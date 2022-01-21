A Mastodon, Pleroma and Misskey API Client library for node.js and browser. It provides REST API and streaming methods. By using this library, you can take Mastodon, Pleroma and Misskey with the same interface.
There are some breaking changes, so you can not update megalodon out of the box. Please refer migration guide before you update megalodon version.
$ npm install -S megalodon
or
$ yarn add megalodon
Important: In browser, you can not use proxy.
If you want to build for browser, please use Webpack and set empty value for these libraries.
node: {
net: 'empty',
tls: 'empty',
dns: 'empty'
}
These libraries are for node.js, so can not use in browser.
Here is example Webpack configuration.
I prepared examples, and please refer documents about each methods.
I explain some typical methods. At first, please get your access token for a fediverse server. If you don't have access token, or you want to register applications and get access token programmably, please refer Authorization section.
import generator, { Entity, Response } from 'megalodon'
const BASE_URL: string = 'https://mastodon.social'
const access_token: string = '...'
const client = generator('mastodon', BASE_URL, access_token)
client.getHomeTimeline()
.then((res: Response<Array<Entity.Status>>) => {
console.log(res.data)
})
import generator, { Entity, Response } from 'megalodon'
const BASE_URL: string = 'https://mastodon.social'
const access_token: string = '...'
const toot: string = 'test toot'
const client = generator('mastodon', BASE_URL, access_token)
client.postStatus(toot)
.then((res: Response<Entity.Status>) => {
console.log(res.data)
})
Please provide a file to the argument.
import generator, { Entity, Response } from 'megalodon'
import fs from 'fs'
const BASE_URL: string = 'https://mastodon.social'
const access_token: string = '...'
const image = fs.readFileSync("test.image")
const client = generator('mastodon', BASE_URL, access_token)
client.uploadMedia(image)
.then((res: Response<Entity.Attachment>) => {
console.log(res.data)
})
Mastodon, Pleroma and Misskey provide WebSocket for streaming.
import generator, { Entity, WebSocketInterface } from 'megalodon'
const BASE_URL: string = 'wss://pleroma.io'
const access_token: string = '...'
const client = generator('pleroma', BASE_URL, access_token)
const stream: WebSocketInterface = client.userSocket()
stream.on('connect', () => {
console.log('connect')
})
stream.on('update', (status: Entity.Status) => {
console.log(status)
})
stream.on('notification', (notification: Entity.Notification) => {
console.log(notification)
})
stream.on('delete', (id: number) => {
console.log(id)
})
stream.on('error', (err: Error) => {
console.error(err)
})
stream.on('heartbeat', () => {
console.log('thump.')
})
stream.on('close', () => {
console.log('close')
})
stream.on('parser-error', (err: Error) => {
console.error(err)
})
Mastodon provides HTTP streaming.
import generator, { Entity, StreamListenerInterface } from 'megalodon'
const BASE_URL: string = 'https://mastodon.social'
const access_token: string = '...'
const client = generator('mastodon', BASE_URL, access_token)
const stream: StreamListenerInterface
stream.on('update', (status: Entity.Status) => {
console.log(status)
})
stream.on('notification', (notification: Entity.Notification) => {
console.log(notification)
})
stream.on('delete', (id: number) => {
console.log(id)
})
stream.on('error', (err: Error) => {
console.error(err)
})
stream.on('heartbeat', () => {
console.log('thump.')
})
You can register applications, and get access tokens to use this method.
import generator, { OAuth } from 'megalodon'
const BASE_URL: string = 'https://mastodon.social'
let clientId: string
let clientSecret: string
const client = generator('mastodon', BASE_URL)
client.registerApp('Test App')
.then(appData => {
clientId = appData.clientId
clientSecret = appData.clientSecret
console.log('Authorization URL is generated.')
console.log(appData.url)
})
Please open
Autorhization URL in your browser, and authorize this app.
In this time, you can get authorization code.
After that, get an access token.
const code = '...' // Authorization code
client.fetchAccessToken(clientId, clientSecret, code)
})
.then((tokenData: OAuth.TokenData) => {
console.log(tokenData.accessToken)
console.log(tokenData.refreshToken)
})
.catch((err: Error) => console.error(err))
You have to provide SNS name
mastodon,
pleroma or
misskey to
generator function.
But when you only know the URL and not the SNS,
detector function can detect the SNS.
import { detector } from 'megalodon'
const URL = 'https://misskey.io'
const sns = await detector(URL)
console.log(sns)
The software is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.