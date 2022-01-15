Memoize functions - An optimization used to speed up consecutive function calls by caching the result of calls with identical input
Memory is automatically released when an item expires or the cache is cleared.
By default, only the first argument is considered and it only works with primitives. If you need to cache multiple arguments or cache
objects by value, have a look at alternative caching strategies below.
$ npm install mem
import mem from 'mem';
let index = 0;
const counter = () => ++index;
const memoized = mem(counter);
memoized('foo');
//=> 1
// Cached as it's the same argument
memoized('foo');
//=> 1
// Not cached anymore as the argument changed
memoized('bar');
//=> 2
memoized('bar');
//=> 2
// Only the first argument is considered by default
memoized('bar', 'foo');
//=> 2
import mem from 'mem';
let index = 0;
const counter = async () => ++index;
const memoized = mem(counter);
console.log(await memoized());
//=> 1
// The return value didn't increase as it's cached
console.log(await memoized());
//=> 1
import mem from 'mem';
import got from 'got';
import delay from 'delay';
const memGot = mem(got, {maxAge: 1000});
await memGot('https://sindresorhus.com');
// This call is cached
await memGot('https://sindresorhus.com');
await delay(2000);
// This call is not cached as the cache has expired
await memGot('https://sindresorhus.com');
By default, only the first argument is compared via exact equality (
===) to determine whether a call is identical.
const power = mem((a, b) => Math.power(a, b));
power(2, 2); // => 4, stored in cache with the key 2 (number)
power(2, 3); // => 4, retrieved from cache at key 2 (number), it's wrong
You will have to use the
cache and
cacheKey options appropriate to your function. In this specific case, the following could work:
const power = mem((a, b) => Math.power(a, b), {
cacheKey: arguments_ => arguments_.join(',')
});
power(2, 2); // => 4, stored in cache with the key '2,2' (both arguments as one string)
power(2, 3); // => 8, stored in cache with the key '2,3'
More advanced examples follow.
If your function accepts an object, it won't be memoized out of the box:
const heavyMemoizedOperation = mem(heavyOperation);
heavyMemoizedOperation({full: true}); // Stored in cache with the object as key
heavyMemoizedOperation({full: true}); // Stored in cache with the object as key, again
// The objects look the same but for JS they're two different objects
You might want to serialize or hash them, for example using
JSON.stringify or something like serialize-javascript, which can also serialize
RegExp,
Date and so on.
const heavyMemoizedOperation = mem(heavyOperation, {cacheKey: JSON.stringify});
heavyMemoizedOperation({full: true}); // Stored in cache with the key '[{"full":true}]' (string)
heavyMemoizedOperation({full: true}); // Retrieved from cache
The same solution also works if it accepts multiple serializable objects:
const heavyMemoizedOperation = mem(heavyOperation, {cacheKey: JSON.stringify});
heavyMemoizedOperation('hello', {full: true}); // Stored in cache with the key '["hello",{"full":true}]' (string)
heavyMemoizedOperation('hello', {full: true}); // Retrieved from cache
If your function accepts multiple arguments that aren't supported by
JSON.stringify (e.g. DOM elements and functions), you can instead extend the initial exact equality (
===) to work on multiple arguments using
many-keys-map:
import ManyKeysMap from 'many-keys-map';
const addListener = (emitter, eventName, listener) => emitter.on(eventName, listener);
const addOneListener = mem(addListener, {
cacheKey: arguments_ => arguments_, // Use *all* the arguments as key
cache: new ManyKeysMap() // Correctly handles all the arguments for exact equality
});
addOneListener(header, 'click', console.log); // `addListener` is run, and it's cached with the `arguments` array as key
addOneListener(header, 'click', console.log); // `addListener` is not run again
addOneListener(mainContent, 'load', console.log); // `addListener` is run, and it's cached with the `arguments` array as key
Better yet, if your function’s arguments are compatible with
WeakMap, you should use
deep-weak-map instead of
many-keys-map. This will help avoid memory leaks.
Type:
Function
Function to be memoized.
Type:
object
Type:
number\
Default:
Infinity
Milliseconds until the cache expires.
Type:
Function\
Default:
arguments_ => arguments_[0]\
Example:
arguments_ => JSON.stringify(arguments_)
Determines the cache key for storing the result based on the function arguments. By default, only the first argument is considered.
A
cacheKey function can return any type supported by
Map (or whatever structure you use in the
cache option).
Refer to the caching strategies section for more information.
Type:
object\
Default:
new Map()
Use a different cache storage. Must implement the following methods:
.has(key),
.get(key),
.set(key, value),
.delete(key), and optionally
.clear(). You could for example use a
WeakMap instead or
quick-lru for a LRU cache.
Refer to the caching strategies section for more information.
Returns a decorator to memoize class methods or static class methods.
Notes:
--experimentalDecorators; follow TypeScript’s docs.
Type:
object
Same as options for
mem().
import {memDecorator} from 'mem';
class Example {
index = 0
@memDecorator()
counter() {
return ++this.index;
}
}
class ExampleWithOptions {
index = 0
@memDecorator({maxAge: 1000})
counter() {
return ++this.index;
}
}
Clear all cached data of a memoized function.
Type:
Function
Memoized function.
If you want to know how many times your cache had a hit or a miss, you can make use of stats-map as a replacement for the default cache.
import mem from 'mem';
import StatsMap from 'stats-map';
import got from 'got';
const cache = new StatsMap();
const memGot = mem(got, {cache});
await memGot('https://sindresorhus.com');
await memGot('https://sindresorhus.com');
await memGot('https://sindresorhus.com');
console.log(cache.stats);
//=> {hits: 2, misses: 1}