Simple in-memory vinyl file store.
You access a file using
store#get() method. If the file is in memory, it will be used. Otherwise, we'll load the file from the file-system.
var store = require('mem-fs').create();
store.get('/test/file.txt');
When trying to load a file we cannot read from disk, an empty Vinyl file will be returned. The
contents of this file will be set to
null.
Trying to get a directory or any invalid files will also return an empty Vinyl file pointer.
You update file references by using
store#add() method. This method take a
vinyl file object as parameter.
var File = require('vinyl');
var store = require('mem-fs').create();
var coffeeFile = new File({
cwd: '/',
base: '/test/',
path: '/test/file.coffee',
contents: new Buffer('test = 123')
});
store.add(coffeeFile);
Using
store#each(cb(file, index)), you can iterate over every file stored in the file system.
Using
store#all(), you can get every file stored in the file system.
Using
store#existsInMemory(), you can check if the file already exists in the file system without loading it from disk.
Using
store#stream(), you can create a stream with every file stored in the file system.