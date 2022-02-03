The Markdown parser used on the forums at meh.com.
@usernames.
(c) (r) (tm) (p) +- ... !!! ??? --.
~~strikethrough~~ syntax.
/8ball question - Ask the Magic 8-Ball a question
/coinflip heads or tails - Flip a coin
/concerned - ಠ_ಠ
/cowsay text or --help - ASCII cow with a message
/eightball question - Ask the Magic 8-Ball a question
/emojify text - Swap out words with emoji
/flip text - uʍop ǝpısdn ʇxǝʇ dıʃℲ
/giphy text - Post a random GIF
/google query - Search Google for the specified query
/image text - Post a random image
/jumble text - Shuffele middele letetsrs of wodrs
/leet text - Translate text to L3375P34K
/lolspeak text - Translate text to LOLSPEAK
/piglatin text - Translate text to igpay atinlay
/reverse text - txet esreveR
/roll notation or --help - Roll the dice
/shrug - ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
/tableflip - (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻
/youtube text - Post a random YouTube video
[b], [code], [i], [img], [quote], [s], [url], [youtube]
var mehdown = require('mehdown');
mehdown.render('markdown text here', { baseUrl: 'https://meh.com', commands: true, detectImageSizes: false }, function(err, html) {
console.log(html);
});