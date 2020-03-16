⚠ This project is no longer maintained, for more active development, check on-change

About

Watch.JS is a small library with a lot of possibilities. You may know that the "Observer" design pattern involves executing some function when an observed object changes. Other libraries exist that do this, but with Watch.JS you will not have to change the way you develop. Take a look at the examples to see how simple it is to add Watch.JS to your code.

Compatible with all serious browsers :P

Works with: IE 9+, FF 4+, SF 5+, WebKit, CH 7+, OP 12+, BESEN, Node.JS , Rhino 1.7+

Installing

HTML Script TAG

< script src = "watch.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

Via NPM

npm install melanke-watchjs

Importing

Import as ECMA2015 module

import WatchJS from 'melanke-watchjs' ; var watch = WatchJS.watch; var unwatch = WatchJS.unwatch; var callWatchers = WatchJS.callWatchers;

Require

var WatchJS = require ( "melanke-watchjs" ) var watch = WatchJS.watch; var unwatch = WatchJS.unwatch; var callWatchers = WatchJS.callWatchers;

RequireJS

require ( "watch" , function ( WatchJS ) { var watch = WatchJS.watch; var unwatch = WatchJS.unwatch; var callWatchers = WatchJS.callWatchers; });

Examples

Observe the changes of one object attribute

var ex1 = { attr1 : "initial value of attr1" , attr2 : "initial value of attr2" }; watch(ex1, "attr1" , function ( ) { alert( "attr1 changed!" ); }); ex1.attr1 = "other value" ;

Observe the changes of more than one object attribute

var ex2 = { attr1 : 0 , attr2 : 0 , attr3 : 0 }; watch(ex2, [ "attr2" , "attr3" ], function ( ) { alert( "attr2 or attr3 changed!" ); }); ex2.attr2 = 50 ;​

Observe the changes of all attributes of the object

var ex3 = { attr1 : 0 , attr2 : "initial value of attr2" , attr3 : [ "a" , 3 , null ] }; watch(ex3, function ( ) { alert( "some attribute of ex3 changes!" ); }); ex3.attr3.push( "new value" );​

Remove a Watcher

var obj = { phrase : "hey" , name : "buddy" , alert : function ( ) { alert(obj.phrase + " " + obj.name); }, alert2 : function ( ) { alert(obj.name + ", " + obj.phrase); } } watch(obj, "name" , obj.alert); watch(obj, "name" , obj.alert2); obj.name = "johnny" ; unwatch(obj, "name" , obj.alert); obj.name = "phil" ;​

More information about the change

var ex1 = { attr1 : "initial value of attr1" , attr2 : "initial value of attr2" }; watch(ex1, "attr1" , function ( prop, action, newvalue, oldvalue ) { alert(prop+ " - action: " +action+ " - new: " +newvalue+ ", old: " +oldvalue+ "... and the context: " + JSON .stringify( this )); }); ex1.attr1 = "other value" ;​

Don't worry about the Infinite Loop

If you don't want to call a second watcher in the current scope just set WatchJS.noMore to true and it will be reset to false when this watcher finishes.

var ex1 = { attr1 : "inicial value of attr1" , attr2 : "initial value of attr2" }; watch(ex1, "attr1" , function ( ) { WatchJS.noMore = true ; ex1.attr2 = ex1.attr1 + " + 1" ; }); watch(ex1, "attr2" , function ( ) { alert( "attr2 changed" ); }); ex1.attr1 = "other value to 1" ;

How deep you wanna go? Provide a level of children

var ex = { l1a : "bla bla" , l1b : { l2a : "lo lo" , l2b : { deeper : "so deep" } } }; watch(ex, function ( ) { alert( "ex changed at lvl 2 or less" ); }, 1 ); watch(ex, function ( ) { alert( "ex changed at lvl 3 or less" ); }, 2 ); ex.l1b.l2b.deeper = "other value" ; ex.l1b.l2b = "other value" ;

By default new attributes will be ignored

After declaring a watcher for some object, when you add new attributes to this object and/or change it, the watcher will not be invoked.

var ex6 = { attr1 : 0 , attr2 : 1 }; watch(ex6, function ( ) { alert( "some attribute of ex6 changed!" ) }); ex6.attr3 = null ; ex6.attr3 = "value" ;

Do you want to know when new attributes change too?

Well this is not perfect, you may have to wait 50 miliseconds

var ex = { l1a : "bla bla" , l1b : { l2a : "lo lo" , l2b : "hey hey" } }; watch(ex, function ( prop, action, difference, oldvalue ) { alert( "prop: " +prop+ "

action: " +action+ "

difference: " + JSON .stringify(difference)+ "

old: " + JSON .stringify(oldvalue)+ "

... and the context: " + JSON .stringify( this )); }, 0 , true ); ex.l1b.l2c = "new attr" ; setTimeout( function ( ) { ex.l1b.l2c = "other value" ; }, 100 );

Invoke the watcher anytime you want

var ex7 = { attr1 : 0 , attr2 : 1 }; watch(ex7, function ( ) { alert( "some attribute of ex6 changed!" ) }); callWatchers(ex7, "attr1" );

Compatible with JQuery

$( function ( ) { var obj = { cont : 0 }; watch(obj, "cont" , function ( ) { alert( "obj.cont = " +obj.cont); }); $( "#button" ).click( function ( ) { obj.cont++; }); });

Different ways to build Classes/Objects and use Watch.JS

var Apple = function ( type ) { var _thisApple = this ; this .type = type; this .color = "red" ; this .getInfo = function ( ) { return this .color + ' ' + this .type + ' apple' ; }; watch( this , function ( ) { console .log( "although we are using Watch.js the apple structure remains the same" ); for ( var i in _thisApple){ console .log(i+ ": " +_thisApple[i]); } }); }; var apple = new Apple( "macintosh" ); apple.type = "other" ; var Banana = function ( type ) { var _thisBanana = this ; this .type = type; this .color = "yellow" ; watch( this , function ( ) { console .log( "although we are using Watch.js the banana structure remains the same" ); for ( var i in _thisBanana){ console .log(i+ ": " +_thisBanana[i]); } }); }; Banana.prototype.getInfo = function ( ) { return this .color + ' ' + this .type + ' banana' ; }; var banana = new Banana( "Cavendish" ); banana.type = "other" ; var orange = { type : "pocan" , color : "orange" , getInfo : function ( ) { return this .color + ' ' + this .type + ' apple' ; } }; watch(orange, function ( ) { console .log( "although we are using Watch.js the orange structure remains the same" ); for ( var i in orange){ console .log(i+ ": " +orange[i]); } }); orange.type = "other" ;

