mem

Memoize functions - An optimization used to speed up consecutive function calls by caching the result of calls with identical input

Memory is automatically released when an item expires or the cache is cleared.

By default, only the first argument is considered and it only works with primitives. If you need to cache multiple arguments or cache object s by value, have a look at alternative caching strategies below.

Install

npm install mem

Usage

import mem from 'mem' ; let index = 0 ; const counter = () => ++index; const memoized = mem(counter); memoized( 'foo' ); memoized( 'foo' ); memoized( 'bar' ); memoized( 'bar' ); memoized( 'bar' , 'foo' );

Works fine with promise returning functions

import mem from 'mem' ; let index = 0 ; const counter = async () => ++index; const memoized = mem(counter); console .log( await memoized()); console .log( await memoized());

import mem from 'mem' ; import got from 'got' ; import delay from 'delay' ; const memGot = mem(got, { maxAge : 1000 }); await memGot( 'https://sindresorhus.com' ); await memGot( 'https://sindresorhus.com' ); await delay( 2000 ); await memGot( 'https://sindresorhus.com' );

Caching strategy

By default, only the first argument is compared via exact equality ( === ) to determine whether a call is identical.

const power = mem( ( a, b ) => Math .power(a, b)); power( 2 , 2 ); power( 2 , 3 );

You will have to use the cache and cacheKey options appropriate to your function. In this specific case, the following could work:

const power = mem( ( a, b ) => Math .power(a, b), { cacheKey : arguments_ => arguments_.join( ',' ) }); power( 2 , 2 ); power( 2 , 3 );

More advanced examples follow.

Example: Options-like argument

If your function accepts an object, it won't be memoized out of the box:

const heavyMemoizedOperation = mem(heavyOperation); heavyMemoizedOperation({ full : true }); heavyMemoizedOperation({ full : true });

You might want to serialize or hash them, for example using JSON.stringify or something like serialize-javascript, which can also serialize RegExp , Date and so on.

const heavyMemoizedOperation = mem(heavyOperation, { cacheKey : JSON .stringify}); heavyMemoizedOperation({ full : true }); heavyMemoizedOperation({ full : true });

The same solution also works if it accepts multiple serializable objects:

const heavyMemoizedOperation = mem(heavyOperation, { cacheKey : JSON .stringify}); heavyMemoizedOperation( 'hello' , { full : true }); heavyMemoizedOperation( 'hello' , { full : true });

Example: Multiple non-serializable arguments

If your function accepts multiple arguments that aren't supported by JSON.stringify (e.g. DOM elements and functions), you can instead extend the initial exact equality ( === ) to work on multiple arguments using many-keys-map :

import ManyKeysMap from 'many-keys-map' ; const addListener = ( emitter, eventName, listener ) => emitter.on(eventName, listener); const addOneListener = mem(addListener, { cacheKey : arguments_ => arguments_, cache : new ManyKeysMap() }); addOneListener(header, 'click' , console .log); addOneListener(header, 'click' , console .log); addOneListener(mainContent, 'load' , console .log);

Better yet, if your function’s arguments are compatible with WeakMap , you should use deep-weak-map instead of many-keys-map . This will help avoid memory leaks.

API

Type: Function

Function to be memoized.

options

Type: object

maxAge

Type: number \ Default: Infinity

Milliseconds until the cache expires.

cacheKey

Type: Function \ Default: arguments_ => arguments_[0] \ Example: arguments_ => JSON.stringify(arguments_)

Determines the cache key for storing the result based on the function arguments. By default, only the first argument is considered.

A cacheKey function can return any type supported by Map (or whatever structure you use in the cache option).

Refer to the caching strategies section for more information.

cache

Type: object \ Default: new Map()

Use a different cache storage. Must implement the following methods: .has(key) , .get(key) , .set(key, value) , .delete(key) , and optionally .clear() . You could for example use a WeakMap instead or quick-lru for a LRU cache.

Refer to the caching strategies section for more information.

Returns a decorator to memoize class methods or static class methods.

Notes:

Only class methods and getters/setters can be memoized, not regular functions (they aren't part of the proposal);

Only TypeScript’s decorators are supported, not Babel’s, which use a different version of the proposal;

Being an experimental feature, they need to be enabled with --experimentalDecorators ; follow TypeScript’s docs.

options

Type: object

Same as options for mem() .

import {memDecorator} from 'mem' ; class Example { index = 0 () counter() { return ++ this .index; } } class ExampleWithOptions { index = 0 ({maxAge: 1000 }) counter() { return ++ this .index; } }

Clear all cached data of a memoized function.

fn

Type: Function

Memoized function.

Tips

Cache statistics

If you want to know how many times your cache had a hit or a miss, you can make use of stats-map as a replacement for the default cache.

Example

import mem from 'mem' ; import StatsMap from 'stats-map' ; import got from 'got' ; const cache = new StatsMap(); const memGot = mem(got, {cache}); await memGot( 'https://sindresorhus.com' ); await memGot( 'https://sindresorhus.com' ); await memGot( 'https://sindresorhus.com' ); console .log(cache.stats);

