents[, replacer [, space]])
Extend the content of an existing JSON file with the partial objects provided as argument.
Optionally take the same JSON formatting arguments than
#writeJSON().
#delete(filepath, [options])
Delete a file or a directory.
filePath can also be a
glob. If
filePath is glob, you can optionally pass in an
options.globOptions object to change its pattern matching behavior. The full list of options are being described here. The
sync flag is forced to be
true in
globOptions.
#copy(from, to, [options], context[, templateOptions ])
Copy a file from the
from path to the
to path.
Optionally, pass an
options.process function (
process(contents)) returning a string or a buffer who'll become the new file content. The process function will take a single contents argument who is the copied file contents as a
Buffer.
options.ignoreNoMatch can be used to silence the error thrown if no files match the
from pattern.
options.append can be used to append
from contents to
to instead of copying, when the file is already loaded in mem-fs (safe for regeneration).
from can be a glob pattern that'll be match against the file system. If that's the case, then
to must be an output directory. For a globified
from, you can optionally pass in an
options.globOptions object to change its pattern matching behavior. The full list of options are being described here. The
nodir flag is forced to be
true in
globOptions to ensure a vinyl object representing each matching directory is marked as
deleted in the
mem-fs store.
Optionally, when
from is a glob pattern, pass an
options.processDestinationPath function (
processDestinationPath(destinationFile)) returning a string who'll become the new file name.
options.noGlob can be used to by bypass glob matching entirely. In that case,
from will directly match file paths against the file system.
#copyAsync(from, to, [options], context[, templateOptions ])
Async version of
copy.
copy loads
from to memory and copy its contents to
to.
copyAsync copies directly from the disk to
to, falling back to
copy behavior if the file doesn't exists on disk.
Same parameters of
copy (see copy() documentation for more details).
#copyTpl(from, to, context[, templateOptions [, copyOptions]])
Copy the
from file and, if it is not a binary file, parse its content as an ejs template where
context is the template context (the variable names available inside the template).
You can optionally pass a
templateOptions object.
mem-fs-editor automatically setup the filename option so you can easily use partials.
You can also optionally pass a
copyOptions object (see copy() documentation for more details).
Templates syntax looks like this:
<%= value %>
<%- include('partial.ejs', { name: 'Simon' }) %>
Dir syntax looks like this:
/some/path/dir<%= value %>/...
Refer to the ejs documentation for more details.
#copyTplAsync(from, to, [options], context[, templateOptions ])
Async version of
copyTpl that uses
copyAsync instead of
copy.
Can be used for best performance. Reduces overheads.
Same parameters of
copyTpl (see copyTpl() documentation for more details).
#move(from, to, [options])
Move/rename a file from the
from path to the
to path.
#move internally uses
#copy and
#delete, so
from can be a glob pattern, and you can provide
options.globOptions with it.
#exists(filepath)
Returns
true if a file exists. Returns
false if the file is not found or deleted.
#commit([filters,] [stream,] callback)
Persist every changes made to files in the mem-fs store to disk.
If provided,
filters is an array of TransformStream to be applied on a stream of vinyl files (like gulp plugins).
If provided,
stream is a stream of vinyl files.
callback is called once the files are updated on disk.
#dump([cwd,] [filter])
Dump files to compare expected result.
Provide a
cwd for relative path. Allows to omit temporary path.
Provide a
filter function or glob to focus on specific files.