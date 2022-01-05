openbase logo
mem-fs

by Simon Boudrias
2.2.1 (see all)

Simple in-memory vinyl file store.

Documentation
505K

GitHub Stars

102

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

mem-fs

Simple in-memory vinyl file store.

Usage

Loading a file

You access a file using store#get() method. If the file is in memory, it will be used. Otherwise, we'll load the file from the file-system.

var store = require('mem-fs').create();

store.get('/test/file.txt');

When trying to load a file we cannot read from disk, an empty Vinyl file will be returned. The contents of this file will be set to null.

Trying to get a directory or any invalid files will also return an empty Vinyl file pointer.

Adding/updating a file

You update file references by using store#add() method. This method take a vinyl file object as parameter.

var File = require('vinyl');
var store = require('mem-fs').create();

var coffeeFile = new File({
  cwd: '/',
  base: '/test/',
  path: '/test/file.coffee',
  contents: new Buffer('test = 123')
});

store.add(coffeeFile);

Iterating over the file system

Using store#each(cb(file, index)), you can iterate over every file stored in the file system.

Get all files

Using store#all(), you can get every file stored in the file system.

Check existence in the file system

Using store#existsInMemory(), you can check if the file already exists in the file system without loading it from disk.

Stream every file stored in the file system

Using store#stream(), you can create a stream with every file stored in the file system.

