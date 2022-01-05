Simple in-memory vinyl file store.

Usage

Loading a file

You access a file using store#get() method. If the file is in memory, it will be used. Otherwise, we'll load the file from the file-system.

var store = require ( 'mem-fs' ).create(); store.get( '/test/file.txt' );

When trying to load a file we cannot read from disk, an empty Vinyl file will be returned. The contents of this file will be set to null .

Trying to get a directory or any invalid files will also return an empty Vinyl file pointer.

Adding/updating a file

You update file references by using store#add() method. This method take a vinyl file object as parameter.

var File = require ( 'vinyl' ); var store = require ( 'mem-fs' ).create(); var coffeeFile = new File({ cwd : '/' , base : '/test/' , path : '/test/file.coffee' , contents : new Buffer( 'test = 123' ) }); store.add(coffeeFile);

Iterating over the file system

Using store#each(cb(file, index)) , you can iterate over every file stored in the file system.

Get all files

Using store#all() , you can get every file stored in the file system.

Check existence in the file system

Using store#existsInMemory() , you can check if the file already exists in the file system without loading it from disk.

Stream every file stored in the file system