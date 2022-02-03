openbase logo
mehdown

by mediocre
2.50.0 (see all)

The Markdown parser used on the forums at meh.com.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

94

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

16

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

mehdown

Build Status Coverage Status

The Markdown parser used on the forums at meh.com.

Adds the following features to Markdown:

  • Converts URL-like text to links.
  • Converts image URLs to images.
  • Optionally detects image sizes.
  • External links open in a new browser tab/window.
  • Automatic detection of @usernames.
  • Support for tables in GitHub Flavored Markdown syntax.
  • Typographic replacements for (c) (r) (tm) (p) +- ... !!! ??? --.
  • “Smartypants, double quotes” and ‘single quotes’
  • Support for strikethrough using the ~~strikethrough~~ syntax.
  • Support for adding anchors to headers.
  • Better linebreak/newline support.

Emoji

  • Supports common emoji :shortnames:.
  • Supports native unicode emoji: 😄.
  • Supports ASCII smileys: :).
  • GitHub gists are embedded inline.
  • Image URLs are converted to images.
  • imgur URLs are converted to embeded images/videos.
  • Kickstarter URLs are converted to campaign previews.
  • Reddit permalink URLs are converted to embeddable comment threads.
  • SoundCloud URLs are converted to audio players.
  • Twitter status URLs are converted to embeddable tweets.
  • Vimeo URLs are converted to video players.
  • Vine URLs are converted to video players.
  • YouTube URLs are converted to video players.

Supports /commands:

  • /8ball question - Ask the Magic 8-Ball a question
  • /coinflip heads or tails - Flip a coin
  • /concerned - ಠ_ಠ
  • /cowsay text or --help - ASCII cow with a message
  • /eightball question - Ask the Magic 8-Ball a question
  • /emojify text - Swap out words with emoji
  • /flip text - uʍop ǝpısdn ʇxǝʇ dıʃℲ
  • /giphy text - Post a random GIF
  • /google query - Search Google for the specified query
  • /image text - Post a random image
  • /jumble text - Shuffele middele letetsrs of wodrs
  • /leet text - Translate text to L3375P34K
  • /lolspeak text - Translate text to LOLSPEAK
  • /piglatin text - Translate text to igpay atinlay
  • /reverse text - txet esreveR
  • /roll notation or --help - Roll the dice
  • /shrug - ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
  • /tableflip - (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻
  • /youtube text - Post a random YouTube video

Supports a subset of BBCode tags

  • [b], [code], [i], [img], [quote], [s], [url], [youtube]

Usage

var mehdown = require('mehdown');

mehdown.render('markdown text here', { baseUrl: 'https://meh.com', commands: true, detectImageSizes: false }, function(err, html) {
    console.log(html);
});

