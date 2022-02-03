mehdown

The Markdown parser used on the forums at meh.com.

Adds the following features to Markdown:

Converts URL-like text to links.

Converts image URLs to images.

Optionally detects image sizes.

External links open in a new browser tab/window.

Automatic detection of @usernames .

. Support for tables in GitHub Flavored Markdown syntax.

Typographic replacements for (c) (r) (tm) (p) +- ... !!! ??? -- .

. “Smartypants, double quotes” and ‘single quotes’

Support for strikethrough using the ~~strikethrough~~ syntax.

syntax. Support for adding anchors to headers.

Better linebreak/newline support.

Emoji

Supports common emoji :shortnames:.

Supports native unicode emoji: 😄.

Supports ASCII smileys: :).

Turns URLs from many popular sites into HTML embeds:

GitHub gists are embedded inline.

Image URLs are converted to images.

imgur URLs are converted to embeded images/videos.

Kickstarter URLs are converted to campaign previews.

Reddit permalink URLs are converted to embeddable comment threads.

SoundCloud URLs are converted to audio players.

Twitter status URLs are converted to embeddable tweets.

Vimeo URLs are converted to video players.

Vine URLs are converted to video players.

YouTube URLs are converted to video players.

Supports /commands:

/8ball question - Ask the Magic 8-Ball a question

- Ask the Magic 8-Ball a question /coinflip heads or tails - Flip a coin

- Flip a coin /concerned - ಠ_ಠ

- ಠ_ಠ /cowsay text or --help - ASCII cow with a message

- ASCII cow with a message /eightball question - Ask the Magic 8-Ball a question

- Ask the Magic 8-Ball a question /emojify text - Swap out words with emoji

- Swap out words with emoji /flip text - uʍop ǝpısdn ʇxǝʇ dıʃℲ

- uʍop ǝpısdn ʇxǝʇ dıʃℲ /giphy text - Post a random GIF

- Post a random GIF /google query - Search Google for the specified query

- Search Google for the specified query /image text - Post a random image

- Post a random image /jumble text - Shuffele middele letetsrs of wodrs

- Shuffele middele letetsrs of wodrs /leet text - Translate text to L3375P34K

- Translate text to L3375P34K /lolspeak text - Translate text to LOLSPEAK

- Translate text to LOLSPEAK /piglatin text - Translate text to igpay atinlay

- Translate text to igpay atinlay /reverse text - txet esreveR

- txet esreveR /roll notation or --help - Roll the dice

- Roll the dice /shrug - ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

- ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ /tableflip - (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻

- (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻ /youtube text - Post a random YouTube video

[b], [code], [i], [img], [quote], [s], [url], [youtube]

Usage