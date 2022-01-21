Megalodon

A Mastodon, Pleroma and Misskey API Client library for node.js and browser. It provides REST API and streaming methods. By using this library, you can take Mastodon, Pleroma and Misskey with the same interface.

!!Migrate v2.x to v3.0.0

There are some breaking changes, so you can not update megalodon out of the box. Please refer migration guide before you update megalodon version.

Features

REST API

Streaming with Server-Sent Event

Streaming with WebSocket

Promisified methods

Proxy support

Support node.js and browser

Written in typescript

Install

npm install -S megalodon

or

$ yarn add megalodon

Build for browser

Important: In browser, you can not use proxy.

If you want to build for browser, please use Webpack and set empty value for these libraries.

net

tls

dns

node: { net : 'empty' , tls : 'empty' , dns : 'empty' }

These libraries are for node.js, so can not use in browser.

Here is example Webpack configuration.

Usage

I prepared examples, and please refer documents about each methods.

I explain some typical methods. At first, please get your access token for a fediverse server. If you don't have access token, or you want to register applications and get access token programmably, please refer Authorization section.

Home timeline

import generator, { Entity, Response } from 'megalodon' const BASE_URL: string = 'https://mastodon.social' const access_token: string = '...' const client = generator( 'mastodon' , BASE_URL, access_token) client.getHomeTimeline() .then( ( res: Response< Array <Entity.Status>> ) => { console .log(res.data) })

Post toot

import generator, { Entity, Response } from 'megalodon' const BASE_URL: string = 'https://mastodon.social' const access_token: string = '...' const toot: string = 'test toot' const client = generator( 'mastodon' , BASE_URL, access_token) client.postStatus(toot) .then( ( res: Response<Entity.Status> ) => { console .log(res.data) })

Post medias

Please provide a file to the argument.

import generator, { Entity, Response } from 'megalodon' import fs from 'fs' const BASE_URL: string = 'https://mastodon.social' const access_token: string = '...' const image = fs.readFileSync( "test.image" ) const client = generator( 'mastodon' , BASE_URL, access_token) client.uploadMedia(image) .then( ( res: Response<Entity.Attachment> ) => { console .log(res.data) })

WebSocket streaming

Mastodon, Pleroma and Misskey provide WebSocket for streaming.

import generator, { Entity, WebSocketInterface } from 'megalodon' const BASE_URL: string = 'wss://pleroma.io' const access_token: string = '...' const client = generator( 'pleroma' , BASE_URL, access_token) const stream: WebSocketInterface = client.userSocket() stream.on( 'connect' , () => { console .log( 'connect' ) }) stream.on( 'update' , ( status: Entity.Status ) => { console .log(status) }) stream.on( 'notification' , ( notification: Entity.Notification ) => { console .log(notification) }) stream.on( 'delete' , ( id: number ) => { console .log(id) }) stream.on( 'error' , ( err: Error ) => { console .error(err) }) stream.on( 'heartbeat' , () => { console .log( 'thump.' ) }) stream.on( 'close' , () => { console .log( 'close' ) }) stream.on( 'parser-error' , ( err: Error ) => { console .error(err) })

HTTP Streaming

Mastodon provides HTTP streaming.

import generator, { Entity, StreamListenerInterface } from 'megalodon' const BASE_URL: string = 'https://mastodon.social' const access_token: string = '...' const client = generator( 'mastodon' , BASE_URL, access_token) const stream: StreamListenerInterface stream.on( 'update' , ( status: Entity.Status ) => { console .log(status) }) stream.on( 'notification' , ( notification: Entity.Notification ) => { console .log(notification) }) stream.on( 'delete' , ( id: number ) => { console .log(id) }) stream.on( 'error' , ( err: Error ) => { console .error(err) }) stream.on( 'heartbeat' , () => { console .log( 'thump.' ) })

Authorization

You can register applications, and get access tokens to use this method.

import generator, { OAuth } from 'megalodon' const BASE_URL: string = 'https://mastodon.social' let clientId: string let clientSecret: string const client = generator( 'mastodon' , BASE_URL) client.registerApp( 'Test App' ) .then( appData => { clientId = appData.clientId clientSecret = appData.clientSecret console .log( 'Authorization URL is generated.' ) console .log(appData.url) })

Please open Autorhization URL in your browser, and authorize this app. In this time, you can get authorization code.

After that, get an access token.

const code = '...' client.fetchAccessToken(clientId, clientSecret, code) }) .then( ( tokenData: OAuth.TokenData ) => { console .log(tokenData.accessToken) console .log(tokenData.refreshToken) }) .catch( ( err: Error ) => console .error(err))

Detect each SNS

You have to provide SNS name mastodon , pleroma or misskey to generator function. But when you only know the URL and not the SNS, detector function can detect the SNS.

import { detector } from 'megalodon' const URL = 'https://misskey.io' const sns = await detector(URL) console .log(sns)

License

The software is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.