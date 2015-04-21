Aspect Oriented Programming for Javascript. It allows you to change the behavior of, or add behavior to methods and functions (including constructors) non-invasively.

As a simple example, instead of changing code, you can use meld to log the result of myObject.doSomething :

var myObject = { doSomething : function ( a, b ) { return a + b; } }; var remover = meld.after(myObject, 'doSomething' , function ( result ) { console .log( 'myObject.doSomething returned: ' + result); }); myObject.doSomething( 1 , 2 ); remover.remove(); myObject.doSomething( 1 , 2 );

Docs

Quick Start

AMD

Get it using one of the following yeoman install meld , or bower install meld , or git clone https://github.com/cujojs/meld , or git submodule add https://github.com/cujojs/meld Configure your loader with a package: packages: [ { name : 'meld' , location : 'path/to/meld' , main : 'meld' }, ] define(['meld', ...], function(meld, ...) { ... }); or require(['meld', ...], function(meld, ...) { ... });

Node

npm install meld var meld = require('meld');

RingoJS

ringo-admin install cujojs/meld var meld = require('meld');

Running the Unit Tests

Install buster.js

npm install -g buster

Run unit tests in Node:

buster test

What's New

meld() is now a function that adds aspects. DEPRECATED: meld.add() . Use meld() instead.

is now a function that adds aspects.

Remove stray console.log .

Fix for IE8-specific issue with meld's internal use of Object.defineProperty .

. Internally shim Object.create if not available to so that meld no longer requires an Object.create shim to advise constructors in pre-ES5 environments.

meld.joinpoint() - Access the current joinpoint from any advice type.

- Access the current joinpoint from any advice type. Bundled aspects: trace: trace method call entry/return/throw memoize: simple memoization for methods and functions cache: configurable caching aspect to do more than simple memoization



Advice can be applied directly to methods on a function.

Removed undocumented behavior that implicitly adds constructor prototype advice: to advise a prototype, pass the prototype as the advice target.

Removed browser global - window.meld is no longer supported. See this post on the cujo.js Google Group for an explanation.

- is no longer supported. See this post on the cujo.js Google Group for an explanation. No functional change beyond browser global removal.

See the full Changelog here

